Chapel Hill's Kylei Griffin was selected as the winner of the Carpet One Award for Softball.
What her coach said:
"Kylei is the ultimate teammate as well as the strongest leader I have had the pleasure of coaching in my 22 years. She considers herself a teacher on the field. If another player is struggling, she will go to them and work during practice and stay after everyone else leaves in order for that player to be better. She considers everyone on the team an equal. She has signed to play softball at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.”