LINDALE — The Lindale Lady Eagles stayed unbeaten by sweeping Elysian Fields and Nacogdoches Central Heights on Saturday in a volleyball doubleheader.
In the first match, Lindale scored a 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-16) win over Elysian Fields. Setter Kalya Pierce controlled the action with 18 assists and an ace, while Skylar Wyllie and Shelbie Steen led the attack 11 kills and six kills, respectively.
Next, the Lady Eagles downed Central Heights 3-0 ( 25-23, 25-21, 25-17). Steen had a great showing with 17 kills and three digs. Wyllie put up four kills and five blocks. Pierce stayed consistent with 18 assists in match two.
Lindale improves to 5-0.
The Lindale JV won over Elysian Fields 2-1 (21-25, 25-17, 25-11). Kayli Vickery had seven kills and four blocks and Reagan Cates had six kills to lead the Lady Eagles attack.
In the second match, the Lady Eagle JV rallied again for a 2-1 (21-25, 25-17, 25-14) over Central Heights. Brooke Tweedell led Lindale with six kills and a block, and Cates had four kills. Anna Ivy had a strong setting performance in both matches, the Lindale coaches said.
The Lindale Frosh A team beat Central Heights 2-0 (25-8, 25-8). Landry Laing led with four kills with Oliviva Gary clutch from the service line with four aces and Madison Luster a tough server with three aces.
The Lindale Freshmen B team rounded out the day with 2-0 (25-21, 25-23) win over EF. Joey Forsyth stood out with four kills and four blocks. Allie Davenport led the team from the service line with five aces.
The Lady Eagles are back in action on Friday, hosting Beckville and Van.