Whitehouse 11, Van 3
BULLARD — Whitehouse scored four runs in the third and five runs in the fourth as the Whitehouse Wildcats scored an 11-3 win over Van on Thursday in the Brook Hill Baseball Tournament.
Ethan Stone was the star at the plate and on the hill for the Wildcats. Stone belted a solo home run. He pitched six innings, allowing five hits and three runs (two earned) while striking out six and walking one.
Colten Eikner had two hits and three RBIs for the Wildcats. Jack Clark and Collin MacLemore each had two hits.
Clark had a double and single. Michael Dudolski hit a triple and Luke Caussey had a double. Adding RBIs for the Wildcats were Dudolski, Zachary Norvell, Caussey and Jermod McCoy.
Clark, McLemore, Eikner and Sam Cook each scored two runs, with Logan Whitfield, Dudolski and Stone crossing the plate once apiece.
Manny Moore and Blaine Gideon had doubles for the Vandals. Moore added a single with two hits from Zach Wilson. Gideon knocked in two runs with an RBI from Ross Hendericks. Scoring runs were Moore (2) and Austin Johnson (1).
North Forney 3, Tyler 2
FORNEY — North Forney scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally for a 3-2 win over the Tyler High Lions on Thursday in the Forney/Garland Baseball Tournament.
Jorge Herrera singled in the bottom of the seventh for the game-winning RBI
Freshman Dante Martinez had an impressive outing on the mound for the Tyler Lions, going 6.1 innings, allowing six hits and three runs with two strikeouts and three walks.
Garning hits for the Lions were Ke'Von Sheppard (2), Eli Sanchez, Martinez, Keelan Davis and Ka'Darius Tave. Sheppard had an RBI with Sheppard and Tave scoring runs.
Graham Danziger had a double for the Falcons. Adding singles were Nick Gray, Juan Cantua, Elian Gonzales, Cole Cather and Collin Arnold. Jaden Gonzalez added an RBI with Gray, Cantua and Danziger scoring runs.
The Lions (6-4) are scheduled to play in Garland on Friday — noon vs. Dallas Woodrow Wilson and 6 p.m. vs. Garland Lakeview Centennial. On Saturday, Tyler is slated to play West Mesquite in a 12:45 p.m. game in Garland.
Brownsboro 8, Edgewood 1
EDGEWOOD — Dylan Reeves and Alston Williams combined on a four-hitter as the Brownsboro defeated tournament host Edgewood 8-1.
Reeves hurdled four innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out three. Williams pitched one inning. He gave up one hit and struck out one.
Payten Stephenson, Lane Epperson, Jaxyn Rogers and Dylan Reeves all had two hits. Landen Hatton, Rogers and Brice Hudler each had doubles. RBIs were from Rogers (2), Reeves (2) and Hudler (1).
Scoring runs were Hatton (2), Stephenson (2), Epperson (1), Rogers (1), Reeves (1) and Ryan Padgett (1).
Canton wins two
CANTON — The Canton Eagles won two games on Thursday in their own tournament.
The Eagles defeated Commerce (7-1) and Jacksonville (8-0).
Corbin Holland had two doubles with Steven Massey and Ace Reese hitting two-baggers. Massey also added a single with other base hits by Nick Fenner, Colton Whitehead and EJ Dyke.
Reese knocked in two runs with one each by Fenner, Whitehead, Massey and Peyton Stewart. Scoring runs were Holland (2), Grant Yudizky (1), Reese (1), Whitehead (1), Massey (1) and Cole Vannorsdel (1).
Reese tossed four innings as starter, giving up two hits and the run. He struck out three and walked three. He was followed by Massey (1 inning, 0 hits, 3 strikeouts) and Riley Norrell (1 inning, 0 hits, 3 strikeouts).
In the win over Jacksonville, Holland (4 innings) and Stewart (1 inning) combine for the four-hit shutout. Holland allowed four hits and stuck out four. Stewart struck out one.
Yudizky had three hits with Fenner and Dyke adding two hits apiece. Also contributing hits were Whitehead, Massey Stewart. RBIs were from Massey, Whitehead, Vannorsdel, Stewart and Dyke.
Fenner scored two runs with other runs from Yudizky, Reese, Whitehead, Dyke, Massey and Norrell.
Joshua Holcomb led the Indians with a double and single.
Ennis 4, Jacksonville 1
CANTON — Joshua Holcomb and Ryan Walker each had two hits in Jacksonville's 4-1 loss to Ennis on Thursday in the Canton Tournament.
Jaccari Hamlett had a double for the Indians with Dominick Hinojosa, Kasey Canady, Cameron Fuller, Devin McCuin and Keeundriz Price. Hamlett had an RBI and Holcomb scored the run.
Alto drops two
RUSK — The Alto Yellowjackets lost a couple of games on Thursday in the Rusk Tournament — 4-3 to Huntington and 9-5 Spring Hill.
Huntington rallied from a 3-0 deficit to claim the win.
Johnny Soto led the Yellowjackets with three hits, while teammates Matthew Randall had two hits and Isaack Weatherford added a double. Logan Rogers, Cody Watson and Jackson Duplichain hit singles.
Soto and Randall had RBIs with Soto, Rogers and Duplichain scored runs.
Spring Hill scored six runs in the second inning to spark the Panthers to win.
Randall, Watson and Jackson Howell had hits for the 'Jackets. Howell knocked in two runs with Isaac Carter, Randall and Watson had one each. Scoring runs for Alto were Randall (2), Soto (1), Tooter Bolton (1) and Watson (1).
Colin Martin and Jordan Hodges each had two doubles for the Panthers with Brennan Ferguson adding one. Hodges and Marshall Lipsey had two RBIs apiece.
Sabine 10, Chapel Hill 4
WILLS POINT — Matt Huey knocked in four runs with Carter Patterson adding three RBIs as the Sabine Cardinals defeated the Chapel Hill Bulldogs in the Wills Point Tournament.
Alex Galyean had three hits with Payton McBride, Patterson and Huey each adding two hits. McBride had a triple with doubles from Huey, Patterson and Conner Tucker. Caden Loveless, Jace Burns and Caden Richardson all had singles.
Tucker pitched five innings, allowing seven hits and four runs (1 earned). He had seven strikeouts and three walks.
Dillon Line and Cody Combs had doubles for the Bulldogs.
Combs had two hits and two RBIs. Adding singles for CH were Dillon Tabb, Will Parker, Danny Lara, Dillon Line and Connor Griffin. Lara and Griffin had RBIs with Sean Gentry, Parker, Lara and Line.
In the nightcap, the Bulldogs lost to host Wills Point (7-3).
Sean Gentry, Malcolm Passama and Lara had hits for Chapel Hill with Passama knocking in two runs and Lara plating one.
Scoring runs were Gentry, Line and Aden Johnston.
Cayuga 17, Cumberland 3
Braxton Killion, Garrett Bright, Nic Woolverton and Toby Murray each had two RBIs to power the Cayuga Wildcats to a 17-3 win over Cumberland Academy on Thursday in Tyler.
Jaden Henry had two hits with Murray and Owen Cretsinger added doubles for the Wildcats. Killion and Bright hit singles. Other RBIs were from Caden Mullican, Ayden Stovall, Henry and Cretsinger.
Izayah Watson had two hits — double and single — for the Knights. Aaron Haning and Jared Martinez added singles. RBIs were by Watson, Haning and Martinez with Isiah Hales, Watson and Jacob Bumpas.
Lindale drops two
HALLSVILLE — Sulphur Springs scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth rally by Lindale, 5-4, in the Hallsville Tournament. The Eagles also lost to host Hallsville, 11-0.
Bryce Everest, Jackson Fugate and Triztin Smith had hits for the Eagles. Fugate had two RBIs with Smith adding one.
Justin Long scored two runs with Brandon Burckel and Fugate also scoring.
In the Hallsville game, Bobcat Carson Blakeley tossed a two-hitter in four innings of work, striking out six.
Caden McClain and Erin Wolfe had the hits for the Eagles.