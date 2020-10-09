MEXIA — On a windy, airish Friday night, the Blackcats of Mexia defended their home turf in the District 7-4A Division II opener against the Brownsboro Bears. In one of the wildest games you will ever see, Mexia squeaked out a 63-42 victory.
“I’ve never seen so many momentum swings. I truly believe, with the effort our guys gave, we could have won the game if we would have eliminated our mistakes," Bears coach Greg Pearson stated.
The first quarter was marred by two Brownsboro fumbles and an onside kick recovery by the Blackcats. These turnovers led to two Jarrell Wiley touchdown runs and a 24-yard TD pass from Le’Marion Miller to Trey Holdman. Miller ran in a two-point conversion and Gustavo Martinez kicked an extra point for a 21-0 Mexia lead.
The Bears finally held on to the ball and drove 82 yards for their first touchdown. Jaxyn Rogers dove in from the one. Jorge Vicenté kicked the point after, and Brownsboro narrowed the score to 21-7.
The Bears returned the favor and recovered their own onside kick. Driving 48 yards, with precise perfection, the Bears' Rogers threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Nichols. This made the score 21-13 in favor of Mexia.
The Blackcats recovered another attempted onside kick, but Nichols made that a mute point. He caught a Mexia pitch out and rambled 44 yards for the score. Ty McKenzie ran in the two-point conversion and this ballgame was tied up, 21-21.
This time the Bears kicked the ball down to the 25-yard line, where Blackcat Holdman took it 75 yards to paydirt. Martinez kicked the point after. On the ensuing kickoff the Bears didn’t get on the ball and Mexia recovered at the three yard line. Wiley scored the touchdown, and Martinez converted to bring the score to 35-21 in favor of the Blackcats.
Not so fast Darlin', the Bears weren't done. In just over a minute, McKenzie scored on a three-yard jaunt. Vicenté kicked the extra point to narrow the Mexia lead to 35-28. Did you think the half was over? The Bears blocked a final-second field goal attempt and Ja’tavien Sessions gobbled up the ball and took it 85 yards with :00 showing on the clock. Vicenté converted and the halftime score was 35-35.
The second half started with both teams playing some inspired defense. Mexia finally provided some fireworks with another touchdown by Wiley. Martinez kicked the conversion to give the Blackcats a 42-35 lead.
The Mexia score woke up the Bears and we had another tie score. Rogers hit Nichols with a 14-yard touchdown pass and the Vicenté kick tied the score at 42-42.
Before the band quit playing after the Brownsboro touchdown, Holdman had added another touchdown of 53 yards. Martinez upped the score to 49-42 for Mexia.
Mexia scored two more touchdowns when Brownsboro attempted to score from deep in their own territory. Holdman found the end zone on a short run and a fumble recovery by Dontavious Daniels made the final score 63-42.
The Bears (1-4, 0-1) host the Bullard Panthers (5-2, 1-0) on Friday, while the Blackcats (2-4, 1-0) travel to Van (3-3, 0-0).