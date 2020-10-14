sb

High School Football Schedule

(All kickoffs 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Fairfield 27, Eustace 6

Groesbeck 51, Teague 41

Thursday, Oct. 15

Longview vs. Beaumont West Brook at Lufkin, 7 p.m.

Big Sandy at Union Grove, 7 p.m.

Shelbyville at Garrison, 7 p.m.

Dallas Skyline at Keller, 7 p.m.

Richardson at North Mesquite (Mesquite Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.

McKinney North at Rockwall-Heath, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 16

Pulaski Academy (Ark.) at Tyler Legacy, 6 p.m.

Tyler at Mesquite Horn (E.H. Hamby Stadium)

McKinney Christian at Grace Community

Bishop Gorman at Dallas First Baptist, 7 p.m.

Brook Hill at Anahuac

Highland Park at Rockwall

Sherman at McKinney, 7 p.m.

Keller Timber Creek at West Mesquite (Mesquite Memorial Stadium)

Magnolia at Lufkin, 7 p.m.

Lindale at Athens

Palestine at Henderson

Kilgore at Chapel Hill

Bullard at Brownsboro

Mexia at Van

Gilmer at Pittsburg

Spring Hill at Liberty-Eylau

North Lamar at Pleasant Grove

Carthage at Jasper

Shepherd at Center

Madisonville at Rusk

Mount Vernon at Bonham

Howe at Commerce

Emory Rains at Winnsboro

Pottsboro at Mineola

Tatum at Atlanta

Gladewater at Jefferson

Sabine at White Oak

Elkhart at Coldspring-Oakhurst, 7 p.m.

Palestine Westwood at Diboll, 7 p.m.

Huntington at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Corsicana Mildred at Rice

Edgewood at Dallas Gateway Charter

Scurry-Rosser at Palmer

Troup at Harmony

Quitman at Grand Saline

West Rusk at Winona

Daingerfield at Redwater

DeKalb at Omaha Paul Pewitt

Paris Chisum at Hooks

Elysian Fields at Leesville, La., 7 p.m.

Ore City at Harleton

Waskom at Queen City

Bogata Rivercrest at Alba-Golden

Como-Pickton at Celeste

Honey Grove at Cooper

Axtell at Italy

Cayuga at Dawson

Kerens at Marlin

Beckville at Linden-Kildare

Frankston at Hawkins

Saratoga West Hardin at Joaquin, 7 p.m.

San Augustine at Timpson, 7 p.m.

Jewett Leon at Alto

Centerville at Groveton

Normangee at Grapeland

Detroit at Clarksville

Cumby at Maud

Quinlan Boles at Simms James Bowie

Cross Roads at Colmesneil

Overton at Cushing

Lovelady at Pineland West Sabine

Tenaha at Mount Enterprise

Fruitvale at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Leverett's Chapel at Union Hill, 7 p.m.

Longview HEAT at Trinidad

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recommended for you