NEW CHAPEL HILL — Chapel Hill once again asserted its dominance in the 2021 season, securing a 57-21 win over Athens on Friday night and handing the Hornets their first loss of the season.
To open up District 9-4A Division I play at Bulldog Stadium, Chapel Hill (5-0) jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead in the first quarter, which included two Bulldog touchdowns in 10 seconds.
Athens (4-1), ranked No. 11 in the latest poll, entered the highly contested match undefeated but No. 5 Chapel Hill played more efficiently in all three phases of the game.
Even with the Hornet offensive line winning the line of scrimmage in the run game, the Bulldogs’ early lead forced Athens to throw the football against the potent and stingy secondary of Chapel Hill. The Bulldog secondary was the strength of the team, led by senior Solomon Macfoy, who had a pick six touchdown on defense while also finding the end zone as a receiver and boosting the Bulldogs to a 50-7 halftime lead.
Chapel Hill junior quarterback Tyler Jones was a dual-threat as a signal caller for head coach Jeff Riordan’s offense, scoring three touchdowns through the air and another on the ground.
The Hornets were effective running the ball but because of the early deficit, found themselves throwing the ball often. Senior running back Jecorey Roberts bulldozed his way through Bulldog defenders but junior quarterback Ty Arroyo wasn’t able to find a rhythm with his receivers until late in the game when he found Jaden Crane on a pair of touchdowns.