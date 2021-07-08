Hagen Smith dominated his competition this season.
The Bullard senior left-hander made it difficult for the opponents to not just score runs but even record a hit.
Smith had seven no-hitters, including three in a row in one stretch. His seven no-hitters tied a single-season state record and ranks No. 3 all-time nationally.
The seventh no-hitter came in a 7-0 win over Sunnyvale in the playoffs. Smith had 18 strikeouts in that game.
Related: Hagen Smith strikes out 18, throws 7th no-hitter in Bullard's Game 1 win over Sunnyvale.
Smith, an Arkansas signee, finished the season with a 0.19 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 73 innings.
For his performance, Smith has been named to the MaxPreps All-America Team as a first-team selection.
The other Texas player on the first team is Dallas Jesuit infielder Jordan Lawlar, who is projected to be one of the top picks in the MLB Draft on Sunday.
Rockwall-Heath catcher Kevin Bazzell, who plays in District 10-6A with Tyler Legacy, was a second-team pick. Also from Texas on the second team are Barbers Hill infielder Cameron Cauley and Friendswood infielder Izaak Pacheco.
Lake Charles Barbe (Louisiana) pitcher Jack Walker was chosen as the MaxPreps National Player of the Year. He was 13-0 with 121 strikeouts in 83.2 innings with three no-hitters. Barbe head coach Glenn Cecchini was named the MaxPreps National Coach of the Year.
Past MaxPreps National Players of the Year include Jake Odorizzi (2008), Matt Hobgood (2009), Stetson Allie (2010), Dylan Bundy (2011), Joey Gallo (2012), Jack Flaherty (2013), Flaherty (2014), Joe DeMers (2015), Kyle Muller (2016), Jordan Adell (2017), Nolan Gorman (2018) and Bobby Witt Jr. (2019).
———
Txhighschoolbaseball.com recently announced its Top 25 stories of the 2021 high school baseball season.
No. 1 on the list was Smith tying the Texas high school baseball record for no-hitters in a season with seven. Smith tied the record set by Memphis’ Colt Molloy in 2007.
No. 4 on the list was Malakoff winning the Class 3A state championship in walk-off fashion by scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh to take an 8-7 win over Corpus Christi London. It was the final game in the career of Malakoff head coach John Adair, who collected 619 wins. Adair’s son, Bryson, was named the championship game MVP.
Related: Adair leads Malakoff to first state tournament.
Related: Malakoff gives Coach Adair a perfect send-off.
No. 6 on the list was Texarkana Pleasant Grove winning its third state championship, defeating Rusk 2-1 in the Class 4A title game.
No. 12 on the list was Rusk junior pitcher JD Thomas winning the Texas high school baseball strikeout title for the 2021 season. Thompson had 194 strikeouts in 99.2 innings. He had a 20-strikeout performance against Center on March 30 and had 18 strikeouts in six innings in the season opener against Houston Northside.
No. 19 on the list was also Thompson and Rusk as the Eagles reached the state tournament for the first time in program history.
Related: Rusk in state tournament for first time against storied Sinton program.
Related: Rusk advances to state championship game.
———
MaxPreps also announced its All-America Softball Team, and four players from Texas were selected to the first team, while also having the Co-National Player of the Year.
And while no East Texans made the list, some East Texas programs are familiar with two of the selections.
Barbers Hill pitcher Samantha Landry was a first-team selection. The Louisiana-Lafayette signee struck out 252 batters in 121 innings, including striking out 12 in a one-hit shutout against Hallsville in the Class 5A semifinals. Teammate Sophia Simpson, who didn’t play against Hallsville in the state semifinals, but was the winning pitcher with 14 strikeouts in Barbers Hill’s state title victory over Aledo, was named the Co-National Player of the Year with Jordan Bahl of Papillion-LaVista South (Nebraska). Simpson, a Texas pledge, was 21-0 this season with a 0.18 ERA and 271 strikeouts.
Related: Samantha Landry tosses 1-hit shutout to lift Barbers Hill past Hallsville.
Barbers Hill also became the first MaxPreps softball national champions from Texas since the honor began in 2013.
Sachse infielder Madison McClarity hit .677 with 12 home runs and 78 RBIs this season with an on-base percentage of .724, earning her a first-team selection to the All-American squad. McClarity was a big factor in Sachse’s bi-district sweep of Tyler Legacy, including a two-run home run in a 6-2 win in Game 2, where she was also the winning pitcher.
Related: Lady Raiders' season comes to end against Sachse.
Deer Park pitcher Hannah Benavides and Leander outfielder Baylea Brandon were the other first-team selections from Texas.
Leander pitcher S.J. Geurin (Oklahoma commit), El Paso Montwood infielder Lauren Garcia (New Mexico commit) and Montgomery utility player Emiley Kennedy (Texas A&M commit) made the second team.