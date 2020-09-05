TROUP — Grady Jones and Carlos Deleon each picked off passes to help spark the Carlisle Indians to a 33-14 win over the Troup Tigers on Friday at Tiger Stadium.
Carlisle jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead and had control of the game. The Indians took the kickoff and drove 75 yards for the first TD — a 24-yard TD pass from Matthew Rigdon to Deleon. Aaron Gallegos' extra point put Carlisle on top 7-0 with 5:25 on the clock.
On Troup's second offensive play, Jones had an interception to set the Indians up at the Tigers' 36. Later Rigdon scored on a 1-yard sneak. Gallegos' PAT made it 14-0 with 1:46 left in the first quarter.
Rigdon added a 1-yard TD run with 5:39 on the clock in the second quarter. The extra point attempt failed and Carlisle led 20-0.
Troup got on the board with 1:59 left before halftime when quarterback Trevor Padia connected with Bracey Cover for a 44-yard TD toss. Dustin Austin booted the PAT and Troup was within 20-7.
However, Carlisle wasn't finished in the first half as Rigdon hooked up with Deleon again for a 35-yard TD pass. Gallegos' PAT made it 27-7 with 54 seconds left before intermission.
Both teams tallied scores in the third quarter.
Padia found the end zone on a 1-yard run. Austin's kick brought the Tigers within 27-14.
With one second on the clock in the third, Jamion Turner scored on a 1-yard run. The PAT failed and Carlisle was ahead 33-14.
DeLeon rushed for 60 yards on 12 carries. He also connected on 6 of 10 passing attempts for 51 yards and hauled in two catches for 59 yards and two TDs. Rigdon was 2 of 3 passing for 59 yards and two TDs.
Padia was the top rusher with 97 yards and a TD on 10 attempts. He hit on 12 of 28 passing attempts for 169 yards and two interceptions. Cover had three catches for 58 yards and a TD.
Charles Boyd had a fumble recovery for the Tigers.
Carlisle (1-1) will meet Alto at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at Arrowhead Stadium in Price. Troup (1-1) is scheduled to visit Bullard the same night for a 7:30 p.m. kick.