Tyler Legacy's Audrey Deatherage was selected as the winner of the M. Roberts Digital Award for Girls Tennis.
What her coach said:
“Audrey Deatherage is a talented young woman who is a great asset to the tennis team and our school. She has exemplified the rare qualities, such as dedication, passion, self-advocacy and the willingness to go above and beyond. I was able to rely on her to be a leader within her class as well as when she was on the team. Audrey works with a passion and her quality of work is exemplary. She does not settle for second best. Audrey made it to the state tennis tournament in Class 6A girls singles this year as a sophomore.”