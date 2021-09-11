Friday's Scores
CLASS 6A
Abilene 23, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 19
Alief Taylor 28, Fort Bend Bush 20
Allen 35, Cedar Hill 16
Alvin 40, Pasadena Memorial 14
Amarillo Tascosa 40, Odessa Permian 21
Arlington Bowie 24, Mesquite Horn 17
Arlington Houston 29, Dallas Skyline 21
Arlington Martin 43, Midland Legacy 37
Austin Bowie 42, Copperas Cove 28
Austin Vandegrift 45, San Angelo Central 13
Austin Westlake 59, Mansfield Summit 21
Baytown Sterling 54, Houston Washington 7
Brownsville Rivera 33, Rio Hondo 13
Byron Nelson 50, Irving MacArthur 13
Cibolo Steele 21, Killeen Ellison 7
Clear Brook 49, La Porte 23
Clear Falls 45, Deer Park 21
Cypress Creek 41, Aldine Eisenhower 40
Cypress Springs 59, Rosenberg Lamar 20
Dallas Jesuit 36, Choctaw, Okla. 29
Dallas White 42, Dallas Molina 21
De Soto 53, North Crowley 28
Eagle Pass 28, Eagle Pass Winn 3
Edinburg North 53, Edinburg Economedes 0
Edinburg Vela 24, PSJA North 0
EP Coronado 10, Carlsbad, N.M. 9
EP Franklin 41, EP Andress 21
Euless Trinity 30, Colleyville Heritage 27
Garland 49, Plano Prestonwood 21
Garland Lakeview Centennial 40, North Mesquite 22
Harlingen 38, Laredo United 14
Harlingen South 14, Alice 7
Houston Langham Creek 38, Cypress Ridge 10
Houston Strake Jesuit 55, Spring Dekaney 28
Houston Westbury 7, Houston North Forest 0
Humble Summer Creek 63, Conroe 7
Katy 28, Dickinson 21
Katy Cinco Ranch 48, Clute Brazoswood 14
Katy Seven Lakes 45, Aldine Davis 27
Keller Fossil Ridge 49, Arlington 42
Killeen Shoemaker 52, Kerrville Tivy 21
Klein Cain 49, Cypress Ranch 14
League City Clear Creek 35, Channelview 21
League City Clear Springs 45, Fort Bend Elkins 3
Lewisville 42, Arlington Lamar 17
Lewisville Marcus 41, Keller Central 14
Longview 46, Tyler Legacy 20
Mansfield 38, Mansfield Legacy 20
McAllen 26, Donna 14
McAllen Memorial 53, La Joya Palmview 9
McKinney 35, Garland Rowlett 9
Mission 42, La Joya 20
New Braunfels 35, New Braunfels Canyon 21
Northwest Eaton 35, Lewisville Hebron 34
Pasadena Dobie 63, Friendswood 6
Pasadena Rayburn 21, Houston Northbrook 15
Pearland 36, Conroe Oak Ridge 33
Pflugerville Hendrickson 17, Belton 14
Plano East 34, Wylie 17
Richardson 46, South Garland 28
Richardson Lake Highlands 56, Plano 21
Rockwall 59, Lake Travis 35
Rockwall-Heath 62, Red Oak 21
Round Rock 21, Cedar Park 17
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 48, Buda Hays 13
Round Rock Stony Point 42, Del Valle 7
SA Johnson 59, LEE 7
SA Madison 23, SA Roosevelt 0
SA Northside Brandeis 62, SA MacArthur 6
SA Northside Taft 14, SA Northside Holmes 13
San Benito 13, Schertz Clemens 7
San Marcos 28, SA East Central 16
Smithson Valley 42, EP Eastwood 14
South Grand Prairie 27, Hewitt Midway 16
Southlake Carroll 31, Prosper 0
Spring Westfield 27, Galena Park North Shore 21
Temple 60, Hutto 53
Weslaco 49, Laredo Nixon 2
Wolfforth Frenship 14, Lubbock Cooper 13
CLASS 5A
Abilene Cooper 30, Abilene Wylie 24
Aledo 64, FW Arlington Heights 0
Amarillo 35, Canyon Randall 28
