A number of East Texas schools moved into the state volleyball and football rankings in polls released on Monday
VOLLEYBALL
The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders, fresh off the championship of the Shirley Atkins Tournament, jumped into the Texas Girls Coaches Association state volleyball poll.
The Lady Raiders (16-2) are ranked No. 14.
It will be a rankings matchup on Tuesday when Legacy travels to Lufkin to meet the Class 5A No. 4 Lady Panthers (19-3). The match is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
In Class 3A, the White Oak Ladynecks are No. 1 at 19-1. Their coach Carolee Musick won her 800th victory on Thursday.
Also ranked in 3A are No. 4 Harmony, No. 17 Mount Vernon, No. 18 Sabine and No. 19 Scurry-Rosser.
Other area teams rated include Carthage (4A, No. 6), Beckville (2A/1A, No. 4), Cayuga (2A/1A, No. 13) and Frankston (2A/1A, No. 19).
Also, the Tyler High Lady Lions captured third place in the Silver Bracket of the Athens Tournament over the weekend.
On Thursday, the Lady Lions defeated Terrell (25-15, 25-20), while falling to Cayuga (26-28, 26-24, 25-20) and Mexia (25-21, 25-14).
The Lady Lions play host to the Lady Lobos of Longview on Tuesday. The varsity match is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Lions Den.
On Saturday, Tyler downed Corrigan-Camden (25-12, 25-17) before falling to Mexia in the semifinals (25-13, 25-23). In the third-place game, the Lady Lions downed Cross Roads (25-13, 25-21).
FOOTBALL
Chapel Hill opened with a rocking 63-36 win over Greenville. The impressive opening bolted the Bulldogs into the Top 10 at No. 9 in Class 4A Division II.
Other area teams ranked with CHHS are Paris (1-0) and Kilgore (1-0).
In other classes teams from the Piney Woods ranked include:
Longview, which lost to No. 1 Denton Ryan 40-7, dropped from No. 5 to No. 7 in Class 5A Division I.
In 4A Division II, Carthage remains at No. 1. The Bulldogs had a thrilling 27-24 win over Crosby. Joining Carthage are No. 2 Gilmer and No. 4 Texarkana Pleasant Grove.
Tatum is No. 3 in 3A Division I with Gladewater No. 5 and Malakoff No. 7. Tatum defeated Center, 68-26, while Gladewater (42-14 to Gilmer) and Malakoff (24-21 to Grandview) lost.
In 3A Division I, Waskom is No. 4 with West Rusk jumping into the poll at No. 8. Waskom won over Garrison 45-0 with the New London school whipping Winnie East Chambers 38-14.
Timpson is No. 3 in 2A Division I with Beckville No. 10.
Tenaha, a 35-0 winner over Honey Grove, is No. 7 in 2A Division II.
CANCELLATIONS, POSTPONEMENTS
The Brook Hill School and Spring Hill had their football games canceled due to COVID surges at their opponents' schools.
Spring Hill will now host Brook Hill in Longview on Friday.
Brook Hill was scheduled to meet Garrison ISD, which closed its campus and canceled activities "due to the high number of staff members and students experiencing battles with COVID-19."
Spring Hill was slated to meet Gladewater, which closed its schools due to COVID-19.
Both Garrison and Gladewater ISDs plan to reopen on Sept. 7.
The Grand Saline at Palmer game was canceled, but the Indians will now play at Trinity on Friday after its game with Groveton was canceled.
Other games canceled according to TexasFootball.com are: Garland Naaman Forest vs. Flower Mound; Houston Westside vs. Alief Taylor; Bishop vs. Corpus Christi John Paul II; Texarkana Texas vs. Texarkana Arkansas; Venus vs. Maypearl; Pineland West Sabine vs. San Augustine; Hondo vs. Lytle; Buna vs. Hemphill; Dallas Carter vs. Dallas Kimball; and Newton vs. Diboll.
Other rescheduled games include: Beaumont Kelly vs. San Augustine and Austin Northeast vs. Lytle.
Games for Week 3 canceled include: Garland Naaman Forest vs. Rockwall-Heath and Neuman-Gorretti (Pennsylvania) vs. Red Oak.
Rockwall-Heath will now play at Red Oak on Sept. 10.