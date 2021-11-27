NAGOGDOCHES — Waskom’s offense came away with 400 yards in an effort to defeat the Newton Eagles in Friday night’s Class 3A Division regional matchup in a 42-6 final as the Wildcats punched their ticket to the fourth round with an overall record of 12-1.
Newton’s season comes to an end with a final record of 10-2.
Waskom will next play Daingerfield (11-2) next week.
The Wildcats finished the night with 21 first downs. They rushed for 335 yards and threw for 65. Cole Watson went 2-of-4 passing for 65 yards and a touchdown and also had 14 carries for 60 yards and one score. Jayvis Jones had four carries for 103 yards and one touchdown while Tesean Hamilton had 18 carries for 73 yards and two scores. DJ Feaster had 56 carries and a touchdown on eight carries. Jones was also on the receiving end of a 51-yard touchdown pass.
Waskom held Newton to just six first downs on the night as the Eagles rushed for 109 yards and passed for 75 for a total of 184. Maliek Woods went 4-of-11 for 23 yards. The touchdown pass was thrown by Tyler Porter on a 52-yard pitch and catch. DeAnthony Gaston had 15 carries for 82 yards. Westin Gipson was on the receiving end of the Eagles’ only touchdown as he finished the day with two catches for 58 yards.
“We talked all week about having a warrior mentality and going war and these guys showed that tonight,” Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling said. “We had guys banged up and they just kept plugging along – DJ (Feaster), Tesean (Hamilton), Zay (Thomas), and we just continued to keep battling. I’m so proud of those guys because that’s the mentality you’ve got to have through this journey and they stepped up and did a great job. I’m proud of them.”
Waskom’s defense forced Newton to punt on the opening drive and its offense started its first possession inside Eagles territory. Watson faked the handoff to Hamilton and took it up the middle for a 26-yard quarterback sneak into the end zone for the first points of the night. Ezequiel Ruiz tacked on the extra point to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead with 8:27 left in the first quarter.
Another Eagles’ drive came to an end as they were forced to punt back to a Waskom offense that found the end zone again when Hamilton punched it in from four yards out with 2:24 left in the opening quarter, giving Waskom a 14-0 lead.
The final score of the first half came with 5:44 left in the second quarter when Watson connected with Jayvis Jones who cut the corner of the end zone for the 51-yard score, making the score 21-0.
Just two plays into the second half, Jones took the handoff and went down the visitor sideline for a 65-yard touchdown run to spread his team’s lead to 28-0 with 10:18 left in the third quarter.
The Eagles drove into Waskom territory on their first drive before a fumble was recovered by the Wildcats who capped off their drive with a six-yard touchdown run from Hamilton. That made the score 35-0 with 1:58 to play in the third quarter.
Newton got on the scoreboard with a trick play when running back Porter threw a pass to Gipson, who found his way into the end zone for a 52-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion attempt failed, leaving the score at 35-6 with 1:05 left in the third quarter.
On fourth-and-goal from the five, Feaster went into the end zone untouched to give his Wildcats a 42-6 lead with 2:29 remaining.
Moments later, Waskom recovered a Newton fumble and lined up in victory formation, sealing up the 42-6 win.
Keeling admitted he expected a closer matchup than what was seen Friday night.
“We were going to line up the simplest we possibly could and let our guys make more plays and our kids performed incredibly,” he said. “They played with great enthusiasm. They played with great heart, great character. I couldn’t be more proud.”