Amarillo Caprock 25, Perryton 18
Amarillo Palo Duro 39, Wichita Falls 14
Angleton 62, Houston Milby 0
Austin LBJ 28, Waco La Vega 7
Azle 42, Burleson 37
Barbers Hill 51, Houston Heights 26
Baytown Lee 28, Lumberton 27
Boerne-Champion 24, Laredo United South 12
Brenham 29, Bryan 14
Brownsville Memorial 24, Weslaco East 17
Brownsville Pace 41, Brownsville Porter 17
Bryan Rudder 51, Elgin 0
Canutillo 34, EP Chapin 13
CC Calallen 27, Los Fresnos 7
CC Flour Bluff 66, Victoria West 13
CC Miller 34, Sinton 30
Cleburne 54, Weatherford 48
Cleveland 31, Waller 6
College Station 38, Magnolia 10
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 52, CC King 0
Corsicana 23, Whitehouse 7
Crosby 41, Port Arthur Memorial 26
Dallas Highland Park 28, Coppell 13
Dallas Kimball 41, Dallas Conrad 0
Dallas South Oak Cliff 17, Dallas Spruce 0
Dallas Sunset 42, Carrollton Turner 33
Dayton 45, Baytown Goose Creek 7
Denton Ryan 28, Frisco Reedy 10
Dripping Springs 49, Lockhart 15
El Paso Eastlake 36, EP Parkland 13
Ennis 22, Waxahachie 21, OT
EP Del Valle 49, EP Americas 36
EP Hanks 27, EP Bowie 26
EP Irvin 48, San Elizario 7
EP Jefferson 33, EP Bel Air 14
EP Riverside 52, EP Ysleta 27
Everman 48, Haltom 14
Floresville 44, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 41
Frisco 70, Lake Dallas 27
Frisco Lone Star 51, Frisco Heritage 24
FW North Side 45, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 9
FW Wyatt 42, FW Dunbar 26
Galveston Ball 35, Houston Wheatley 10
Granbury 76, FW South Hills 0
Grapevine 46, Justin Northwest 43
Greenville 59, Carrollton Ranchview 0
Gregory-Portland 56, CC Moody 7
Houston Austin 14, Houston Waltrip 6
Houston Sterling 44, Houston Madison 28
Huntsville 21, Humble Kingwood 6
Katy Paetow 30, Richmond Foster 14
Kaufman 34, Sulphur Springs 32
Lancaster 62, Dallas Samuell 0
Laredo Cigarroa 40, Laredo Johnson 14
Leander 37, Bastrop Cedar Creek 9
Lewisville The Colony 38, Denton 17
Little Elm 35, Plano West 31
Longview Pine Tree 42, Kilgore 27
Lubbock Monterey 23, Midland 21
Lucas Lovejoy 69, Princeton 21
Magnolia West 28, Lufkin 14
Mansfield Timberview 41, Lewisville Flower Mound 37
Marble Falls 46, Austin Akins 6
Marshall 41, McKinney North 29
Mercedes 56, PSJA Memorial 7
Mesquite Poteet 63, Dallas Jefferson 0
Mission Sharyland 31, Edcouch-Elsa 21
Montgomery 23, Beaumont United 19
Montgomery Lake Creek 41, Sealy 34
N. Richland Hills Birdville 28, Crowley 13
Nederland 41, Silsbee 34, OT
New Caney 41, New Caney Porter 14
Pflugerville Connally 24, Pflugerville Connally 17
Pflugerville Weiss 54, Leander Rouse 20
Plainview 33, Lubbock 14
Royse City 28, Wylie East 20
SA Alamo Heights 35, SA Central Catholic 20
SA Burbank 50, SA Kennedy 34
SA Edison 12, SA Memorial 7
SA Harlandale 21, SA Antonian 6
SA Lanier 50, SA Houston 22
SA Southwest 53, SA South San Antonio 6
SA Veterans Memorial 48, Castroville Medina Valley 12
Saginaw Boswell 32, Burleson Centennial 24
Sherman 52, Saginaw 10
Somerset 28, SA McCollum 17
Terrell 49, Waco University 21
Texas City 30, Houston Clear Lake 0
Tomball 42, Port Neches-Groves 25
