Javonta Thomas, Jackson Rainey and Mauricio Herrera, Van: Thomas caught 10 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 62 yards and a score and threw an 8-yard TD pass in the Vandals' 33-7 win over Palestine. Rainey passed for 188 yards and two touchdowns and caught one TD pass. Rainey was 16 of 26 for 183 yards and two touchdowns, and he caught a touchdown pass. Herrera had nine tackles and three tackles for loss.
Blake Blain, Connor Carson and John Engle, Bullard: Bain completed 8 of 17 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 79 yards in the Panthers' 17-12 win over Mabank. Carson caught eight passes for 116 yards and one touchdown that covered 71 yards. Engle had 14 tackles, five tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Jordan Jenkins, Lindale: Jenkins rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 32-27 win over Kaufman.
Cameron Ford, Bam Ford, JaTavion Watson and Adolfo Tamayo, Chapel Hill: Cameron completed 12 of 18 passes for 316 yards and five touchdowns, and he ran for 73 yards and two touchdown. Bam caught TD passes of 43, 29 and 81 yards in the Bulldogs' 65-33 win over Splendora. Bam finished with three catches for 153 yards, and he also had an interception and forced fumble on defense. Watson had 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble. Tamayo had a 30-yard field goal and was 8-for-8 on extra-point attempts.
Zane Obergon, Splendora: Obergon carried 27 times for 181 yards and three touchdowns, and Hernandez added 129 yards and one TD on the ground in a loss to Chapel Hill.
Brandon Tennison, Mason Hurt, Marshae Spraglin and Jaron Choyce, Gilmer: Tennison passed for 340 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 101 yards and two more scores in Gilmer's 55-41 win over Gladewater. Hurt completed one pass for 23 yards and caught five passes for 108 yards. Spraglin caught three passes for 104 yards and a touchdown, and Choyce had three rushing touchdowns.
Tristan Holmes, D.J. Allen, Malachi Gordon and Eligia Carter, Gladewater: Holmes completed 8 of 17 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Gilmer. Allen caught five passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Gordon carried 17 times for 109 yards and a touchdown, and Carter rushed for 53 yards, returned a kickoff 99 yards and recorded seven tackles and a sack.
Kai Horton and Mason Courtney, Carthage: Horton passed for 226 yards and a touchdown, and Courtney rushed for a pair of TDs in the Bulldogs' 27-7 win over Kilgore.
Donovan Davis, Henderson: Davis threw for one TD and rushed for another in his first varsity start at quarterback in the Lions' 21-12 win over Liberty-Eylau.
Jace Burns, Brent Warren, Daylon Branham, Carter Patterson and Cayden Fortson, Sabine: Burns carried 23 tiems for 153 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' 17-14 win over Spring Hill. Warren and Branham had 12 tackles apiece, and Patterson and Fortson finished with 10 tackles apiece.
Jax Stovall, Cameron Webb and Michael Marrs, Spring Hill: Stovall passed for 160 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers' loss to Sabine. Webb recorded five tackles, a tackle for loss and three QB pressures, and Marrs had six tackles, a tackle for loss and on QB pressure.
Decartiyay Allison, Kendrick Malone and Ty Hollins, Tatum: Allison rushed for a pair of touchdowns and caught a TD pass in the Eagles' 63-62 win over Center. Malone threw a touchdown pass and rushed for three scores, and Hollins had three rushing touchdowns.
Keomadre Horace, Center: Horace scored five rushing touchdowns (17, 64, 54, 17 and 67) in a loss to Tatum.
Josh Thomas, Malik Brasher, Christian Shepard and Falando Craver, Jefferson: Thomas passed for 181 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 147 yards and another score in the Bulldogs' 28-22 win over Pittsburg. Brasher rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown, and Shepard had nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns to go along with a game-sealing interception with under a minute to play. Craver had six tackles and five QB pressures.
K.J. Williams, Rickey Duffey and Ty Price, Pittsburg: Williams rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in a loss to Jefferson. Duffey caught eight passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns, and Price finished with 13 tackles, a sack and three tackles for loss.
