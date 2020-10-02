Scoreboard

Area Football Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 1

Linden-Kildare 40, Union Grove 30

Timpson 41, Shelbyville 25

South Grand Prairie 28, Mesquite 26

Friday, Oct. 2

Tyler Legacy 40, Tyler High 28

Tyler Grace Community 55, Beaumont Kelly 15

Tyler All Saints at Dallas Covenant, canceled

Dallas Skyline at Lancaster, canceled

Odessa Permian 51, Mesquite Horn 10

Plano West 28, North Mesquite 14

Rockwall 60, Dallas Jesuit 38

Southlake Carroll 72, Rockwall- Heath 57

Longview 53, Marshall 21

Justin Northwest 63, McKinney North 49 

Mount Pleasant 24, Sherman 7 

Mesquite Poteet 40, West Mesquite 14

Wylie East 42, Irving Nimitz 18 

Cleburne 59, Jacksonville 8

Pine Tree 63, Crandall 28

Texas High 24, Denison 3

Whitehouse 22, Royse City 20

Henderson 29, Athens 0 

Lindale 52, Chapel Hill 6

Palestine 42, Mabank 14

Bullard 34, Van Alstyne 27 

Quinlan Ford 67, Dallas Roosevelt 18

Canton 20, Hillsboro 7

Van 35, Liberty-Eylau 14

Carthage 35, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 7

Mineola 55, Bonham 23 

Mount Vernon 45, Commerce 20

Pottsboro 63, Emory Rains 24

Winnsboro 56, Howe 7

Atlanta 28, Sabine 14

Gladewater 61, New Boston 16

White Oak 34, Jefferson 33

Groesbeck 68, Eustace 20

Malakoff 77, Teague 0

Coldspring-Oakhurst 48, Trinity 8

Crockett 49, Elkhart 0

Diboll 47, Huntington 0

Blooming Grove 18, Edgewood 15

Palmer 58, Corsicana Mildred 13

Rice 50, Dallas Gateway Charter 13

Troup 31, Arp 0

Harmony 59, Grand Saline 7

Winona 26, Quitman 6

DeKalb 28, Prairiland 21

Omaha Paul Pewitt 21, Hooks 20

Paris Chisum 27, Redwater 22

Elysian Fields 44, Harleton 20

Hughes Springs 34, Ore City 6

Queen City 20, New Diana 3

Rivercrest 31, Celeste 20

Wolfe City 13, Honey Grove 6

Kerens 21, Dawson 13

Hawkins 32, Beckville 6

Carlisle def. Big Sandy, forfeit

Joaquin 26, Garrison 17

San Augustine 49, Saratoga West Hardin 0

Grapeland 50, Alto 28

Jewett Leon 44, Centerville 14

Normangee 54, Groveton 20

Tenaha 41, Colmesneil 0

Overton 35, Pineland West Sabine 29

Union Hill 46, Saint Jo 29

Tyler HEAT 46, Fruitvale 0

Leverett's Chapel 63, Oakwood 13

 

