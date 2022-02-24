BULLARD — The Brook Hill Guard baseball team is scheduled to host two games on Friday and two contests on Saturday.
On Friday, the Guard is slated to meet Eustace (3 p.m.) and Gladewater (7 p.m.). On Saturday, Brook Hill is set to meet Mount Vernon (3 p.m.) and Gilmer (7 p.m.).
Brook Hill is 6-2 on the young season, going 4-1 in the Prestonwood Tournament in Plano (Feb. 10-12).
The Guard captured wins over Argyle Liberty Christian (5-0), Plano Prestonwood Christian (7-6) and Grapevine Faith (11-1). Brook Hill lost to Dallas Parish Episcopal (7-3).
The following weekend, Brook Hill competed in the Private School Classic, with games in North Richland Hills and Frisco. The Guard finished 3-1, scoring wins over Bryan Brazos Christian (22-0), League City Bay Area Christian (13-8) and Dallas Bishop Lynch (4-2) and falling to Tomball Concordia Lutheran (6-0).