Bishop Gorman's Alexa Strong was selected as the winner of the M. Roberts Digital Award for Cheerleading.
What her coach said:
"Alexa has been cheering at Bishop Gorman for six years. She is an exemplary student and cheerleader who has dedicated her middle school and high school athletic career to cheerleading. Alexa is currently the varsity cheer captain. She is an NCA All-American as well as first-team all-state. She received academic all-state the last two years. Alexa is not only a talented cheerleader, but a respected leader, friend and team player. She has always helped others to be the best that they can be through positive encouragement and practice. Overall, she is a great athlete and student.”