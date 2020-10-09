Week 7
Thursday, Oct. 8
McKinney 21, Dallas Skyline 13
Rockwall 44, Southlake Carroll 42
Jasper 42, Rusk 21
Malakoff 35, Groesbeck 0
Kemp 37, Eustace 36
Friday, Oct. 9
Longview 37 Tyler Legacy 14
Tyler High at Nacogdoches, canceled
Dallas Shelton 36, Bishop Gorman 34
Rockwall-Heath 38, McKinney Boyd 0
Grand Prairie 20, Mesquite 16
Keller 48, North Mesquite 14
Arlington Bowie 31, Mesquite Horn 3
Marshall 48, McKinney North 22
Highland Park 42, Coppell 36
Sherman 62, Saginaw 0
Fort Worth Chisholm Trail 22, West Mesquite 15
Magnolia West 37, Lufkin 20
Whitehouse 33, Corsicana 14
Texas High 49, Forney 10
Greenville 34, Mount Pleasant 14
Kennedale 10, Pine Tree 10, Suspended
Lindale 34, Henderson 7
Kilgore 35, Mabank 7
Palestine 56, Chapel Hill 28
Caddo Mills 44, Sunnyvale 38
Quinlan Ford 45, Farmersville 7
Mexia 63, Brownsboro 42
Bullard 41, Canton 24
Gilmer 59, Spring Hill 13
Liberty-Eylau 22, North Lamar 0
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 48, Pittsburg 9
Carthage 56, Center 14
Madisonville 28, Shepherd 0
Winnsboro 57, Bonham 16
Pottsboro 17, Commerce 0, Forfeit
Emory Rains 55, Howe 10
Mount Vernon 23, Mineola 20
Gladewater 42, Atlanta 27
Jefferson 41, Sabine 34
Tatum 56, New Boston 32
Huntington 34, Coldspring-Oakhurst 26
Crockett 46, Palestine Westwood 36
Diboll 15, Elkhart 0
Blooming Grove 32, Scurry-Rosser 17
Corsicana Mildred 46, Dallas Gateway 24
Palmer 30, Edgewood 6
West Rusk 42, Arp 6
Harmony 17, Quitman 0, forfeit
Troup 24, Winona 15
Daingerfield 57, Prairiland 0
DeKalb 35, Redwater 0
Omaha Paul Pewitt 47, Paris Chisum 28
Harleton 42, New Diana 0
Waskom 49, Hughes Springs 8
Cooper 24, Rivercrest 21
Celeste 20, Honey Grove 8
Como-Pickton 20, Wolfe City 7
Marlin 22, Cayuga 0
Dawson 43, Axtell 14
Italy 40, Kerens 6
Beckville 31, Union Grove 8
Hawkins 17, Big Sandy 0, Forfeit
Carlisle 52, Frankston 42
Timpson 34, Garrison 6
Centerville 34, Alto 24
Grapeland 54, Groveton 36
Normangee 47, Jewett Leon 16
Lovelady 56, Colmesneil 0
Saturday, Oct. 10
Irving Faustina Academy at Tyler King’s Academy, noon
Nederland at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.
Joaquin at San Augustine, 6 p.m.
