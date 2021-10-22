DALLAS — Tyler was toe-to-toe with No. 3 Highland Park until starting quarterback Eli Holt was injured on a play with 8:40 to go in the second quarter.
The Lions were a touchdown down to the Scots and were moving the ball effortlessly against the Scots, who had not a lost a district home game in more than 20 years.
After Holt left with a leg injury, the Lions’ offense struggled and the Scots pulled away for a 42-14 victory at Highlander Stadium in a District 7-5A Division I contest.
After the game, Tyler coach Ricklan Holmes said Holt will be “OK.”
The Lions saw their five-game winning streak snapped as they go to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in district. HP won its seventh consecutive game to go 7-1 overall and 4-0 in league.
Tyler plays host to Sherman next Friday in the Lions’ final regular season game, while the Scots visit West Mesquite the same night.
Highland Park led 21-14 when Holt had the Lions driving but was tossed to the ground after a two-yard gain. He was helped off the field and was on the sideline sans his pads after halftime.
From there, the Lions had just 80 yards in the second half after compiling 217 at halftime. Highland Park, led by defender Jack Curtis, did play tough defense, harassing Derrick McFall, who took over at QB.
The Lions then come through with some turnovers with Montrell Wade snagging two interceptions and Zachuan Williams grapping a pick. Williams nearly had a pick six as well.
Tyler’s Jacob Villela recovered a fumble and Eli Sanchez pounced on a HP muff of a punt.
Highland Park’s Blake Bevans and J.T. Winters also had interceptions.
Both teams scored in three plays on their first two possessions.
The Scots went 72 yards, while the Lions upped them by three, going 75.
Jay Cox topped off the HP drive with a 8-yard run, while McFall showed his lightning speed with a 52-yard dash for the Lions’ first score.
Highland Park added two TDs to close the first quarter, 11-yard run by Christian Reeves and a 39-yard run by Cox.
On the first play of the second quarter, Holt found Wade for a 62-yard TD pass. Wade was interfered on the play, but managed to make a one-handed over the shoulder catch, maintain his balance and drag the Scot defender into the end zone.
The Lions had possession and down by seven when Holt was injured. The Scots scored with 46 seconds left before halftime and added TDs in the third and fourth quarters.
McFall was 8 of 29 for 52 yards and an interception. Holt was 4 of 10 for 119 yards with a TD and an interception.
McFall led the Lions with 87 yards rushing on 20 carries. Reeves led HP with 94 yards and two TDs on 13 attempts. QB Brennan Storer was 7 of 14 for 155 yards and two interceptions.
----
Tyler 7 7 0 0 — 14
Highland Park 21 7 7 7 — 42
First Quarter
HP — Jay Cox 8 run (Sam Heinrich kick), 11:05
TYL — Derrick McFall 52 run (Saul Perez kick), 10:20
HP — Christian Reeves 11 run (Heinrich kick), 3:33
HP — Cox 39 run (Heinrich kick), 1:08
Second Quarter
TYL — Montrell Wade 62 pass from Eli Holt (Heinrich kick), 11:50
HP — Ben Croasdale 5 run (Heinrich kick), :46
Third Quarter
HP — Cox 18 run (Heinrich kick), 2:22
Fourth Quarter
HP —Reeves 6 run (Jack Stone kick), 11:21
ATT — 9,000.