Tyler Legacy’s Head Coach Joe Willis & his coaching staff wait for the Red Raiders’ next play in Thursday’s homecoming matchup against Rockwall-Heath at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler. The Hawks defeated the Red Raiders 49-33.

 Michel Alfaro/ Tyler Morning Telegraph

Thursday, Nov. 19

District 10-6A

Rockwall-Heath 49, Tyler Legacy 33, final

Rockwall 58, Mesquite Horn 17, final

Dallas Skyline 31, North Mesquite 23, final

Mesquite, open

District 7-5A Division I

Sherman 44, McKinney North 35, final

West Mesquite 41, Wylie East 27, final

District 8-5A Division I

Waller 43, New Caney 22, final

Class 4A, Division II

Gilmer 42, Godley 20, final

3A Division II Area

West Rusk 52, Hughes Springs 28, final

Waskom 28, Daingerfield 27, final

Class 2A Division I

Timpson 47, Jewett Leon 14, final 

Beckville 41, Hearne 38, final

———

Friday, Nov. 20

District 7-5A Division I

Highland Park at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Longview, open

District 8-5A Division I

Lufkin 1, Cleveland 0, Forfeit

College Station 21, Conroe Caney Creek 0, 1st

New Caney Porter 7, Magnolia West 7, 1st

Magnolia, open

District 9-5A Division II

Whitehouse at Longview Pine Tree, 7:30 p.m.

Texas High at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Nacogdoches def. Hallsville, forfeit

Mount Pleasant at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

———

Playoffs

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Region II

Area

Midlothian Heritage (9-2) vs Paris (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Paris’ Wildcat Stadium

Region III

Area

Lindale (9-2) vs Needville (7-4), 2 p.m. Saturday at Bryan’s Green Stadium

Tyler Chapel Hill (7-4) vs Stafford (5-6), 6 p.m. Saturday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium

Kilgore 7, El Campo 0, 2nd

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Region II

Area

Nevada Community (5-5) vs Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-3), 3 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Caddo Mills 15, Van 0, 2nd

Sunnyvale 1, Mexia 0, Forfeit

Region III

Area

Carthage (9-0) vs Silsbee (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Homer Bryce Stadium

Sealy (8-2) vs Center (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium

———

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Region II

Area

Mineola (10-1) vs Dallas Madison (4-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Princeton’s Hendrix Stadium

Mount Vernon (9-2) vs West (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium

Grandview 14, Tatum 0, 1st

Malakoff 7, Pottsboro 0, 1st

———

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Region III

Area

Elysian Fields (9-2) vs Hooks (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Atlanta’s Rabbit Stadium

Newton 6, Omaha Pewitt 0, 1st

———

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Region III

Area

Garrison 7, Holland 0, 1st

Normangee 7, Price Carlisle 7, 2nd

———

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Region III

Area

Pineland West Sabine 12, Simms Bowie 6, 2nd

Mart 13, Lovelady 0, 1st

Tenaha 14, Bremond 14, 2nd

Deweyville (8-2) vs Chilton (6-4), 6 p.m. Saturday at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium

———

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Region III

Regional

Union Hill 20, Abbott 14, 2nd

---

TAPPS III/IV Playoffs

All Saints vs. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 1 p.m. Saturday, Clyde

