While the Tyler Lions have a bye this week in District 7-5A Division I football play, Coach Ricklan Holmes has his squad still working. It is definitely not an off week.
THS has won three-straight games including last Friday's 35-18 league opener against McKinney North. The Lions have the momentum and will return to play on Friday, Oct. 8 against West Mesquite in Mesquite. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
Other district results last week were: Longview 56, West Mesquite 28; and Sherman 38, Wylie East 17.
This week's schedule and TexasFootball.com favorites includes: West Mesquite Wranglers (2-3, 0-1) at McKinney North Bulldogs (1-4, 0-1), 7 p.m. Thursday (The Bulldogs are favored by 1); Wylie East Raiders (2-2, 0-1) at Longview Lobos (4-1, 1-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday (The Lobos are favored by 47); and Dallas Highland Park Scotts (3-1, 0-0) at Sherman Bearcats (3-2, 1-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday (The Scots are favored by 47).
Tyler (3-2, 1-0) is ranked No. 39 according to TexasFootball.com in conjunction with Jerry Forrest at PigskinPrep.com computer rankings. Other district team's rankings include: No. 1 Highland Park; No. 8 Longview; No. 67 West Mesquite; No. 74 Sherman; No. 75 McKinney North; and No. 92 Wylie East.
The Lions' Players of the Week, announced by Holmes, includes:
Offense — Senior quarterback Eli Holt (14 of 28 passing attempts for 193 yards, TD; 15 carries for 85 yards, TD).
Defense — Senior linebacker Jacob Villela (8 solo tackles, 4 assists; 1 sack for 8-yard loss); senior linebacker/running back JaKyron Lacy (3 solo tackles, 8 assists, QB Hurry; 5 rushes for 50 yards, 2 TDs); senior defensive end Ka'Darius Tave (4 solo, 3 assists, 1 tackle for loss; 1 sack for 5-yard loss; 5 QB hurries); junior defensive back/wide receiver Montrell Wade (7 solo, 5 assists, interception; 3 receptions for 75 yards, TD).
Special Teams — Sophomore athlete Derrick McFall (kickoff return for 92 yards, TD; 6 rushes for 10 yards; 5 receptions for 60 yards); senior punter/linebacker Eric Munoz (4 punts for 39.0 average; 3 solo tackles, 3 assists); senior placekicker Saul Perez (5 for 5 on PATs).
Lion Heart — Sophomore running back JaMichael Cooper (6 carries for 60 yards; 1 reception for 3 yards); sophomore defensive back/wide receiver Zachaun Williams (4 solo tackles, 2 assists; interception for 5-yard return; 2 pass breakups).
CUJO ALUM UPDATE
Former Lions Greg Ward Jr. caught a 15-yard TD pass for the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington. ... Tyus Bowser had two tackles, including one for a loss, in the Baltimore Ravens 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Detroit. He also had a QB hit on Detroit quarterback Jared Goff. On the season, Bowser has eight tackles. This week Ward and the Eagles play host to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (noon, Sunday) and Bowser and the Ravens travel to Denver to meet the Broncos (3:25 p.m., Sunday).