Trayvon Kennedy, Tyson Daigle and Trevor Bolden, Hughes Springs: Kennedy carried 14 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns and also recovered a fumble in the Mustangs' 42-0 win over Arp. Daigle rushed for 98 yards and two scores, and Bolden added 41 yards and a couple of rushing touchdowns to go along with 12 tackles.
Brett Byrd, Allen Nigreville and Juan Garcia, Ore City: Byrd rushed for 70 yards and came up big all night defensively for the Rebels in a 21-18 win over Redwater. Byrd finished with nine tackles, a tackle for loss, four QB pressures and a forced fumble. Nigreville had 12 tackles, and Garcia finished with 11 stops.
Kyle Henry, Boston Seahorn, Aron Beall and Claytan Hays, Harmony: Henry had 11 tackles, Seahorn eight tackles and an interception, Beall nine tackles and a tackle for loss and Hays nine tackles in a loss to Elysian Fields.
Ryan Harris, Milo Morrison and JKoby Williams, Beckville: Harris passed for 64 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 73 yards in an 8-6 loss to Joaquin. Morrison rushed for 74 yards and added 11 tackles on defense. Williams rushed for 30 yards, had five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown and recorded seven tackles and an interception defensively.
Cole Watson and Mikeal Cooper, Waskom: Watson passed for 103 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 55 yards and another score in the Wildcats' 47-6 win over Garrison. Cooper recorded two sacks.
Vincent Peters, Linden-Kildare: Peters recorded 14 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and a pass broken up in the Tigers' 14-0 loss to Queen City.
Jonah Shepherd, Darren Brown, Demarion Brown and Jonathan Peery, Leverett's Chapel: Shepherd had a 28-yard interception return for a touchdown and recorded five tackles to lead a defense that allowed minus 18 yards in a 56-0 win over Willow Bend. Darren Brown rushed for a pair of touchdowns and had six tackles. Demarion Brown had a 33-yard interception return for a TD, and Peery recorded six tackles.
Ty Arroyo, Athens: Arroyo rushed for 160 yards and four touchdowns, passed for 56 yards and a touchdown, averaged 50.5 yards on two punts - placing both inside the 1-yard line - and had two touchbacks on kickoffs in a 42-28 win over Brownsboro.
Trevion Sneed, Dawson Pendergrass, Kobe Kendrick and Hunter Wright, Mineola: Sneed rushed for 200 yards and a touchdown, returned an interception for a score and recorded nine tackles in a win over Canton. Pendergrass averaged 51 yards on six punts, rushed for 40 yards, caught five passes for 77 yards and a touchdown and recorded three tackles. Kendrick had eight tackles, three QB pressures, a tackle for loss and a safety, and Wright finished with 10 tackles.
Jaylen Boardley and Nick Martin, Pleasant Grove: Boardley rushed for 193 yards and a touchdown, and Martin recorded 11 tackles, a tackle for loss and a QB pressure in a win over Nashville, Arkansas.
Trevor Padia, David Hall and Kaden Mahoney, Troup: Padia was 8 of 14 through the air for 192 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-0 win over Alto. Padia punted three times — all for 42 yards — and pinned one at the 11-yard line. Hall had nine tackles and three tackles for loss. Mahoney had 15 tackles and two tackles for loss.
Owen McCown, Joseph McGowan, Caleb Ferrara and Landon Gates, Rusk: McCown was 10 of 17 for 234 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran for 104 yards and a touchdown in a 42-14 win over Fairfield. McGowan caught six passes for 140 yards and a touchdown. Ferrara had 21 tackles and a forced fumble. Gates had 19 tackles
Brink Bizzell, Frankston: Bizzell rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 113 yards in Frankton’s 68-24 loss to Timpson.
Luke Sheppard and Mason Songer, Rains: Sheppard was 4-for-4 passing for 83 yards and a 35-yard touchdown toss to Audie McAree in a 70-20 win over Farmersville. The senior signal caller added 137 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Songer gained 182 yards rushing and scored three TDs on 14 attempts.