Tuesday, Aug. 31

Longview at Tyler, 6:30 p.m.

Tyler Legacy at Lufkin, 5:30 p.m. 

Kilgore at All Saints, 6:30 p.m.

Grace at Union Grove, 5:30 p.m.

Canton at Whitehouse, 6 p.m.

Lindale at Carthage, 6:30 p.m.

ET Homeschool at Pine Tree, 6 p.m.

Hallsville at Beckville, 6:30 p.m.

Marshall at Spring Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Liberty-Eylau at Mount Pleasant, 6:30 p.m.

Henderson at Elysian Fields, 6:30 p.m.

Gilmer at Sabine, 6:30 p.m.

Simms James Bowie at Pittsburg, 6:30 p.m.

Lindale at Carthage, 5:45 p.m.

Bullard at White Oak, 6:30 p.m.

Gladewater at West Rusk, 6:30 p.m.

New Diana at Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.

Daingerfield at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Queen City at Hughes Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Tatum at Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Harmony at Waskom, 5:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill at New Boston, 5:30 p.m.

Omaha Paul Pewitt at Maud, 5:30 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at Overton, 4:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Leverett's Chapel, 5:30 p.m.

Gary at Hawkins, 6 p.m.

Ore City at Union Hill, 5 p.m.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags