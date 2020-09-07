RUSK — Senior linebacker Camdon Hudnall had 14 tackles and Monterrian Hollins had three sacks as the Rusk Eagles improved to 2-0 with a 27-15 victory over Crockett on Friday in a non-district football game.
Rusk QB Owen McCown, a junior, hit on 10 of 20 passing attempts for 91 yards with a TD pass and an interception. He added two TDs rushing.
Alex Jones led the Eagle ground attack with 65 yards on 13 carries, while Chris Lawson (3-27) and Chris Perez (5-16) added to the rushing totals.
Joseph McGowan had five receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown with Trey Devereaux snagging three catches for 26 yards and Isiah Ward two balls for nine yards.
Hundall also had a sack with Hollins totaling seven tackles. Defensive lineman Bradley Parker and sophomore Nathaniel Yancey each had nine tackles. Yancey also had a sack and caused a fumble.
Aiden McCown and Bryce Lenard each had interceptions for the Eagles.
Rusk is scheduled to play at Palestine (1-1) on Friday, while Crockett (1-1) plays host to Buffalo (2-0). Both games have scheduled 7:30 p.m. kickoffs.
Athens 48, Waxahachie Life 20
WAXAHACHIE — Nathan Sims and Jecorey Roberts each scored two touchdowns as the Athens Hornets moved to 2-0 with a 48-20 victory over Waxahachie Life on Friday at Mustang Stadium.
Sims rushed for 163 yards on 11 carries, while Roberts added 27 yads on six attempts. Quarterback Tivon Arroyo hit on 10 of 15 passing attempts for 148 yards and a TD toss to Jarred Duff. Arroyo added 55 yards on the ground in 10 totes. Hunter White contributed 62 yards on five carries with Daniel Stanley carrying the ball once for a 60-yard TD.
Duff had six catches for 108 yards. Cesar Martinez was perfect on six extra-point attempts.
Connor Clay led the Hornets with 11 tackles, including a sack and recovered a fumble. Drew Horn added 10 tackles and caused a fumble. Manuel Blancas had a sack.
Athens’ Cedric Lowe and Gage Friedrich each picked off passes.
Kaden Mayfield led the Mustangs by hitting on 20 of 36 passing attempts for 190 yards and a TD. Elyjah Berry had 111 yards rushing and a TD on 17 attempts. Berry also had seven catches for 70 yards.
Athens (2-0) visits Fairfield on Friday. The Mustangs are scheduled to visit Brownsboro the same night.
Mineola 41, Wills Point 10
WILLS POINT — Trevion Sneed rushed for 301 yards and scored three touchdowns, including a 98-yard TD dash, as the Mineola Yellowjackets defeated the Wills Point Tigers 41-10 on Friday in a non-district football game.
Sneed, who has committed to SMU, had 21 carries for his yardage.
Sophomore Dawson Pendergrass added 118 yards, including an 88-yard TD run, on nine attempts. Pendergrass also hauled in a 62-yard TD reception. Pendergrass also had two interceptions, including one returned for a 40-yard TD. He added four tackles.
Sneed had eight tackles (7 unassisted), along with two tackles for loss and four quarterback pressures.
Senior Hunter Wright had 12 total tackles for the ‘Jackets as Mineola held the Tigers to 82 total yards. Kobe Kendrick had a sack and DJ Newsome added eight tackles. Coy Anderson and Kendrick each had seven stops.
Gustavo Sanchez booted five PATs.
The Mineola offense had 445 yards rushing with 510 total yards.
Mineola led 7-3 at halftime and 20-10 at the end of the third quarter. The Yellowjackets outscored the Tigers 21-0 in the fourth quarter.
The Yellowjackets (2-0) are scheduled to host West Rusk at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. The Tigers (0-2) are scheduled to play at Mabank on Sept. 11.
Frankston 19, Winona 14
WINONA — Brink Bizzell threw three touchdown passes and K.J. Hawkins rushed for more than 100 yards as the Frankston Indians defeated the Winona Wildcats, 19-14, on Friday in a non-district football game.
Bizzell hit on 11 of 18 passing attempts for 134 yards. He tossed TD passes to Cael Bruno (2) and Hawkins (1).
Hawkins rushed for 108 yards on 16 attempts. Bizzell added 51 yards on the ground on 10 rushes. Cody Dickerson contributed 41 yards on eight totes.
Bruno had four catches for 52 yards and the two TDs with Tyler Fridinger snagging four passes for 52 yards. Hawkins had three catches for 30 yards and the score. Hawkins booted a PAT.
Frankston (1-1) plays its third straight road game on Sept. 11 against Huntington. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Winona (0-2) is scheduled to play at Elysian Fields the same night.
Hawkins 46, Simms Bowie 0
SIMMS — The Hawkins Hawks moved to 2-0 on the season with a 46-0 victory over the Simms James Bowie Pirates on Friday at Pirate Stadium.
Hawk QB Zach Conde threw for three touchdown passes while rushing for a TD and adding two 2-point conversions.
On the ground, Hawkins’ Kayden Upchurch gained 113 yards and scored on a 70-yard TD dash on just four carries. He also had a reception for 22 yards. Braden Adams had 57 yards on eight carries and a pass reception for 14 yards.
Others grabbing passes for the Hawks were Jeramy Torres (3-65 Yards, 2 TDs) and Paeton Smith (2-29, TD).
The Hawks took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter as Conde scored on a 10-yard run. The try for two failed but Hawkins led 6-0 with eight minutes showing.
With four minutes on the clock in the first quarter, Upchurch was off to the races on a 70-yard TD dash. Conde ran in the two-point conversion and Hawkins led 14-0.
With one minute left in the period, Conde snagged an interception to set his team up at their own 48.
The Hawks then scored 24 points in the second quarter to take a 38-0 halftime lead.
Timpson 48, Alto 6
ALTO — The Timpson Bears scored a 48-6 win over Alto on Friday at Cam’Ron Matthews Field on Friday in a non-district game.
Jackson Duplichain led the Yellowjackets in rushing with 76 yards and a TD on 13 attempts. Teammate Jer’Darius Bolton added 59 yards on 13 totes.
Palestine 28, Livingston 7
PALESTINE — The Palestine Wildcats evened their record at 1-1 with a 28-7 win over Livingston on Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
Jakaryon Conley rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, while Jermany Walker added 54 yards and a TD on two attempts. Walker also picked off a pass.
Wildcat QB Dymyzean Martin was 3 of 6 passing for 46 yards and a 23-yard TD pass to Shoveior Clewis.
Elvin Calhoun led the Wildcats with 12 tackles and Tres McCloud added 10. D’marius Session and Kemon Ross had nine tackles each. Daleon Williams added eight stops.
Palestine is scheduled to host Rusk on Friday with Livingston hosting Orangefield.