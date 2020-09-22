Tyler Legacy 3, Hallsville 0
HALLSVILLE — Catherine Wise and Avery Armstrong led the way in assists as Tyler Legacy swept Hallsville (25-21, 25-15, 25-13) on Tuesday in a non-district volleyball match.
Hope Casel had 10 kills for the Lady Raiders. Taliyah Mumphrey and Je’Myiia Johnson had four kills each, and Semira Udosen added three kills.
Legacy (3-1) will host Lufkin and Pine Tree on Friday at Three Lakes Middle School.
Lady Lions drop two
TEXARKANA — The Tyler High Lady Lions dropped a pair of matches on Tuesday — 3-0 to Texas High and 3-0 to Greenville.
The Lady Tigers won 25-15, 25-15, 25-20.
Leaders for the Lady Lions were: Symone Morris (9 serves, 1 ace, 5 kills, 14 receptions, 6 digs) and Eriana Valle (6 serves, 1 ace, 1 kill, 16 receptions, 12 digs).
Greenville took a 25-16, 25-18, 25-11 win,
Morris (10 serves, 8 kills, 9 receptions, 1 block, 6 digs) and Valle (5 serves, 1 kill, 23 receptions, 8 digs) led Tyler.
Central Heights 3, All Saints 0
Nacogdoches Central Heights, the No. 19 ranked squad, scored a 3-0 win over the All Saints Lady Trojans on Tuesday at Brookshire Gym.
The Lady Devils won 25-20, 25-12, 25-20.
Leaders for the Lady Trojans were: Shelby Phillips (9 kills, 7 digs); Maggie Maxey (14 assists); Sarah Huckabee (7 digs)l; and Laura Bryan (5 blocks).
All Saints returns to play on Thursday, hosting the Tyler HEAT at 5 p.m.
Central Heights (13-5) hosts Hemphill at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Lindale 3, Spring Hill 0
LINDALE — The No. 2 Lindale Lady Eagles continued to roll with a 3-0 win over Longview Spring Hill on Tuesday in a 16-4A volleyball match at Eagle Gym.
Lindale (17-0, 4-0) was consistent with a 25-13, 25-13, 25-13 victory.
Standouts for the Lady Eagles were Shelbi Steen (12 kills, 3 aces, 2 digs, 1 block); Skylar Wyllie (9 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks); Alondra Romero (9 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs); and Kalaya Pierce (27 assists).
The Lindale JV won 2-0 (25-17, 25-11) over Spring Hill. Leaders were: Reagan Cates (3 kills); Kayli Vickery (2 kills, 1 block); and Anna Ivy (4 aces). Lindale’s JV will play Kilgore at 5:30 Friday.
Lindale’s Freshmen A team defeated the Lady Panthers 2-1 (24-26, 25-18, 15-12). Leading the way for the Lady Eagles were: Landry Laing (7 kills); Dylan Adams (6 kills, 2 blocks, 12 assists); Fynlie Tidwell (4 kills, 2 blocks); Whitney Dao (5 kills, 1 block); Megan McGee (6 digs); and Olivia Gary (6 digs). Lindale Freshmen A will play at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Kilgore in Lindale’s Auxiliary Gym.
The Freshmen B Team competed against John Tyler and won 2-0 (25-12, 25-16). Top players for Lindale were: Avery Adams (5 aces), Allie Davenport (6 assists),and Libero Macy Beeler (4 digs).
The Lady Eagles play host to Kilgore at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Spring Hill drops to 2-2 in district play and will host Tyler Cumberland Academy on Friday.
Harmony 3, Quitman 0
HARMONY —The Harmony Lady Eagles scored a 3-0 win over the Quitman Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday in a District 13-3A volleyball match.
Harmony won 25-17, 25-18, 25-21.
Leaders for Quitman were: Ava Burroughs (5 kills, 3 aces, 4 assists, 2 digs, 3 blocks); Carley Spears (2 kills, 5 aces, 5 assists, 2 digs); Halie Davis (6 kills); and Lindsey Hornaday (3 kills, 1 ace, 4 digs).
