Erwin

Tyler High’s Keelan Erwin (9) deflects a pass from Highland Park’s Will Pettijohn (2) during Friday night’s game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

 Mark Martin/Tyler Morning Telegraph freelance

Thursday, Nov. 19

District 10-6A

Rockwall-Heath 49, Tyler Legacy 33

Rockwall 58, Mesquite Horn 17

Dallas Skyline 31, North Mesquite 23

Mesquite, open

District 7-5A Division I

Sherman 44, McKinney North 35

West Mesquite 41, Wylie East 27

District 8-5A Division I

Waller 43, New Caney 22

Class 4A, Division II

Gilmer 42, Godley 20

3A Division II Area

West Rusk 52, Hughes Springs 28

Waskom 28, Daingerfield 27

Class 2A Division I

Timpson 47, Jewett Leon 14

Beckville 41, Hearne 38

———

Friday, Nov. 20

District 7-5A Division I

Highland Park 49, Tyler 10

Longview, open

District 8-5A Division I

Lufkin def. Cleveland 0, Forfeit

College Station 72, Conroe Caney Creek 0

New Caney Porter 44, Magnolia West 35

Magnolia, open

District 9-5A Division II

Longview Pine Tree 27, Whitehouse 14

Texas High 52, Jacksonville 23

Nacogdoches def. Hallsville, forfeit

Marshall 26, Mount Pleasant 7

———

Playoffs

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Region II

Area

Paris 38, Midlothian Heritage 28

Region III

Area

Lindale (9-2) vs Needville (7-4), 2 p.m. Saturday at Bryan’s Green Stadium

Tyler Chapel Hill (7-4) vs Stafford (5-6), 6 p.m. Saturday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium

Kilgore 27, El Campo 14

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Region II

Area

Nevada Community (5-5) vs Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-3), 3 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Caddo Mills 43, Van 27

Sunnyvale def. Mexia, Forfeit

Region III

Area

Carthage 49, Silsbee 0

Sealy 38, Center 7

———

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Region II

Area

Mineola 42, Dallas Madison 14

Mount Vernon 24, West 21

Grandview 49, Tatum 23

Malakoff 52, Pottsboro 0

———

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Region III

Area

Elysian Fields 41, Hooks 20

Omaha Pewitt 44, Newton 36

———

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Region III

Area

Garrison 7, Holland 3

Normangee 27, Price Carlisle 21

———

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Region III

Area

Pineland West Sabine 26, Simms Bowie 20

Mart 48, Lovelady 12

Tenaha 42, Bremond 30

Deweyville (8-2) vs Chilton (6-4), 6 p.m. Saturday at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium

———

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Region III

Regional

Union Hill 76, Abbott 42

———

TAPPS III/IV Playoffs

All Saints vs. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 1 p.m. Saturday, Clyde

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recommended for you