WHITEHOUSE — Lufkin scored eight runs in the top of the fifth inning and held on for an 8-7 victory over Whitehouse on Thursday night at the Whitehouse ISD Baseball/Softball Complex.
Trailing 8-3 entering the bottom of the seventh, Whitehouse gave Lufkin a late scare. Aubry O’Bryant reached on an error, and Laney Crawford and Grace Ann McDonald were both hit by pitches to load the bases with no outs. A 2-0 count to Grace Owens and a wild pitch that scored O’Bryant brought a Lufkin pitching change as Mia Concha came in for Mia Harper. After a strike, Owens hit a three-run home run to cut the score to 8-7. Concha got Sierra Channel to ground out before walking Larkin Jones. Cami Laney popped out. And then with two strikes, Avery Taylor hit a foul ball to left field, and Lufkin left fielder Addisyn Garrett made a diving catch for the final out.
Crawford had a diving catch in center field for the first out in the top of the seventh inning.
Kate Jones led off the bottom of the first with an infield single, stole second base and scored on an RBI single by O’Bryant.
The lead remained the same until the bottom of the fourth inning. McDonald led off with a single, and Grace Owens followed with a single. With a runner on third and one out, Larkin Jones delivered a sacrifice bunt to bring in McDonald to make the score 2-0.
Then came Lufkin’s big inning. Abby Fajardo led off the fifth inning with a single — the Lady Panthers’ first hit of the game — and also had an RBI double in the inning. Harper, Akyshia Cottrell and Addisyn Garrett added singles in the inning as the Lady Panthers capitalized on four Whitehouse errors.
Whitehouse had three hits in the bottom of the fifth inning and scored a run on an RBI single by McDonald to score Jones.
McDonald allowed eight runs — one earned — on six hits with three strikeouts and one walk — with two outs in the seventh inning. McDonald took a perfect game into the fourth inning before a two-out error allowed Laney Currier to reach base. McDonald then got Addisyn Garrett to line out to Owens at second base to keep the no-hitter intact.
Owens had the home run and a single. Jones, O’Bryant, McDonald and Cami Laney all had two singles for Whitehouse. Taylor added a single.
Taylor, the lone senior softball for the Ladycats, was honored before the game for senior night, along with manager Aly Navarro, who will play college golf at Hardin-Simmons University. Taylor is a University of Texas at Dallas softball signee.
Fajardo had two hits for Lufkin. Cottrell, Garrett, Harper and Anesia Hernandez all added a hit. Lufkin starting pitcher Harper allowed six runs on nine hits with three strikeouts, no walks and two hit batters. Concha came in to get the save.
Whitehouse (17-13, 4-4) will host Huntsville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Lufkin (16-8-1, 5-3) will host Tyler at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.