Tyler 40, Nacogdoches 12
Vidor 39, Freeport Brazosport 29
West Mesquite 57, FW Chisholm Trail 36
WF Rider 33, Midlothian 27
Willis 50, Houston Bellaire 27
CLASS 4A
Anna 42, Van Alstyne 35
Argyle 23, Celina 0
Athens 43, Fairfield 14
Aubrey 62, Gainesville 6
Bandera 21, SA Cole 0
Bay City 21, Wharton 9
Beeville Jones 50, Pearsall 0
Bellville 48, Stafford 26
Brookshire Royal 26, Caldwell 20
Caddo Mills 63, Canton 41
Carrizo Springs 54, Manor New Tech 0
China Spring 57, Brownwood 21
Clint 28, Gadsden, N.M. 6
Clint Mountain View 53, Chaparral, N.M. 0
Crandall 68, Alvarado 42
Cuero 28, Yoakum 12
Devine 63, Fort Worth YMLA 14
El Campo 49, Port Lavaca Calhoun 35
Fischer Canyon Lake 32, Georgetown East View 19
Fort Stockton 40, Clint Horizon 34
Fredericksburg 42, Gonzales 18
FW Western Hills 46, FW Polytechnic 7
Geronimo Navarro 48, Needville 28
Gilmer 48, Atlanta 6
Glen Rose 47, FW Castleberry 0
Hamshire-Fannett 26, East Chambers 14
Henderson 21, Jacksonville 6
Hidalgo 27, Rio Grande City 7
Hillsboro 33, Bridgeport 10
Houston Furr 30, Hempstead 18
Huffman Hargrave 38, Bridge City 2
Huntington 43, Frankston 12
Iowa Park 54, Burkburnett 7
Krum 48, Farmersville 15
La Feria 39, Donna North 17
La Marque 26, Hitchcock 20
La Vernia 28, La Grange 20
Lake Worth 31, Joshua 25
Liberty 14, Diboll 7
Liberty Hill 17, Georgetown 13
Livingston 31, Orangefield 27
Llano 37, Austin Crockett 7
Longview Spring Hill 48, White Oak 14
Lorena 54, Gatesville 0
Mabank 49, Wills Point 0
Madisonville 35, Teague 0
Melissa 60, Dallas Carter 7
Midland Greenwood 31, Andrews 14
Midlothian Heritage 48, Decatur 14
Mineral Wells 28, FW Benbrook 8
Monahans 28, Big Spring 13
Navasota 63, Mexia 21
Nevada Community 29, Paris North Lamar 6
Pampa 51, Borger 17
Paris 31, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 14
Pecos 50, Kermit 30
Pleasanton 42, Jourdanton 26
Port Isabel 41, Aransas Pass 7
Quinlan Ford 58, Ferris 43
Raymondville 30, Lyford 14
Robinson 28, Troy 20, OT
Robstown 34, Banquete 29
Rockport-Fulton 28, CC Tuloso-Midway 6
Rusk 21, Palestine 18
Sanger 61, Howe 24
Seminole 22, Denver City 18
Shepherd 18, Coldspring-Oakhurst 14
Snyder 55, Lamesa 0
Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 42, Buna 0
Springtown 30, Waco Connally 29
Stephenville 48, Salado 21
Sunnyvale 49, Brownsboro 14
Sweetwater 47, San Angelo Lake View 20
Taylor 48, Giddings 28
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 56, Jefferson 15
Tyler Chapel Hill 35, Hallsville 16
Van 35, Lindale 31
Waxahachie Life 35, North Dallas 0
West Columbia 63, Sweeny 21
WF Hirschi 30, Hereford 7
Wimberley 45, Lampasas 21
Zapata 28, Crystal City 0
CLASS 3A
Abernathy 50, Sundown 13
Alba-Golden 53, Gladewater Union Grove 19
Anahuac 56, KIPP Generations 13
Anthony 41, Hatch Valley, N.M. 6
Arp 33, Garrison 7
Ballinger 27, Colorado City 0
Bells 60, Valley View 6
Big Lake Reagan County 14, Ozona 12
Bishop 33, Kingsville King 0
Blanco 40, Anderson-Shiro 0
Bloomington 28, Benavides 0
Bushland 49, Canadian 42, OT
Callisburg 33, Lindsay 27
Cisco 28, Breckenridge 27
Commerce 28, Lone Oak 14
