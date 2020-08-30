Although the temperatures were in the upper 90s and my car broke down, I still had a happy smile on face with the opening of high school football on Friday.
The folks in the Chapel Hill press box (particularly former basketball star and now CHISD teacher Bret Swinney) were welcoming; and the security men and women were helpful and friendly as I tried to get my car going. At least I got it out of the parking lot now. Hopefully, it will be ready by Friday.
It was a spectacular debut for many schools in East Texas, including Chapel Hill with transfer quarterback Cameron Ford accounting for seven touchdowns (5 passing, 2 rushing).
Sophomore standout Tyson Berry was dazzling with a great Barry Sanders imitation. Berry took a short pitch pass from Ford and did several impressive moves that would have had Chris Berman hollering “Whoop!, Whoop! and Whoop!”
Berry left the Wildcats in his wake with an eventual impressive 19-yard TD reception.
The Bulldogs are back in action for their homecoming, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday against Kaufman in New Chapel Hill. According to TexasFootball.com, Chapel Hill is favored to go to 2-0 by 11 points over the Lions.
A MCCOWN BACK AT QB
The name McCown is quarterback royalty. From Randy to Josh to Luke, the McCown’s have starred at Jacksonville High School and then college. Josh and Luke also had long NFL careers.
Owen McCown moved from the Tar Heel State to the Lone Star State and didn’t miss a beat. He’s not at Jacksonville, but still in Cherokee County, playing for Coach Thomas Sitton’s Rusk High School Eagles.
McCown, the son of Josh, led the Eagles to a 42-14 victory over Fairfield on the road.
What a debut for McCown, hitting 10 of 17 passing attempts for 234 yards and three touchdown passes. He also rushed 10 times for 134 yards and a touchdown.
His favorite receiver was Joseph McGowan, who caught six passes for 143 yards and a TD. His other TD tosses were to Trey Devereaux (55 yards) and Kavesdeon Tilley (33 yards).
Running back Alex Jones rushed for two touchdowns, gaining 52 yards on seven carries. McGowan added 45 yards on four attempts and Chris Perez contributed 22 yards on two totes.
On defense, linebacker Caleb Ferrara had 21 tackles (9 solo) and a forced fumble to lead the Eagles. Linebacker Landon Gates added 19 tackles (8 solo) with outside linebacker Nathaniel Yancey and lineman Bradley Parker contributing 10 tackles apiece. Outside linebacker Jones had a sack.
Rusk is scheduled to host Crockett on Friday at 7:30 p.m. TexasFootball.com calls it a pick’em game.
TROUP
One of the more impressive team debuts was the Troup Tigers in a 27-0 road victory over Alto.
Players of the game as noted by the Troup coaching staff include:
Offense — Quarterback Trevor Padia, 8 of 14 passing for 192 yards with two touchdown passes and an interception. He also had 66 yards and two touchdowns on 12 rushes. He was standout on special teams as well with three punts for 42.0 yards per kick and one that was pinned at the 11-yard line.
Defense — David Hall had nine tackles, including three for loss. The Tiger defense held Alto to a total of 159 yards (62 rushing, 97 passing).
Bracey Cover was a standout at wide receiver with four catches for 146 yards and two TDs.
Kaden Mahoney (15 tackles) and Marco Argeta (12 tackles) were top defenders with Brayden Vest, Charles Boyd and Jovany Zavala picking off passes. Argeta and Chris Calley caused fumbles with Anthony Salgado recovering a fumble. Salgado also had a sack with Vess breaking up two passes and one each by John Barton and Mahoney.
The Tigers’ home opener is Friday against Carlisle. Troup is favored by 26 points according to TexasFootball.com.
FOOTBALL RANKINGS
After a 32-27 win over Kaufman, the Lindale Eagles jumped into the TexasFootball.com High School Football Rankings at No. 10 in Class 4A Division I.
The Eagles have another road test on Friday, traveling to Midlothian to meet the No. 9 Heritage Jaguars. The Jags are favored by 16, but Coach Chris Cochran’s bunch have some tough weapons.
Area schools ranked in Class 4A Divison II include: 1, Carthage; No. 2 Texarkana Pleasant Grove; and No. 5 Gilmer.
Malakoff and Grandview play some entertaining games and Friday was no different as the Zebras edged the Tigers, 31-24, in overtime. Grandview stayed at No. 2 in Class 3A Division I, while Malakoff dropped one spot to fifth. Gladewater, after its 55-41 loss to Gilmer, dropped one spot to seventh.
Teams rated in Class 3A Division II include: 3, Daingerfield and No. 4 Omaha Paul Hewitt.
San Augustine is No. 5 in Class 2A DI with Groveton No. 8.
Union Hill, after its 57-12 win over Stephenville Faith, remained at No. 5 in Class 1A Division I (Six-Man). Oakwood is No. 10 in Class 1A DII.
VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS
Lindale, following its thrilling win over Melissa, moved up to No. 2 in Class 4A of the Texas Girls Coaching Association’s state volleyball poll. The Lady Eagles are 10-0.
Bullard, also unbeaten at 8-0, joined the 4A poll at No. 8.
Unbeaten Mineola (5-0) entered the 3A poll at No. 14. Sabine is No. 3, followed by Paris Chisum (No. 6), Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (No. 10) and Emory Rains (No. 11).
In the Class 2A/1A poll, Beckville is No. 2, Neches No. 6 and Gary No. 7.