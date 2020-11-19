Thursday, Nov. 19
District 10-6A
Rockwall-Heath 49, Tyler Legacy 33, final
Rockwall 58, Mesquite Horn 17, final
Dallas Skyline 31, North Mesquite 23, final
Mesquite, open
District 7-5A Division I
Sherman 44, McKinney North 35, final
West Mesquite 41, Wylie East 27, final
District 8-5A Division I
Waller 43, New Caney 22, final
Class 4A, Division II
Gilmer 42, Godley 20, final
3A Division II Area
West Rusk 52, Hughes Springs 28, final
Waskom 28, Daingerfield 27, final
Class 2A Division I
Timpson 47, Jewett Leon 14, final
Beckville 41, Hearne 38, final
———
Friday, Nov. 20
District 7-5A Division I
Highland Park at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.
Longview, open
District 8-5A Division I
Lufkin 1, Cleveland 0, Forfeit
College Station 21, Conroe Caney Creek 0, 1st
New Caney Porter 7, Magnolia West 7, 1st
Magnolia, open
District 9-5A Division II
Whitehouse at Longview Pine Tree, 7:30 p.m.
Texas High at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
Nacogdoches def. Hallsville, forfeit
Mount Pleasant at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
———
Playoffs
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Region II
Area
Midlothian Heritage (9-2) vs Paris (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Paris’ Wildcat Stadium
Region III
Area
Lindale (9-2) vs Needville (7-4), 2 p.m. Saturday at Bryan’s Green Stadium
Tyler Chapel Hill (7-4) vs Stafford (5-6), 6 p.m. Saturday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium
Kilgore 7, El Campo 0, 2nd
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Region II
Area
Nevada Community (5-5) vs Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-3), 3 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center
Caddo Mills 15, Van 0, 2nd
Sunnyvale 1, Mexia 0, Forfeit
Region III
Area
Carthage (9-0) vs Silsbee (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Homer Bryce Stadium
Sealy (8-2) vs Center (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium
———
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Region II
Area
Mineola (10-1) vs Dallas Madison (4-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Princeton’s Hendrix Stadium
Mount Vernon (9-2) vs West (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
Grandview 14, Tatum 0, 1st
Malakoff 7, Pottsboro 0, 1st
———
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Region III
Area
Elysian Fields (9-2) vs Hooks (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Atlanta’s Rabbit Stadium
Newton 6, Omaha Pewitt 0, 1st
———
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Region III
Area
Garrison 7, Holland 0, 1st
Normangee 7, Price Carlisle 7, 2nd
———
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Region III
Area
Pineland West Sabine 12, Simms Bowie 6, 2nd
Mart 13, Lovelady 0, 1st
Tenaha 14, Bremond 14, 2nd
Deweyville (8-2) vs Chilton (6-4), 6 p.m. Saturday at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium
———
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Region III
Regional
Union Hill 20, Abbott 14, 2nd
---
TAPPS III/IV Playoffs
All Saints vs. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 1 p.m. Saturday, Clyde