Cooper 40, Detroit 6
Corsicana Mildred 20, Kerens 7
Crane 27, Winters 13
Crockett 59, Buffalo 42
Daingerfield 58, Gladewater Sabine 30
Dallas Gateway 46, Dallas A+ Academy 8
Dallas Life Oak Cliff 48, Venus 8
Danbury 32, Hull-Daisetta 0
Dilley 9, Cotulla 6
Dimmitt 30, Sunray 12
Dublin 21, Anson 14
Early 58, Comanche 14
East Bernard 49, Boling 14
El Maton Tidehaven 28, Palacios 7
Elkhart 37, San Augustine 20
Emory Rains 22, Grand Saline 14
Eustace 38, Palestine Westwood 21
Florence 48, Bruceville-Eddy 18
Franklin 41, Cameron Yoe 21
Friona 55, Muleshoe 13
Gladewater 15, Center 14
Goliad 43, George West 40
Grandview 37, Godley 14
Gunter 28, Whitesboro 6
Hallettsville 45, Ganado 7
Hebbronville 51, Falfurrias 0
Hemphill 53, Pineland West Sabine 26
Henrietta 38, Bowie 17
Holliday 36, Vernon 7
Idalou 49, Brownfield 13
Johnson City 21, Boerne Geneva 14
Karnes City 24, Mathis 20
Leonard 62, Bonham 43
Little River Academy 41, Groesbeck 20
Littlefield 21, Post 20
Lubbock Roosevelt 59, Tahoka 0
Luling 17, Weimar 7
Marion 35, Comfort 6
Maypearl 21, Clifton 0
McGregor 36, Jarrell 17
Millsap 45, De Leon 20
Mount Vernon 42, Omaha Pewitt 16
Natalia 24, Universal City Randolph 6
New Boston 41, Hooks 21
New London West Rusk 24, Mineola 17
New Waverly 45, Hearne 18
Newton 54, Kirbyville 0
Ore City 28, Big Sandy 19
Palmer 48, Bosqueville 37
Paris Chisum 55, Honey Grove 15
Pattonville Prairiland 34, Como-Pickton 14
Ponder 61, Nocona 14
Quitman 25, Queen City 20
Redwater 36, Edgewood 14
Rio Vista 48, Malakoff Cross Roads 0
Rockdale 35, Lexington 14
Rogers 48, Whitney 33
San Angelo Grape Creek 50, San Angelo Texas Leadership 22
San Diego 15, CC West Oso 13
Scurry-Rosser 52, Kemp 15
Shallowater 49, Levelland 7
Skidmore-Tynan 33, Lytle 12
Spearman 21, Dalhart 7
Taft 48, Freer 6
Tatum 46, Pittsburg 21
Tolar 76, Boyd 48
Troup 34, Bullard 20
Tulia 51, Sanford-Fritch 6
Tuscola Jim Ned 48, Eastland 20
Vanderbilt Industrial 49, Van Vleck 8
Warren 25, Saratoga West Hardin 0
Waskom 60, Shelbyville 14
WF City View 36, Seymour 26
Winnsboro 35, Hughes Springs 14
Woodville 19, Corrigan-Camden 13
CLASS 2A
Albany 50, Hamlin 0
Alvord 34, Sadler S&S Consolidated 28
Baird 37, Gordon 32
Bartlett 37, Meridian 8
Beckville 40, Maud 0
Ben Bolt 34, Agua Dulce 14
Burton 42, Wallis Brazos 0
Celeste 41, Whitewright 35
Center Point 14, Sabinal 8
Centerville 42, Thorndale 28
Chilton 37, Normangee 0
Christoval 33, Sonora 14
Clarendon 49, Bovina 7
Clarksville 40, Tom Bean 6
Collinsville 55, McKinney Christian 22
Colmesneil 30, Deweyville 22
Crawford 57, Axtell 0
Cross Plains 28, Haskell 7
D'Hanis 24, Brackett 6
Eldorado 56, Coahoma 29
Falls City 34, Stockdale 12
Farwell 62, Sudan 0
Floydada 34, Smyer 8
Forsan 45, Stanton 7
Goldthwaite 33, Olney 8
Gorman 47, Blum 34
Granger 54, Frost 12
Grapeland 36, Cayuga 20
Gruver 58, Stinnett West Texas 6
Hale Center 32, Memphis 13
Hamilton 33, Hico 0
Harleton 44, Bogata Rivercrest 20
Harper 28, Ingram Moore 7
Hawkins 41, Quinlan Boles 18
Hawley 41, Merkel 7
Holland 33, Waco Reicher 23
Hubbard 56, Moody 7
Italy 45, Rice 14
Jewett Leon 38, Somerville 30
Joaquin 62, Groveton 0
Junction 57, Iraan 0
Kenedy 34, Woodsboro 0
La Villa 26, Santa Rosa 19
Lockney 31, Boys Ranch 14
Louise 41, High Island 0
Lovelady 15, Iola 6
Marlin 34, Valley Mills 29
Mart 31, Flatonia 0
Mason 35, San Saba 28
McCamey 73, Odessa Compass 0
Milano 34, Bremond 24
Muenster 50, Blue Ridge 7
New Deal 37, Slaton 0
Peaster 40, FW Trinity Valley 28
Petrolia 42, Electra 14
Ralls 14, Seagraves 13
Refugio 55, Edna 38
Roby 46, Bronte 0
Roscoe 43, Miles 24
Rosebud-Lott 40, Stamford 14
Santo 46, Itasca 6
Shamrock 42, Amarillo Highland Park 20
Shiner 28, Davenport 14
Simms Bowie 40, Overton 6
Stratford 54, Lakin, Kan. 0
Thrall 49, Snook 27
Three Rivers 55, Bruni 22
Tioga 65, Era 12
Trenton 47, Chico 20
Van Horn 46, Dell City 0
Vega 59, Panhandle 36
Wellington 12, Amarillo River Road 0
Wheeler 24, Quanah 18
Windthorst 52, Clyde 7
Wink 40, Alpine 24
Wortham 42, Dawson 30
Yorktown 45, Austin Brentwood 40
CLASS 1A
Abbott 62, Covington 12
Anton 59, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 14
Balmorhea 64, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 0
Benjamin 60, Aspermont 14
Bluff Dale 40, Sidney 28
Bowie Gold-Burg 54, Chillicothe 6
Bynum 62, Morgan 44
Cranfills Gap 51, Gustine 0
Crosbyton 27, Munday 16
Evant 56, Brookesmith 6
Hedley 58, Vernon Northside 12
Hermleigh 50, Lueders-Avoca 0
Imperial Buena Vista 82, Grandfalls-Royalty 37
Jonesboro 58, Joshua Johnson County 8
Kress 56, Miami 8
Lamesa Klondike 62, Lenorah Grady 16
Lingleville 60, Blanket 12
Lometa 64, Ranger 18
Matador Motley County 66, Spur 20
May 65, Knox City 16
Mertzon Irion County 53, Fort Davis 8
Mullin 52, Three Way 6
Nazareth 40, Groom 22
New Home 47, Plains 8
Newcastle 64, Crowell 62
Paducah 60, Petersburg 13
Perrin-Whitt 78, Community Christian 34
Perrin-Whitt 78, Mineral Wells 34
Premont 49, Pettus 0
Rankin 76, Borden County 40
Robert Lee 42, Veribest 22
Rochelle 59, Paint Rock 7
Ropesville Ropes 22, Menard 21
Roscoe Highland 61, Blackwell 34
Rotan 50, Moran 0
Rule 46, Afton Patton Springs 20
Sanderson 48, Midland Trinity 26
Santa Anna 84, Abilene Christian 46
Silverton 46, Guthrie 18
Sterling City 84, O'Donnell 38
Strawn 56, Bryson 0
Throckmorton 58, Gilmer Union Hill 12
Turkey Valley 67, Meadow 20
Water Valley 54, Garden City 8
Westbrook 57, Loraine 6
White Deer 46, Lefors 0
Whiteface 64, Southland 19
Whitharral 80, Lubbock Home School Titans 36
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Addison Trinity 57, Irving Cistercian 32
Arlington Pantego Christian 62, Cedar Hill Newman 20
Austin Regents 35, Bellaire Episcopal 0
Austin St. Michael 17, SA Southside 12
Austin TSD 68, SA St. Gerard 23
Bay Area Christian 17, Woodlands Legacy Prep 14
Beaumont Kelly 40, Hardin 37
Beaumont Legacy Christian 45, Houston Westbury Christian 0
Bullard Brook Hill 22, Tenaha 12
Colleyville Covenant 48, Tyler Grace Community 6
Dallas Academy 46, Forestburg 0
Dallas Bishop Dunne 39, Flower Mound Coram Deo 32
Dallas Christian 7, Argyle Liberty Christian 6
Dallas Episcopal 48, Fort Worth Christian 24
Dallas First Baptist 35, Arlington Newman 0
