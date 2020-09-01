Lindale 3, Carthage 0LINDALE — The No. 2-ranked Lindale Lady Eagles scored a 3-0 win over Carthage on Tuesday in non-district volleyball.
Lindale (11-0) won 25-14, 25-14, 25-15.
Lady Eagle setter Kalaya Pierce ran the court well with 22 assists. She also had five digs, three blocks, three kills and an ace.
Other Lindale standouts were Shelbi Steen (9 kills, 3 digs), Skylar Wyllie (8 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs, 3 aces). Brenley Philen also had six kills on the night.
Lindale’s freshman A team (4-3) won 2-0 (25-11, 25-16). Leaders were Dylan Adams (4 kills, 2 aces, 4 assists), Maddie Little (4 kills, 1 block), Fynlie Tidwell (4 kills), Tatum Woodard (3 kills, 4 assists) and Megan McGee (3 digs, 1 ace).
The Lady Eagles travel to Troup for a match on Friday. The varsity is set for a 4:30 p.m. start, followed by the JV at 6 p.m.
Edgewood 3, Brownsboro BROWNSBORO — The Brownsboro Bearettes lost in three sets to the Edgewood Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Edgewood won 25-15, 25-21, 25-20.
Leaders for the Bearettes were Allie Cooper (11 kills, 6 blocks, 2 service points), Bayli Hooker (4 kills, 3 service points), Haley Lee (3 kills), Madilynn Essary (19 assists, 3 service points), Emily Eaton (4 service points), Camyrn Bailey (2 service points) and Rilee Rinehart (1 service point).
Brownsboro (5-3) travels to Fairfield on Friday. The Varsity will play first at 4:30 p.m.