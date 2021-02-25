DeSOTO — The Tyler Lions captured two wins on Thursday in the DeSoto Baseball Tournament.
The Lions won over Terrell (6-4) and Lancaster (13-10).
Tyler is scheduled to meet host DeSoto at 10:30 a.m. Friday and Arlington Sam Houston at 1 p.m. Friday.
Updated: February 25, 2021 @ 10:09 pm
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS
