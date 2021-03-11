Brook Hill tops Henderson, VanBULLARD — The Bullard Brook Hill Guard opened Brook Hill/Rusk Baseball Tournament with an 8-3 win over Henderson on Thursday.
Later, the Guard rallied from a 3-0 deficit to score a 4-3 win over the Van Vandals.
Against Henderson, Carson Richards had two hits — a home run and double — and three RBIs to spark Brook Hill. He also scored two runs.
Cade Chesley added a double with Grayson Murry and Tanner French contributed singles with French knocking into two runs. Murry and Jaylon Warren each had RBIs.
Chesley, Aidan Mason, Murry, Jabin Moore, Dylan Malone and Luke Morris scored one run each.
Blake Reed and Aden Butler had two hits apiece. One of Butler’s base knocks was a double with teammates Christian Brown and Grant Martin adding two-baggers. Brown and Martin each knocked in runs with Quentin Moon, Martin and Butler scoring runs.
Landon Mattox got the win on the mound, going four innings while allowing four hits and two runs (1 earned). He struck out five and walked three. Moore pitched the final three innings, giving up two hits and one run while striking out four and not issuing a walk.
Against Van, Mason singled on a 1-0 count to bring home the third and winning run in the bottom of the sixth.
Mason had two singles against the Vandals with Richards, Mattox, French and Colton Carson. Adding RBIs were Chesley and Boston Durrett.
Scoring runs were for the Guard were Richards, French, Warren and Morris.
Malone got the win on the hill, hurling the final three innings while allowing two hits and one run. He struck out three and walked one. Murry got the start, going the first three innings. He allowed two hits with two runs (1 earned) while striking out five and walking three.
Blaine Gideon tossed 5.2 innings for Van, giving up six hits and four unearned runs. He struck out four and walked three.
Manny Moore, Gideon, Logan Smith and Colton Grier had hits for the Vandals with RBIs from Gideon and Smith. Scorings runs were Moore (2) and Zach Wilson (1).
The Guard is scheduled to play Whitehouse at 10 a.m. Friday, while the Vandals are scheduled to face Henderson at 4 p.m.
Tyler Legacy takes twoCORSICANA — William Randall and Jackson Newhouse each threw complete games as the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders captured wins over Robinson (7-0) and Corsicana (2-0) on Thursday in the Community Bank Invitational.
Andrew Nick and Landon Langford led the Legacy bats as the Red Raiders improve to 9-2 on the season, winning their seventh consecutive game.
TL is scheduled to play Forney (2 p.m.) and Red Oak (4 p.m.) Friday.
Rusk 9, Elkhart 0RUSK — Zach Blackman threw a six-inning three-hitter to lead Rusk to a 9-0 win over Elkhart during the Herman Odom Winter Classic.
Blackman struck out three and did not walk a batter. At the plate he was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI.
Bryce Lenard led the Eagles at the plate with three hits and two RBIs. He had two singles and a double. Carson White hit a triple and Lane Gilchrest added a double and two RBIs. Singles were from Tarrant Sunday, Landon Gates and Brett Rawlinson.
Other Eagles knocking in runs were JD Thompson, Sunday, Wade Williams, Gates and Rawlinson. Scoring runs were Rawlinson (2), Corban Renfroe (2), Will Dixon (1), Sunday (1), Williams (1), Gates (1), Lenard (1) and Mason Cirkel (1).
Troup wins twoWASKOM — The Troup Tigers blanked Ore City (8-0) and Daingerfield (10-0) in back-to-back games on Thursday in the Waskom Tournament.
Against OC, Max Cheney tossed a one-hit complete game, striking out 10 and walking three.
Austin Huml and Ty Lovelady each had two hits for the Tigers with Colby Turner and Lovelady each driving in two runs apiece.
Bracey Cover had a double for Troup with Brayden Vess, Anthony Salgado, Turner, Cheney and Jace Lovelady hitting singles. Adding RBIs were Vess, Dylan Meyer and Cheney. Vess scored two runs with Salgado, Huml, Cover, Trevor Padia, Tucker Howell and John Barton all scored a run.
In the contest with Daingerfield, Troup scored eight runs in the fourth inning to put the game away.
Vess and Salgado each had two hits with Huml, Meyer, Turner and Cheney adding base hits. Vess, Salgado and Turner each knocked in two runs with Meyer, Cheney and Ty Lovelady contributing one RBI each.
Salgado and Padia each scored two runs with Vess, Huml, Turner, Bradley Adams, Cover and Ty Lovelady crossing the plate once apiece.
The Tigers are scheduled to meet Joaquin at 9 a.m. Friday.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS