High School Football: Week 13
Thursday, Nov. 19
District 10-6A
Rockwall-Heath at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.
Mesquite Horn at Rockwall, 7 p.m.
North Mesquite at Dallas Skyline, 7 p.m.
Mesquite, open
District 7-5A Division I
Sherman at McKinney North, 7 p.m.
Wylie East at West Mesquite, 7 p.m.
District 8-5A Division I
Waller at New Caney, 7 p.m.
TAPPS III/IV Playoffs
All Saints vs. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 1 p.m. Saturday, Clyde
---
Friday, Nov. 20
District 7-5A Division I
Highland Park at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.
Longview, open
District 8-5A Division I
Cleveland at Lufkin, 7 p.m.
Conroe Caney Creek at College Station, 7 p.m.
Magnolia West at New Caney Porter, 7 p.m.
Magnolia, open
District 9-5A Division II
Whitehouse at Longview Pine Tree, 7:30 p.m.
Texas High at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
Nacogdoches at Hallsville, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
---
Playoffs
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Region II
Area
Midlothian Heritage (9-2) vs Paris (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Paris' Wildcat Stadium
Region III
Area
Lindale (9-2) vs Needville (7-4), 2 p.m. Saturday at Bryan's Green Stadium
Tyler Chapel Hill (7-4) vs Stafford (5-6), 6 p.m. Saturday at Porter's Randall Reed Stadium
El Campo (9-1) vs Kilgore (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston's Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium
_
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Region II
Area
Nevada Community (5-5) vs Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-3), 3 p.m. Saturday at Frisco's Ford Center
Caddo Mills (10-0) vs Van (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite's Memorial Stadium
Mexia (6-4) vs Sunnyvale (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lindale's Eagle Stadium
Gilmer (10-1) vs Godley (7-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite's Hanby Stadium
Region III
Area
Carthage (9-0) vs Silsbee (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches' Homer Bryce Stadium
Sealy (8-2) vs Center (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Waco's Waco ISD Stadium
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Region II
Area
Mineola (10-1) vs Dallas Madison (4-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Princeton's Hendrix Stadium
Mount Vernon (9-2) vs West (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockwall's Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
Grandview (10-0) vs Tatum (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Athens' Bruce Field
Malakoff (8-2) vs Pottsboro (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Commerce's Memorial Stadium
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Region III
Area
New London West Rusk (7-3) vs Hughes Springs (6-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Gladewater's Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium
Daingerfield (9-2) vs Waskom (9-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Longview's Lobo Stadium
Elysian Fields (9-2) vs Hooks (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Atlanta's Rabbit Stadium
Newton (7-2) vs Omaha Pewitt (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Henderson's Lion Stadium
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Region III
Area
Garrison (5-5) vs Holland (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Fairfield's Eagle Stadium
Timpson (11-0) vs Jewett Leon (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Palestine's Westwood Panther Stadium
Normangee (10-0) vs Price Carlisle (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Palestine's Westwood Panther Stadium
Hearne (9-0) vs Beckville (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Athens' Bruce Field
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Region III
Area
Simms Bowie (7-4) vs Pineland West Sabine (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Longview's Lobo Stadium
Mart (10-0) vs Lovelady (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Caldwell's Hornet Field
Tenaha (8-2) vs Bremond (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Mabank's Panther Stadium
Deweyville (8-2) vs Chilton (6-4), 6 p.m. Saturday at Tomball's Tomball ISD Stadium
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Region III
Regional
Abbott vs. Union Hill, 7 p.m. Friday at Scurry-Rosser