Dallas Parish Episcopal 35, Malakoff 9
Dallas St. Mark 40, Dallas Greenhill 8
EP Cathedral 10, Fabens 6
FW All Saints 38, Archbishop Stepinac, N.Y. 28
FW Southwest Christian 35, Arlington Oakridge 10
Grapevine Faith 34, FW Country Day 0
Greenville Christian 46, Fruitvale 0
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 42, Nixon-Smiley 13
Houston Kinkaid 48, Houston St. Thomas 41
Houston Second Baptist 48, Tomball Concordia 13
Houston St. John's 34, Fort Bend Christian 33
Houston St. Pius X 17, Dallas Bishop Lynch 13
Irving The Highlands 62, Rockwall Heritage 12
John Cooper 20, Cypress Community Christian 14
Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 58, Medina 52
Lubbock Christ The King 46, Wellman-Union 0
Lubbock Christian 34, Muenster Sacred Heart 9
Lucas Christian 50, Garland Christian 0
Marble Falls Faith 74, Fredericksburg Heritage 50
SA Christian 55, Austin St. Dominic Savio 16
SA Texas Military 17, FW Lake Country 7
Shiner St. Paul 34, Schulenburg 7
Victoria St. Joseph 39, Houston Northland Christian 19
Westlake Academy 43, Tyler Gorman 0
OTHER
Alpha Omega 49, Houston KIPP 0
Alvin Shadow Creek 28, Cypress Woods 11
Atlas Rattlers 38, Dallas Inspired Vision 0
Austin SPC 66, San Marcos Baptist Academy 44
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 41, New Diana 7
Buda Johnson 55, Bastrop 0
Cypress Bridgeland 39, The Woodlands 35
EP Pebble Hills 34, EP El Dorado 16
Fort Worth THESA 61, Dallas Lakehill 53, 3OT
Frisco Memorial 41, Frisco Lebanon Trail 14
FW Brewer 35, North Forney 10
FW Covenant Classical 60, Watauga Harvest 12
Goddard, N.M. 36, EP Austin 14
Houston MSTC 40, Aldine 34
Irving Faustina Academy 58, Granbury Cornerstone 12
Lake Belton 28, Poteet 20
Melissa CHANT 40, Milford 20
Mount Calm 67, Kopperl 26
N. Richland Hills Richland 34, Keller Timber Creek 30
Oglesby def. Iredell, forfeit
Plano John Paul II 69, Frisco Legacy Christian 43
Red Oak Ovilla 48, Apple Springs 0
Smoking for Jesus Ministry 69, Cherokee 30
Spring Branch Living Rock 28, Jubilee 12
Stephenville FAITH 65, Zephyr 19
Tomball Homeschool 45, DASCHE 8
Waco Live Oak Classical 82, Wylie Prep 36
Waco Texas Wind 44, HSAA 23
Wildorado 70, Hart 24
Willow Park Trinity Christian 22, FW Temple Christian 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ackerly Sands vs. Elida, N.M., ccd.
Alto vs. Price Carlisle, ccd.
Amherst vs. Lorenzo, ccd.
Arlington Seguin vs. Wilmer-Hutchins, ccd.
Austin Hyde Park vs. SA Holy Cross, ppd.
Bangs vs. Winters, ccd.
Boerne vs. Burnet, ccd.
Brady vs. Coleman, ccd.
Chester vs. Houston Texas Christian, ccd.
Clyde vs. Riesel, ccd.
Cumby vs. Wolfe City, ccd.
Cushing vs. Burkeville, ccd.
De Kalb vs. Linden-Kildare, ccd.
Ira vs. Eden, ccd.
La Pryor vs. Lytle, ccd.
Lohn vs. Olfen, ccd.
Manvel vs. Wisdom, ccd.
Mount Enterprise vs. Timpson, ccd.
Rio Vista vs. Malakoff, ccd.
Runge vs. Charlotte, ccd.
Smithville vs. Lago Vista, ccd.
Trinity vs. Cleveland Tarkington, ccd.
West Orange-Stark vs. Jasper, ccd.
West vs. Blooming Grove, ccd.
Windthorst vs. Archer City, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/