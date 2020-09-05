LIBERTY CITY — The Sabine Cardinals continued to play solid defense, holding West Rusk to a fourth-quarter touchdown and improving to 2-0 on the young season with a 29-7 win over the Raiders.
The Cardinals, who gave up 14 points last week to Spring Hill in a win, built a 13-0 lead after one quarter and led 16-0 at the half. Sabine extended its lead to 22-0 heading to the fourth quarter when both teams put a touchdown on the board.
Cayden Fortson hauled in a 40-yard TD pass from Jace Burns, and Burns also scored on runs of 7 and 2 yards for the Cardinals. Daylon Branham added a 3-yard TD run, and Eduardo Jaimes booted a 37-yard field goal and a couple of extra points.
James Greenalch rushed for 47 yards and Jimmie Harper picked up 42 yards on the ground in the loss for West Rusk. Omarian Anthony had two catches for 37 yards and a touchdown, and Will Jackson had two grabs for 23 yards. Andon Mata completed 6 of 16 passes for 74 yards.
Sabine will host Daingerfield on Friday. West Rusk visits Mineola.