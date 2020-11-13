High School Football: Week 12
Friday, Nov. 13
District 10-6A
Mesquite Horn at Tyler Legacy, 7:30 p.m.
Rockwall at Dallas Skyline, 7:30 p.m.
North Mesquite at Mesquite, postponed
Rockwall-Heath, open
District 7-5A Division I
Tyler at Wylie East, 7:30 p.m.
Longview at Sherman, canceled
McKinney North at Highland Park, 7:30 p.m.
West Mesquite, open
District 8-5A Division I
College Station at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
New Caney at Conroe Caney Creek, 7 p.m.
Magnolia at Magnolia West, 7 p.m.
New Caney Porter at Waller, 7 p.m.
Lufkin, open
District 9-5A Division I
Hallsville at Mount Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Nacogdoches, 7:30 p.m.
Longview Pine Tree at Texas High, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m.
TAPPS Division II, District 2
Dallas Christian at Bullard Brook Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Tyler Grace Community at Dallas Bishop Dunne, canceled
TAPPS Divison III/IV, District 2
Tyler Bishop Gorman at Arlington Pantego Christian, 7 p.m.
Dallas First Baptist at Tyler All Saints, canceled
---
Playoffs
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Region II
Paris 56, Dallas Lincoln 26
Wilmer-Hutchins (4-1) vs Kaufman (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Forney’s City Bank Stadium
Region III
Lindale 29, Vidor 13
Livingston (8-2) vs Tyler Chapel Hill (6-4), 6 p.m. Saturday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium
Huffman-Hargrave (8-1) vs Palestine (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Madisonville’s Mustang Stadium
Kilgore (7-3) vs Splendora (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Kilgore’s St. John Memorial Stadium
———
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Region II
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 55, Bullard 21
Caddo Mills 60, Hillsboro 0
Van (6-4) vs Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Marshall’s Maverick Stadium
Mexia (5-4) vs Longview Spring Hill (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mexia’s Blackcat Field
Gilmer (9-1) vs Canton (3-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lindale’s Eagle Stadium
Godley (6-4) vs Quinlan Ford (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Godley’s Godley Field
Region III
Salado (9-1) vs Rusk (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at College Station’s Tigerland Stadium
Carthage def. Gatesville, forfeit
Jasper (9-1) vs China Spring (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Crockett’s Driskell Stadium
Center 31, Waco Connally 30
———
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Region II
Mineola 42, Atlanta 12
Gladewater (8-2) vs Mount Vernon (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Emory’s Wildcat Stadium
West 62, Kemp 6
Grandview def. Teague, forfeit
Tatum (7-1) vs Winnsboro (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium
Malakoff (7-2) vs Maypearl (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Groesbeck’s Groesbeck Stadium
Pottsboro (8-2) vs White Oak (5-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Paris’ Wildcat Stadium
Region III
Anahuac (5-5) vs Crockett (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Woodville’s Eagle Stadium
Diboll (5-4) vs Buna (4-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Lumberton’s Raider Stadium
———
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Region II
Bells 38, Edgewood 12
Blooming Grove (7-3) vs S&S Consolidated (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Mabank’s Panther Stadium
Leonard 26, Palmer 20
Gunter 62, Rice 0
Region III
West Rusk 55, Paris Chisum 33
Hughes Springs 34, Anderson-Shiro 36
Daingerfield 53, Grand Saline 21
Waskom (8-1) vs New Waverly (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Palestine’s Westwood Panther Stadium
Elysian Fields (8-2) vs Hemphill (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Timpson’s Eakin Stadium
Hooks (5-4) vs Troup (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pittsburg’s Pirate Stadium
Newton (6-2) vs Harleton (6-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Shelbyville’s Dragon Stadium
Gilmer Harmony (7-3) vs Omaha Paul Pewitt (6-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium
———
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Region II
Lindsay 48, Wolfe City 6
Tolar 45, Dawson 42
Cooper (7-1) vs Trenton (4-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Commerce’s Memorial Stadium
Crawford (9-1) vs Kerens (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Whitney’s Wildcat Stadium
Bogota Rivercrest 20, Collinsville 14
Italy (9-1) vs Rio Vista (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Lacy Lakeview’s Peoples Stadium
Alvord (4-4) vs Como-Pickton (4-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Anna’s Coyote Stadium
Region III
Hawkins (10-0) vs Garrison (4-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium
Holland 28, Centerville 20
Timpson 66, Frankston 7
Jewett Leon 40, Thorndale 34
Normangee (9-0) vs Thrall (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at College Station’s Cougar Stadium
Price Carlisle 35, Joaquin 28
Hearne (8-0) vs Grapeland (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Trinity’s Tiger Stadium
Beckville 47, Shelbyville 34
———
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Region III
Simms Bowie (6-4) vs Hubbard (5-3), 2 p.m. Saturday at Princeton’s Hendrix Stadium
Hull-Daisetta (6-3) vs Pineland West Sabine (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Silsbee’s Tiger Stadium
Mart def. Cumby, forfeit
Lovelady 50, Evadale 12
Tenaha (7-2) vs Burkeville (3-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tenaha’s Jackson Stadium
Bremond (7-3) vs Maud (3-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Brownsboro’s Bear Stadium
Deweyville 44, Cushing 8
Chilton 52, Detroit 14
———
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Region III
Saint Jo 74, Leverett’s Chapel 38
Blum 58, Coolidge 28
Union Hill 68, Bryson 22
———
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Region III
Throckmorton vs. Trinidad, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Iredell
Region IV
Oglesby vs. Oakwood, 7 p.m. Friday at Penelope