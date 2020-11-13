Beckville

Beckville Bearcats auarterback Ryan Harris (9) comes heads toward the end zone during the second quarter against Shelbyville in a Class 2-A Division I bi-district football game on Thursday on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Beckville won 47-34.

 Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph Freelance

High School Football: Week 12

Friday, Nov. 13

District 10-6A

Mesquite Horn at Tyler Legacy, 7:30 p.m.

Rockwall at Dallas Skyline, 7:30 p.m.

North Mesquite at Mesquite, postponed

Rockwall-Heath, open

District 7-5A Division I

Tyler at Wylie East, 7:30 p.m.

Longview at Sherman, canceled

McKinney North at Highland Park, 7:30 p.m.

West Mesquite, open

District 8-5A Division I

College Station at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New Caney at Conroe Caney Creek, 7 p.m.

Magnolia at Magnolia West, 7 p.m.

New Caney Porter at Waller, 7 p.m.

Lufkin, open

District 9-5A Division I

Hallsville at Mount Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Nacogdoches, 7:30 p.m.

Longview Pine Tree at Texas High, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m.

TAPPS Division II, District 2

Dallas Christian at Bullard Brook Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Tyler Grace Community at Dallas Bishop Dunne, canceled

TAPPS Divison III/IV, District 2

Tyler Bishop Gorman at Arlington Pantego Christian, 7 p.m.

Dallas First Baptist at Tyler All Saints, canceled

---

Playoffs

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Region II

Paris 56, Dallas Lincoln 26

Wilmer-Hutchins (4-1) vs Kaufman (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Forney’s City Bank Stadium

Region III

Lindale 29, Vidor 13

Livingston (8-2) vs Tyler Chapel Hill (6-4), 6 p.m. Saturday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium

Huffman-Hargrave (8-1) vs Palestine (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Madisonville’s Mustang Stadium

Kilgore (7-3) vs Splendora (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Kilgore’s St. John Memorial Stadium

———

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Region II

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 55, Bullard 21

Caddo Mills 60, Hillsboro 0

Van (6-4) vs Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Marshall’s Maverick Stadium

Mexia (5-4) vs Longview Spring Hill (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mexia’s Blackcat Field

Gilmer (9-1) vs Canton (3-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lindale’s Eagle Stadium

Godley (6-4) vs Quinlan Ford (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Godley’s Godley Field

Region III

Salado (9-1) vs Rusk (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at College Station’s Tigerland Stadium

Carthage def. Gatesville, forfeit

Jasper (9-1) vs China Spring (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Crockett’s Driskell Stadium

Center 31, Waco Connally 30

———

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Region II

Mineola 42, Atlanta 12

Gladewater (8-2) vs Mount Vernon (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Emory’s Wildcat Stadium

West 62, Kemp 6

Grandview def. Teague, forfeit

Tatum (7-1) vs Winnsboro (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

Malakoff (7-2) vs Maypearl (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Groesbeck’s Groesbeck Stadium

Pottsboro (8-2) vs White Oak (5-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Paris’ Wildcat Stadium

Region III

Anahuac (5-5) vs Crockett (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Woodville’s Eagle Stadium

Diboll (5-4) vs Buna (4-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Lumberton’s Raider Stadium

———

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Region II

Bells 38, Edgewood 12

Blooming Grove (7-3) vs S&S Consolidated (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Mabank’s Panther Stadium

Leonard 26, Palmer 20

Gunter 62, Rice 0

Region III

West Rusk 55, Paris Chisum 33

Hughes Springs 34, Anderson-Shiro 36

Daingerfield 53, Grand Saline 21

Waskom (8-1) vs New Waverly (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Palestine’s Westwood Panther Stadium

Elysian Fields (8-2) vs Hemphill (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Timpson’s Eakin Stadium

Hooks (5-4) vs Troup (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pittsburg’s Pirate Stadium

Newton (6-2) vs Harleton (6-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Shelbyville’s Dragon Stadium

Gilmer Harmony (7-3) vs Omaha Paul Pewitt (6-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium

———

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Region II

Lindsay 48, Wolfe City 6

Tolar 45, Dawson 42

Cooper (7-1) vs Trenton (4-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Commerce’s Memorial Stadium

Crawford (9-1) vs Kerens (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Whitney’s Wildcat Stadium

Bogota Rivercrest 20, Collinsville 14

Italy (9-1) vs Rio Vista (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Lacy Lakeview’s Peoples Stadium

Alvord (4-4) vs Como-Pickton (4-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Anna’s Coyote Stadium

Region III

Hawkins (10-0) vs Garrison (4-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium

Holland 28, Centerville 20

Timpson 66, Frankston 7

Jewett Leon 40, Thorndale 34

Normangee (9-0) vs Thrall (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at College Station’s Cougar Stadium

Price Carlisle 35, Joaquin 28

Hearne (8-0) vs Grapeland (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Trinity’s Tiger Stadium

Beckville 47, Shelbyville 34

———

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Region III

Simms Bowie (6-4) vs Hubbard (5-3), 2 p.m. Saturday at Princeton’s Hendrix Stadium

Hull-Daisetta (6-3) vs Pineland West Sabine (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Silsbee’s Tiger Stadium

Mart def. Cumby, forfeit

Lovelady 50, Evadale 12

Tenaha (7-2) vs Burkeville (3-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tenaha’s Jackson Stadium

Bremond (7-3) vs Maud (3-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Brownsboro’s Bear Stadium

Deweyville 44, Cushing 8

Chilton 52, Detroit 14

———

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Region III

Saint Jo 74, Leverett’s Chapel 38

Blum 58, Coolidge 28

Union Hill 68, Bryson 22

———

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Region III

Throckmorton vs. Trinidad, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Iredell

Region IV

Oglesby vs. Oakwood, 7 p.m. Friday at Penelope

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.

Recommended for you