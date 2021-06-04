The Malakoff Tigers are headed to the state baseball tournament for the first time in school history.
Brandon Nations had a key two-run single in a four-run fifth inning as the Tigers rallied by Cameron Yoe, 6-4, on Friday to sweep the Class 3A Region III final series, held at Sam Houston State University's Don Sanders Stadium in Huntsville.
On Thursday, Malakoff took game one, 7-0.
The Tigers (36-7) will play their Class 3A state semifinal at either 9 a.m. or noon on Friday, June 11 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
The Yoemen took a 4-1 lead in the top of the fifth before Malakoff rallied for four runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Nations, who hit a two-run homer in the second, had two hits and four RBIs.
Alan Benhardt hit a double and single with singles from Bryson Adair, Cole Gaddis and Erik Waldo.
Nathan Jones pitched the first four innings, allowing two hits and three runs with three strikeouts. Judson Driskell pitched one inning, allowing two hits and a run with a strikeout. Wes Hustead got the save by going the final two innings, giving up a hit.
Bobby Borgas led the Yoemen with a double, while Ryan Host had two RBIs.