After battling COVID-19 last year, the inaugural Northeast Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes Heart of a Champion Soccer All-Star Games took on Mother Nature this time around.
Lightning detected on the radar in the area halted the boys game in the opening minutes of the second half at Grace Community’s Clyde-Perkins Stadium on Friday evening. The game was called 40 minutes later with the Blue Team leading the Red Team, 2-1.
Brook Hill’s Zakhar Zapolskyy and Sabine’s Lalo Jaimes scored unassisted goals for the Blue Team, while Pittsburg’s Giovanny Rojas netted the lone goal for the Red Team on a penalty kick in the opening minutes of the contest.
The girls game was then moved into the cozy confines of the middle school gymnasium and played in two fast-paced 15-minute halves. Grace Community graduate and TJC signee Hannah Meyer scored five goals to lead the Blue Team to an 11-5 victory.
Two of Meyer’s former Lady Cougars teammates, Alana Roberts and Bekah Harris, suited up for the Red Team, which tied the game at 5-5 on a goal by Mesquite Horn’s Brooklyn Gonzales with a little less than eight minutes remaining. The Blue Team then scored six unanswered goals to ice the victory.
“It was fun,” said Meyer, who helped Grace Community win a TAPPS state title as a freshman. “It kept us in shape a little bit.
“It was fun to play against my teammates and everyone in the Northeast Texas FCA district. I am looking forward to playing for (TJC Coach) Corey (Rose) for a year or two and then move on from there and see what happens.”
Although the weather situation wasn’t ideal, collegiate representative for Northeast Texas FCA and director of the All-Star soccer games Joey Petrich, a former UT Tyler assistant coach, was pleased to see the exhibition games finally in the books after being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“It’s the first one, so it brings its challenges with getting it off the ground,” he said. “Football, baseball and softball are so established that it’s easy to pick up the phone.
“We relied so much on (Tyler Legacy) Coach (Chris) Woodard, (Whitehouse) Coach (Wendy) Knight and (Brook Hill) Coach (Parker]) O’Quinn. We love it because they were the ones who approached us. The coaches are the only way this gets off the ground. We hope to keep it rolling next year, learn and grow from the experience.”