Lanie Trimble led Harmony with 23 assists and seven digs, and Jenci Seahorn added 12 kills, six digs, six blocks and two aces for Harmony. Kinzee Settles recorded six kills, six digs and three blocks, Madi Rhame eight kills, Kati Burkham three kills, Ali Rhame twoaces, Lillie Jones three kills and two digs and Analese Cano four kills and five digs.
Quitman is scheduled to play host to Mineola at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Sabine 3, Daingerfield 0
LIBERTY CITY — Sierrah Richter set everything up with 34 assists, Aubree McCann and Ryanne Stuart combined for 20 kills and the No. 5 ranked Sabine Lady Cardinals remained unbeaten in District 15-3A play with a 25-3, 25-20, 25-6 sweep of Daingerfield.
Richter added four digs and two aces, McCann 11 kills, six digs, two blocks and four aces and Stuart nine kills for Sabine (15-1, 4-0). Cale Brown chipped in with five blocks and three kills, Maddie Furrh five kills and two digs, Caitlin Bates five digs, Callie Sparks three digs, Ally Gresham five digs and Ella Roberts three aces.
New Diana 3, Gladewater 0
GLADEWATER — The New Diana Lady Eagles got nine kills apiece from Taylor Garrett and Torri Ward and a 23-assist night from Julia Loeza en route to a 25-22, 25-12, 25-20 sweep of Gladewater in District 15-3A.
Garrett added two blocks, Ward nine digs and Loeza four aces and four digs. Asia Newsome finished wit ha kill, a block and a dig. Allie Oney had an ace, a kill and a dig, LiAnn James eight digs, Sophie Oubre an ace and a kill, Haley Manns four kills and Kylee Beggs three digs.
Troup 3, Arp 1
TROUP — The Troup Tigers claimed a 3-1 win over rival the Arp Tigers on Tuesday in a District 16-3A match.
Troup won 25-20, 23-25, 25-12, 25-16.
Leaders for Troup were: Avery Thibodeau (1 ace, 21 digs); Bailey Blanton (3 aces, 23 kills, 1 block, 4 assists, 5 digs); Chloe Haugeburg (1 kill, 1 dig); Jaycee Eastman (1 kill, 2 digs); Jessie Minnix (1 ace, 4 kills, 3 digs), Karsyn Williamson (1 ace, 2 digs); Morgan Parrish (1 aces, 3 digs); Sam Eastman (19 kills, 9 digs) and Tara Wells (1 ace, 6 kills, 36 assists, 2 digs).
Troup is scheduled to host Waskom at 4:30 p.m. Friday, while Arp is slated to visit Tatum at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Overton 3, Union Hill 0
OVERTON — The Overton Lady Mustangs celebrated Senior Night with a 3-0 win over the Union Hill Lady Bulldogs in a District 19-2A volleyball match.
Overton won 25-10, 25-11,26-24 to improve to 4-7 overall and 3-2 in district.
The Lady Mustangs’ outstanding players were: Mary Fenter (10 kills, 1 block, 4 digs); Kaley McMillian (8 kills, 8 digs, 4 assists, 2 aces); Ta’leyah Tilley (6 kills, 5 digs, 17 assists, 1 ace); Jewely English (17 digs, 5 aces, 18 points) and Makayla Moser (15 digs, 7 points).
The Lady Mustangs are open on Friday but will host Union Grove on Sept. 29 in a district match with JV beginning at 5 p.m.
Hawkins 3, Pine Tree 2
LONGVIEW — The Hawkins Lady Hawks held on for a 25-20, 18-25, 25-15, 21-25, 17-15 win over Pine Tree on Tuesday in non-district action at the Pirate Center.
Maleaka Wilson had 23 kills and 14 digs in the loss for Pine Tree. Renee Garrett finished with 20 assists and 14 digs, Jalen Scroggins six kills and two blocks, Carmen Chatman 24 assists and 12 digs, Caroline Fadal seven kills and Tatum Cates 15 digs.