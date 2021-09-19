Thursday, Sept. 23
Longview vs. West Mesquite at Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24
McKinney North at Tyler
Brook Hill at Fort Worth Christian, 7 p.m.
Grace Community at Frisco Legacy Christian
Dallas Covenant at All Saints, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Pine Tree
Hallsville at Jacksonville
Nacogdoches at Whitehouse
Mount Pleasant at Texas High
Palestine at Kilgore
Lindale at Mabank
Athens at Chapel Hill
Center at Van
Spring Hill at Bullard
Rusk at Brownsboro
Malakoff at Pittsburg
Gilmer at Carthage
Winnsboro at Mineola
Gladewater at Tatum
Sabine at New Boston
White Oak at Atlanta
Quitman at Arp
Troup at West Rusk
Grand Saline at Winona
DeKalb at Daingerfield
Elysian Fields at Queen City
New Diana at Hughes Springs
Ore City at Waskom
Linden-Kildare at Hawkins
Beckville at Carlisle
Big Sandy at Frankston
San Augustine at Alto, 7 p.m.
Tenaha at Lovelady, 7 p.m.
Overton at Colmesneil, 7 p.m.
Grace at Frisco Legacy
Chester at Union Hill, 7 p.m.
Trinidad at Leverett's Chapel
Tyler HEAT at Longview Christian Heritage
Fort Worth THESA at Tyler King's Academy, 7 p.m.
ET Chargers at Fruitvale
Saturday, Sept. 26
Bishop Gorman at Arlington Grace Prep, 1:30 p.m.