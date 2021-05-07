More medals are coming back to East Texas during the second day of the UIL State Track and Field Meet in Austin.
Piney Woods athletes grabbed more gold, silver and bronze on Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the University of Texas campus. The Class 2A and 5A schools competed.
Big Sandy’s Michael Jitjaeng took home the gold in the Class 2A boys discus with a distance of 183 feet. Later he claimed silver in the shot put (56-2.75). Cushing’s Cade Willis was fifth in the event (51-1.5).
Cushing’s Sa’Niya Fowler earned gold in the Class 2A girls shot put with a distance of 42-10.25.
In 2A girls triple jump, San Augustine’s JaToryia Barnes claimed first place (38-11.25).
Beckville’s Jeremiah Steph earned silver in the Class 2A boys pole vault with a height of 14-3.
Longview claimed silver the 5A boys 4x100 in a time of 40.79 seconds. Team members include Dekalon Taylor, Lancetravon Freeman, Jalen Hale and Ty’monyahe Abney. Crosby won with a clocking of 40.66. The Lobos added a bronze in the 4x200 (1minute, 25.70 seconds). The relay included Freeman, Zakyire Moon, Abney and Taylor.
Abney took second place in the 200-meter dash (20.87).
The Lobos finished fourth as a team with 38 points. Frisco Liberty won with 54 points, followed by Manvel (45.5) and Fort Bend Marshall (42).
In 5A girls, Lancaster and Fort Bend Marshall tied with 46 points. Burleson Centennial was third (40).
In the 2A boys 3200-meters, Douglass’ Walker Reeves finished third (10:09.45) and Tenaha’s Oscar Flores was seventh (10:34.23). In the 1600-meter run, Reeves was fifth (4:44.67).
Sulphur Springs’ Claire Bybee took the bronze in the 5A pole vault (12-6).
Taking the bronze in the 100-meter dash in 2A boys was Kerens’ Jared Brackens (10.74). Linden-Kildare’s Tawin Patterson was ninth (11.55).
Later, Brackens won the 200-meter dash (21.79).
In 2A boys, Shiner won with 44 points, followed by Refugio (38) and Mart (34). In 2A gilrs, Panhandle was tops at 74 points, followed by Haskell (46) and Marlin (44).
Frankston’s Abbie Ramsey placed fourth in the Class 2A girls pole vault with a height of 10-6.
Frankston’s Brink Bizzell placed fifth in the Class 2A boys pole vault with a height of 13-0.
Big Sandy’s Jeremy Dezelle placed fifth in the Class 2A boys high jump with a height of 6-2.
Beckville freshman J’Koby Williams placed fifth in the Class 2A boys long jump with a jump of 21-6.25.
Longview’s Taylor was fifth in the 5A boys 100-meter dash (10.49). Brenham senior Keanu Jones was first at 10.23.
Beckville (Karter Jones, Milo Morrison, J’Koby Williams, Ryan Harris) placed fifth in the 4x400 relay (3:26.63).
Martin’s Mill’s Mattie Burns, a sophomore, placed sixth in the Class 2A girls 3200 meter run with a time of 12:16.96. Burns later finished eighth in the 1600-meters (5:47.39).
Union Grove’s Macey Roberts was sixth in the class 2A girls discus throw with a distance of 108-0.
In the 2A girls high jump, Cayuga’s Aerin Thompson and Alexius McAdams tied for sixth with leaps of 5-4.
Beckville took seventh in the 2A girls 4x100 meter relay with a time of 51.24. The team consisted of Hannah Sharpless, Amber Harris, Lexi Barr and Abby Smith.
Kevin Page, a senior at Garrison, placed seventh in the boys 2A 800-meters (2:04.08).
Big Sandy freshman Zoey Messick was seventh in the 300-meter hurdles (47.86) and Mount Enterprise’s DeeDee Davis, a sophomore, was ninth (49.69).
San Augustine’s Lady Wolves finished seventh in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:13.38. Relay members were Charlisa Teagle, Lauryn Burrell, Shakeidra Moody and JaToryia Barnes.
The Longview Lady Lobos were eighth in the 5A 4x100 (Angell Evans, Madison Pippins, Brayleigh Mitchell, LaMiaya Henderson). The squad clocked in at 47.43
San Augustine’s Charlisa Teagle and Cayuga’s Thompson were eighth (2:31.48) and ninth (2:31.99), respectively, in the 2A girls 800-meters.
Alto’s BriAnna Green finished eighth in the 2A girls 100-meter hurdles (16.10).
Union Grove’s Aubrey Woodard finished ninth in the 2A boys triple jump (43-6.25).
Madyson Freeman, a junior from Douglass, placed ninth in the 2A girls 400-meters (1:01.71).
LaMiaya Henderson, of Longview, was ninth in the 200-meter dash (24.72).
