Jamarion Miller, Bryson Donnell and Jordan Ford, Tyler Legacy: Miller carried 11 times for 217 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 36 yards and a TD in the Red Raiders' 42-7 win over Dallas Skyline. Donnell carried 17 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and Ford intercepted a pass.
Sam Peterson, Patrick Daniels, Christian King, Ryan Stanton, Colton Widemon and Brett Maya, Lindale: Peterson rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and passed for 101 yards and a TD in the Eagles' 36-14 win over Chapel Hill. Daniels rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. King had 3.5 sacks and a tackle for loss. Stanton had seven tackles and two tackles for loss. Widemon had four tackles, two sacks and a tackle for loss. Maya had five tackles, a tackle for loss, an interception and two pass breakups.
Tyson Berry and Jatavion, Chapel Hill: Berry caught five passes for 102 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs' loss to Lindale. Watson had 14 tackles, a tackle for loss and forced a fumble.
Ty Arroyo and Jorien Ray, Athens: Arroyo completed 18 of 35 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown and carried 23 times for 136 yards and 4 TDs in a loss to Henderson. Ray had six catches for 133 yards and a touchdown.
Josh Green, Casey Miller, Dominic Rayford, Erik Brody, Ladarius Pitts and Zachary Norvell, Whitehouse: Green had 18 tackles in a loss to Mount Pleasant. Miller had 13 tackles and two tackles for loss. Rayford, Brody and Pitts all had 12 tackles. Norvell had 10 tackles.
Dawson Pendergrass, Calen Redding and Adam Blalock, Mineola: Pendergrass had 16 carries for 162 yards and two touchdowns in just a half of action in a win over Bonham. Pendergrass also had five tackles and an interception. Redding, a freshman, carried the ball 23 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns and also had six tackles on defense. Blalock had 11 tackles.
Lubryson Ross and Tra Brown, Winona: Ross carried 20 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns, and Brown had five catches for 122 yards and a TD in a double-overtime loss to Quitman.
Jack Jordan, Nick LaRocca, Felipe Tristan, Noah Langemeier and Von Dawson, Brook Hill: Jordan was 15 of 27 for 197 with a touchdown and an interception in a loss to Brownsboro. LaRocca carried the ball 19 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Tristan had 14 tackles. Langemeier had 10 tackles. Dawson intercepted two passes and broke up four more passes.
Dakylan Johnson, Ethan Morgan, Lukas Branson, Joseph Fisher and Tylur Neal, Pine Tree: Johnson passed for 186 yards and a touchdown, and Branson caught eight passes for 111 yards in the Pirates' 18-13 win over Nacogdoches. Morgan rushed for 121 yards and a TD, and Fisher and Neal came up with big defensive plays - Fisher a strip sack that led to a fumble recovery to stop one Dragon drive and Neal with an interception on the final play of the third quarter to halt another potential scoring drive.
Jordan Allen, Chase Smith, Xaryus Sheppard and Willie Nelson, Longview: Allen completed 8 of 9 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown in the Lobos' 56-0 win over Eylie East. Smith had 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and an interception. Sheppard recorded four tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery, and Nelson had five tackles, a forced fumble and an interception return for a TD.
J.Q. Davis, Michael Olvera, Domar Roberson and Quintarus Hawkins, Marshall: Davis rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries in the Mavericks' 64-21 win over Jacksonville. Olvera completed 5 of 9 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Roberson had one catch for 79 yards and returned an interception 47 yards for a score and Hawkins had a pair of interception returns for TDs covering 40 and 86 yards.
Montrel Hatten and Jakerian Rocquemore, Carthage: Hatten caught seven passes for 110 yards in the Bulldogs' 31-6 win over Pleasant Grove. Rocquemore scored on a 45-yard interception return.
Jacobe Robinson, Yacorus Porter and Caleb Tate, Henderson: Robinson completed 14 of 19 passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for one score in the Lions' win over Athens. Porter rushed for 121 yards and two TD and caught a TD pass, and Tate returned a fumble 30 yards for a TD.
D.J. Allen and Za Campbell, Gladewater: Allen carried 11 times for 139 yards and three touchdowns, and Campbell added 16 carries for 111 yards and two scores in the bears' 42-35 win over New Boston. Allen also completed 8 of 18 passes for 118 yards.
Devin McCuin, Jacksonville: McCuin caught six passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Marshall.
