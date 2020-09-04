TATUM — One week after allowing 62 points in a win, the Tatum Eagles tightened things up on defense and held on for a 17-8 win over the Daingerfield Tigers on Friday at Mickey Mayne Tiger Stadium.
Tatum led 7-0 after one quarter, driving 65 yards in eight plays and getting on the board with a 20-yard pass from Kendric Malone to Quiston Sheffield with 5:25 left in the period. Omar Rodriguez booted the extra point.
Daingerfield drove 88 yards in 16 plays to take the lead with 9:18 left in the second quarter, also scoring through the air on a 10-yard TD strike from Zaylon Jeter to Dee Lewis. Jeter then hit Martez Allen for the 2-pointer, and the Tigers took an 8-7 lead in at the half.
A nice kickoff return from Dalone Fuller set the Eagles up for the go-ahead score as Tatum drove 57 yards in five plays and took the lead for good on a 41-yard run by Daymien Smith. The PAT by Rodriguez with 10:09 left in the third gave the Eagles a 14-8 cushion.
Rodriguez later booted a 20-yard field goal to start the fourth quarter to make the final 17-8.
Tatum (2-0) will host Pittsburg, while Daingerfield (1-1) visits Sabine next Friday.