Mia Behm, a runner who went on to star at Texas and competed in an Olympic Marathon qualifier, is part of the inaugural Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School Hall of Fame Class, Jon Froelich, assistant principal and head girls basketball coach at the Tyler school, announced.
Froelich added a total of nine Crusaders and one team will be inducted on Friday, Oct. 2. Over the next couple of weeks the inductees will be unveiled as Bishop Gorman honors top Crusaders from 62 years of the school.
Behm, a 2008 Gorman graduate, joins Darwin Crawford, a 1974 Gorman graduate and multi-sports athlete at Gorman and former head baseball coach at Stephen F. Austin State University, and Michelle Obach, a 2013 graduate who was an all-state basketball player at BG and an All-American at UT Tyler, as the previously announced inductees.
Behm is one of the top distance runners in the history of East Texas high school runners, and is now an elite marathon runner in the United States.
As a student at Bishop Gorman, Behm served as the captain of the track team her junior and senior seasons. She captured the district, regional and state championship in the 1600- and 3200-meters in 2007 and 2008. She was also the district and state champion in the 1600 and state champion in the 800-meters in 2006. She was also the state champion in cross country in 2006 and 2007.
She is still the state record holder in the 3200-meters with a time of 10 minutes and 54.90 seconds. She holds the Gorman school records in the 800, 1600 and 3200.
Running for the University of Texas, Behm earned All-American honors for the Longhorns. Behm now lives in Brooklyn, New York. She was the 12th American female in the 2019 running of the 123rd Boston Marathon. She qualified and ran in the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials.
NOTE: A limited number of tickets to attend the Bishop Gorman “Hall of Fame Luncheon” on Oct. 2 will go on sale Sept. 9 at the high school. The luncheon will be held at Rick’s on the Square in Tyler, starting at 11:30 a.m.
Along with the luncheon, activities include a ceremony at the Homecoming football game. The Crusaders meet Arlington Grace Prep in a 7 p.m. contest at McCallum Stadium.
The Hall of Fame plaques will be on display in the Brodnax Family Crusaders Center on the Gorman campus.