Makavio potts

Tyler High's Makavion Potts scores a 20-yard touchdown on a reverse during Friday night's District 7-5A Division I football game against Wylie East at Wylie Stadium. The Lions rallied to win 27-20. Tyler (2-4, 2-1) will face No. 2 Dallas Highland Park (5-0, 3-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

 Mark Martin/Tyler Morning Telegraph freelance

High School Football: Week 13

Thursday, Nov. 19

District 10-6A

Rockwall-Heath at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.

Mesquite Horn at Rockwall, 7 p.m.

North Mesquite at Dallas Skyline, 7 p.m.

Mesquite, open

District 7-5A Division I

Sherman at McKinney North, 7 p.m.

Wylie East at West Mesquite, 7 p.m.

District 8-5A Division I

Waller at New Caney, 7 p.m.

TAPPS III/IV Playoffs

All Saints vs. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 1 p.m. Saturday, Clyde

---

Friday, Nov. 20

District 7-5A Division I

Highland Park at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Longview, open

District 8-5A Division I

Cleveland at Lufkin, 7 p.m.

Conroe Caney Creek at College Station, 7 p.m.

Magnolia West at New Caney Porter, 7 p.m.

Magnolia, open

District 9-5A Division II

Whitehouse at Longview Pine Tree, 7:30 p.m.

Texas High at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Nacogdoches at Hallsville, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

---

Playoffs

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Region II

Area

Midlothian Heritage (9-2) vs Paris (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Paris' Wildcat Stadium

Region III

Area

Lindale (9-2) vs Needville (7-4), 2 p.m. Saturday at Bryan's Green Stadium

Tyler Chapel Hill (7-4) vs Stafford (5-6), 6 p.m. Saturday at Porter's Randall Reed Stadium

El Campo (9-1) vs Kilgore (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston's Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium

_

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Region II

Area

Nevada Community (5-5) vs Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-3), 3 p.m. Saturday at Frisco's Ford Center

Caddo Mills (10-0) vs Van (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite's Memorial Stadium

Mexia (6-4) vs Sunnyvale (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lindale's Eagle Stadium

Gilmer (10-1) vs Godley (7-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite's Hanby Stadium

Region III

Area

Carthage (9-0) vs Silsbee (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches' Homer Bryce Stadium

Sealy (8-2) vs Center (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Waco's Waco ISD Stadium

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Region II

Area

Mineola (10-1) vs Dallas Madison (4-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Princeton's Hendrix Stadium

Mount Vernon (9-2) vs West (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockwall's Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium

Grandview (10-0) vs Tatum (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Athens' Bruce Field

Malakoff (8-2) vs Pottsboro (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Commerce's Memorial Stadium

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Region III

Area

New London West Rusk (7-3) vs Hughes Springs (6-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Gladewater's Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium

Daingerfield (9-2) vs Waskom (9-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Longview's Lobo Stadium

Elysian Fields (9-2) vs Hooks (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Atlanta's Rabbit Stadium

Newton (7-2) vs Omaha Pewitt (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Henderson's Lion Stadium

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Region III

Area

Garrison (5-5) vs Holland (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Fairfield's Eagle Stadium

Timpson (11-0) vs Jewett Leon (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Palestine's Westwood Panther Stadium

Normangee (10-0) vs Price Carlisle (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Palestine's Westwood Panther Stadium

Hearne (9-0) vs Beckville (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Athens' Bruce Field

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Region III

Area

Simms Bowie (7-4) vs Pineland West Sabine (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Longview's Lobo Stadium

Mart (10-0) vs Lovelady (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Caldwell's Hornet Field

Tenaha (8-2) vs Bremond (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Mabank's Panther Stadium

Deweyville (8-2) vs Chilton (6-4), 6 p.m. Saturday at Tomball's Tomball ISD Stadium

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Region III

Regional

Abbott vs. Union Hill, 7 p.m. Friday at Scurry-Rosser

