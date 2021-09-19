09172021_tmt_sports_rusk_v_bullard_4.jpg
Buy Now

Rusk cheerleaders smile as they get ready to cheer on the Eagles in a homecoming game against Bullard on Friday. The Eagles defeated the Panthers to win 58-22 and go 4-0 to open the season.

 Jessica T. Payne/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Thursday, Sept. 23

Longview vs. West Mesquite at Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24

McKinney North at Tyler

Brook Hill at Fort Worth Christian, 7 p.m.

Grace Community at Frisco Legacy Christian

Dallas Covenant at All Saints, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Pine Tree

Hallsville at Jacksonville

Nacogdoches at Whitehouse

Mount Pleasant at Texas High

Palestine at Kilgore

Lindale at Mabank

Athens at Chapel Hill

Center at Van

Spring Hill at Bullard

Rusk at Brownsboro

Malakoff at Pittsburg

Gilmer at Carthage

Winnsboro at Mineola

Gladewater at Tatum

Sabine at New Boston

White Oak at Atlanta

Quitman at Arp

Troup at West Rusk

Grand Saline at Winona

DeKalb at Daingerfield

Elysian Fields at Queen City

New Diana at Hughes Springs

Ore City at Waskom

Linden-Kildare at Hawkins

Beckville at Carlisle

Big Sandy at Frankston

San Augustine at Alto, 7 p.m.

Tenaha at Lovelady, 7 p.m.

Overton at Colmesneil, 7 p.m.

Grace at Frisco Legacy

Chester at Union Hill, 7 p.m.

Trinidad at Leverett's Chapel

Tyler HEAT at Longview Christian Heritage

Fort Worth THESA at Tyler King's Academy, 7 p.m.

ET Chargers at Fruitvale

Saturday, Sept. 26

Bishop Gorman at Arlington Grace Prep, 1:30 p.m.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.