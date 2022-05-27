Best Preps
M. Roberts Media Award winner for boys golf Bullard's Kaiden Schneider, center, is pictured with M. Roberts Media Senior Vice President and Publisher of Tyler Morning Telegraph Justin Wilcox, left, and guest speaker Dr. Alan Moye.

 Maleri McHam/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Bullard's Kaiden Schneider was selected as the winner of the M. Roberts Media Award for Boys Golf.

What his coach said: 

"Kaiden is an excellent example of leadership, always showing respect to all. As the captain of the golf team for the last two years, he sets the example to his teammates with his practice habits and performance, qualifying for state, regional and district honors both years. He is a member of the National Honor Society and has a 4.81 GPA. He is the editor of the yearbook, where he’s created a collection of 70 years of yearbook pictures called the Wall of Tradition. He also has served as a peer buddy for the special needs program.”

 
 

