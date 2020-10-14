High School Football Schedule
(All kickoffs 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Fairfield 27, Eustace 6
Groesbeck 51, Teague 41
Thursday, Oct. 15
Longview vs. Beaumont West Brook at Lufkin, 7 p.m.
Big Sandy at Union Grove, 7 p.m.
Shelbyville at Garrison, 7 p.m.
Dallas Skyline at Keller, 7 p.m.
Richardson at North Mesquite (Mesquite Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.
McKinney North at Rockwall-Heath, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 16
Pulaski Academy (Ark.) at Tyler Legacy, 6 p.m.
Tyler at Mesquite Horn (E.H. Hamby Stadium)
McKinney Christian at Grace Community
Bishop Gorman at Dallas First Baptist, 7 p.m.
Brook Hill at Anahuac
Highland Park at Rockwall
Sherman at McKinney, 7 p.m.
Keller Timber Creek at West Mesquite (Mesquite Memorial Stadium)
Magnolia at Lufkin, 7 p.m.
Lindale at Athens
Palestine at Henderson
Kilgore at Chapel Hill
Bullard at Brownsboro
Mexia at Van
Gilmer at Pittsburg
Spring Hill at Liberty-Eylau
North Lamar at Pleasant Grove
Carthage at Jasper
Shepherd at Center
Madisonville at Rusk
Mount Vernon at Bonham
Howe at Commerce
Emory Rains at Winnsboro
Pottsboro at Mineola
Tatum at Atlanta
Gladewater at Jefferson
Sabine at White Oak
Elkhart at Coldspring-Oakhurst, 7 p.m.
Palestine Westwood at Diboll, 7 p.m.
Huntington at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Corsicana Mildred at Rice
Edgewood at Dallas Gateway Charter
Scurry-Rosser at Palmer
Troup at Harmony
Quitman at Grand Saline
West Rusk at Winona
Daingerfield at Redwater
DeKalb at Omaha Paul Pewitt
Paris Chisum at Hooks
Elysian Fields at Leesville, La., 7 p.m.
Ore City at Harleton
Waskom at Queen City
Bogata Rivercrest at Alba-Golden
Como-Pickton at Celeste
Honey Grove at Cooper
Axtell at Italy
Cayuga at Dawson
Kerens at Marlin
Beckville at Linden-Kildare
Frankston at Hawkins
Saratoga West Hardin at Joaquin, 7 p.m.
San Augustine at Timpson, 7 p.m.
Jewett Leon at Alto
Centerville at Groveton
Normangee at Grapeland
Detroit at Clarksville
Cumby at Maud
Quinlan Boles at Simms James Bowie
Cross Roads at Colmesneil
Overton at Cushing
Lovelady at Pineland West Sabine
Tenaha at Mount Enterprise
Fruitvale at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Leverett's Chapel at Union Hill, 7 p.m.
Longview HEAT at Trinidad