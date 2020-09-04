KILGORE — Trayveon Epps scored on a 32-yard run and rushed for a game-high 196 yards as the Kilgore Bulldogs defeated Terrell, 26-7 on Friday night at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
The win evens Kilgore’s record at 1-1, while Terrell drops to 1-1 with the loss.
It took a 22-yard Chris Baldazo field goal to get the scoring started in this non-district contest. Baldazo’s first of two field goals in the game came after a Corey Rider interception of Terrell quarterback Kanye Nix at the Tigers’ 49-yard line.
The Ragin’ Red drove to the Terrell eight, but stalled a couple of plays later at the six. Baldazo converted with 1:01 remaining in the first period.
The Tigers answered with their most impressive march of the evening (67 yards in 11 plays) to go ahead 7-3 on a two-yard Nix keeper followed by Cason Martinez’s extra point with 8:00 left in the second quarter.
Kilgore came right back with a seven-play 53-yard drive. Jermaine Roney scored on a two-yard run, and Baldazo’s PAT gave the ’Dogs a 10-7 lead with 4:42 remaining until halftime.
Besides Corey Rider’s pick, Kilgore’s defense came through with sacks from Davin Rider and Brantley Propes on Nix, who finished with 39 yards rushing on 12 carries.
One of those plays, which Nix came up short was a fourth-and-1 keeper, set Kilgore up to stretch its lead at the Terrell 37-yard line. Epps raced 32 yards to the end zone with 48.2 seconds left in the second quarter to give Kilgore a 16-7 lead, after the failed PAT.
The Bulldogs finished the evening outgaining the visiting Tigers 335 to 192 in total yardage. Kilgore rushed for 247 yards on 32 carries. Following Epps were Roney (6-30) and Davin Rider (3-28).
Chase Bingmon led the Tigers’ rushing attack with 51 yards on nine carries. Terry Jackson followed with 45, and Nix added 39.
Kilgore quarterback Dalton McElyea was 7-of-11 for 88 yards passing with a 20-yard scoring strike to Brian Brown with just 6:40 remaining in the contest.
Brown was the Bulldogs' leading receiver with two catches for 39 yards and the touchdown. Cade Pippen also had two receptions for eight yards. Corey Rider (1-11), Roney (1 for minus 3) and Donovan Adkins (1-34) each also had receptions.
Nix was 4-of-8 passing for 26 yards for the Tigers. His leading receiver was Vontraye Henderson (2-11).
Baldazo’s second field goal came with 4:28 to play in the third period from 40-yards out, after a Kilgore drive of just over seven minutes to open the third quarter stalled at the Terrell 23.
Chapel Hill visits Terrell next week, while Kilgore visits Alvarado.