Jace Burns, Brannigan Willige, Kile Stripland, Austin Swanson, Cayden Fortson and Caden Richardson, Sabine: Burns passed for 139 yards and rushed for 151 yards and four touchdowns in the Cardinals' 38-6 win over Atlanta. Willigerushed for 135 yards and a touchdown. Stripland had two interceptions, Swanson two fumble recoveries, Fortson 10 tackles and an interception and Richardson 13 tackles and two fumble recoveries.
Boston Seahorn, Kyle Henry and Andrew Mullins, Harmony: Seahorn completed 4 of 7 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns and also had five tackles and an interception on defense in the Eagles' 42-7 win over Grand Saline. Henry caught two passes for 146 yards and touchdowns of 74 and 72 yards, and Mullins had a sack, a forced fumble, two QB pressures and a tackle for loss on defense.
Kamran Williams, Erik Burns, Cortavion Massingill, Trenton Miles, Ryan Yeater and Travis Harris, Jefferson: Williams carried 28 times for 318 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs' win over White Oak. Burns passed for 105 yards and a TD and rushed for one score. Massingill had 11 tackles, Miles 13 tackles, Yeater 17 tackles and a sack and Harris eight tackles and eight QB pressures.
Cayson Siegley, Sam Dusek, Holden Hodges and Rylie Redden, White Oak: Siegley completed 23 of 46 passes for 269 yards and a touchdown in the Roughnecks' loss to Jefferson. Dusek had 16 tackles, Hodges seven tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery and Redden seven tackles, a tackle for loss, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup in a loss to Jefferson. Hodges also caught a TD pass and finished with seven catches for 57 yards.
Hunter Shirts, Harleton: Shirts caught two passes for 28 yards, with both catches going for touchdowns, in a 30-22 loss to Elysian Fields.
Patrick Boyd and Jose Arellano, Hughes Springs: Boyd carried 13 times for 132 yards and four touchdowns in the Mustangs' 54-0 win over Ore City. Arellano recorded 11 tackles and a sack.
Ryan Harris, J'Koby Williams, Bo Hammons and Adam Gregory, Beckville: Harris passed for 87 yards, rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns, caught one pass for 11 yards and recorded seven tackles in the Bearcats' 61-13 win over Hawkins. Williams rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns and had a fumble recovery on defense. Hammons recorded 10 tackles, and Gregory had nine tackles and two tackles for loss.
Bralyn Nix, Jody McGee, Colton Wilson, Ben Latham, Kaid Pureco and Deiontray Hill, Paul Pewitt: Nix, McGee, Wilson, Latham and Pureco - the Brahmas' offensive line - paved the way for 426 rushing yards and six touchdowns in a 52-41 win over Hooks. Hill carried 27 times for 196 yards and two touchdowns.
Jonathan Owen, Jay Birmingham and Jakiric Nard, Linden-Kildare: Owen rushed for 131 yards and passed for 31 in the Tigers' 34-27 win over Union Grove. Birmingham rushed for 104 yards and a TD on just nine carries, adn Nard rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns to go along with an 84-yard kick return for a score.
Davy Branscom, Cooper Vestal and Blake Moore, Union Grove: Branscom rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Linden-Kildare. Vestal rushed for 70 yards and passed for 195 yards and two scores. Moore finished with 15 tackles, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Brody Eaves, Fernando Espinoza, Clayton Hart and Alan Rocha, Carlisle: Eaves rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns, had four catches for 84 yards and recovered a fumble on defense in the Indians' 42-0 win over Big Sandy. Espinoza passed for 206 yards and a touchdown. Hart rushed for 83 yards and added two interceptions on defense, and Rocha recorded nine tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.
Brett Byrd and Allen Nigreville, Ore City: Byrd had 107 total yards on offense to go along with 11 tackles, and Nigreville had 12 tackles, an interception and two catches for 26 yards in a loss to Hughes Springs.
Lubryson Ross and Tra Brown, Winona: Ross carried 20 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns, and Brown had five catches for 122 yards and a TD in a double-overtime loss to Quitman.
Makenzie McGill, Mount Vernon: McGill rushed for 277 yards and four touchdowns on 29 caries, caught two passes for 24 yards and returned a kickoff 25 yards in the Tigers' 63-22 win over Commerce.
Dalton Daniel, New Boston: Daniel carried 20 times for 149 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Gladewater.
Brett Kindle, Grand Saline: Kindle caught three passes for 83 yards and a TD, rushed for 32 yards and recorded 11 tackles, a tackle for loss, two forced fumbles and an interception on defense in a loss to Harmony.