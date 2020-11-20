Thursday, Nov. 19
District 10-6A
Rockwall-Heath 49, Tyler Legacy 33
Rockwall 58, Mesquite Horn 17
Dallas Skyline 31, North Mesquite 23
Mesquite, open
District 7-5A Division I
Sherman 44, McKinney North 35
West Mesquite 41, Wylie East 27
District 8-5A Division I
Waller 43, New Caney 22
Class 4A, Division II
Gilmer 42, Godley 20
3A Division II Area
West Rusk 52, Hughes Springs 28
Waskom 28, Daingerfield 27
Class 2A Division I
Timpson 47, Jewett Leon 14
Beckville 41, Hearne 38
———
Friday, Nov. 20
District 7-5A Division I
Highland Park 49, Tyler 10
Longview, open
District 8-5A Division I
Lufkin def. Cleveland 0, Forfeit
College Station 72, Conroe Caney Creek 0
New Caney Porter 44, Magnolia West 35
Magnolia, open
District 9-5A Division II
Longview Pine Tree 27, Whitehouse 14
Texas High 52, Jacksonville 23
Nacogdoches def. Hallsville, forfeit
Marshall 26, Mount Pleasant 7
———
Playoffs
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Region II
Area
Paris 38, Midlothian Heritage 28
Region III
Area
Lindale (9-2) vs Needville (7-4), 2 p.m. Saturday at Bryan’s Green Stadium
Tyler Chapel Hill (7-4) vs Stafford (5-6), 6 p.m. Saturday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium
Kilgore 27, El Campo 14
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Region II
Area
Nevada Community (5-5) vs Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-3), 3 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center
Caddo Mills 43, Van 27
Sunnyvale def. Mexia, Forfeit
Region III
Area
Carthage 49, Silsbee 0
Sealy 38, Center 7
———
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Region II
Area
Mineola 42, Dallas Madison 14
Mount Vernon 24, West 21
Grandview 49, Tatum 23
Malakoff 52, Pottsboro 0
———
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Region III
Area
Elysian Fields 41, Hooks 20
Omaha Pewitt 44, Newton 36
———
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Region III
Area
Garrison 7, Holland 3
Normangee 27, Price Carlisle 21
———
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Region III
Area
Pineland West Sabine 26, Simms Bowie 20
Mart 48, Lovelady 12
Tenaha 42, Bremond 30
Deweyville (8-2) vs Chilton (6-4), 6 p.m. Saturday at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium
———
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Region III
Regional
Union Hill 76, Abbott 42
———
TAPPS III/IV Playoffs
All Saints vs. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 1 p.m. Saturday, Clyde