Tim Moore is a staple in East Texas golf. For the second consecutive season he has led both the girls and boys teams to the state tournament.
Moore coached at Bullard High School from 1981 to 1998 when he decided to retire. He led the Panthers and Lady Panthers to numerous state tournament berths as well as five girls state championships (1984, 1985, 1986, 1991, 1992).
He returned to coaching, making a couple of stops before spending 10 years at The Brook Hill School in Bullard, leading the Guard and Lady Guard to state titles — Boys (2011, 2013, 2014) and Girls (2010).
Moore decided to return to Bullard High School beginning in 2017-18, leading the Panthers to a third-place finish at state that season.
Since returning to Pantherland, he has led the Panthers to four state tournaments and the girls to two tourneys. The only years the boys missed state since his return was in 2020 when the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For his efforts, Moore has been named Best Preps Tyler Coach of the Year Sponsored by Peters Autosports.