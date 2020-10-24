Thursday's Scores
Albany 34, Santo 14
Amarillo Tascosa 50, Amarillo Palo Duro 12
Archer City 61, Munday 0
Boerne 23, Somerset 13
Brownsville Porter 27, Donna 20
College Station 49, New Caney 7
Cypress Bridgeland 29, Cypress Ranch 17
Cypress Woods 42, Houston Langham Creek 35
Dallas Kimball 64, Dallas Adamson 0
Dallas Lincoln 39, Dallas Roosevelt 0
Del Valle 42, Austin Akins 8
Denton Ryan 41, Frisco Wakeland 3
Eagle Pass 45, Laredo Johnson 14
Edinburg Vela 49, Mission Memorial 13
Euless Trinity 59, Hurst Bell 0
FW Polytechnic 36, FW Wyatt 16
Follett 68, Darrouzett 0
Fort Bend Dulles 28, Fort Bend Bush 6
Fort Bend Ridge Point 56, Fort Bend Clements 14
Garland Sachse 49, Garland 27
Gilmer Union Hill 77, Campbell 7
Houston Memorial 42, Houston Northbrook 0
Katy Paetow 64, Wisdom 0
Killeen Shoemaker 45, Killeen 24
Lancaster 47, Dallas Adams 7
Laredo Alexander 44, Laredo Nixon 40
League City Clear Springs 27, Clear Falls 14
Leander Glenn 21, Pflugerville Connally 14
Loop 64, Welch Dawson 29
Lubbock Estacado 26, Perryton 20
Lytle 28, SA Cole 20
Mansfield 28, Hewitt Midway 24
Marlin 28, Kerens 14
McKinney Boyd 42, Denton Braswell 12
Midlothian 49, N. Richland Hills Birdville 14
Northwest Eaton 59, Keller Fossil Ridge 28
PSJA 48, Edinburg Economedes 21
Pasadena 48, Pasadena South Houston 7
Pflugerville 32, Manor 31
Plano West 27, Lewisville 17
Port Lavaca Calhoun 28, CC Miller 16
Quanah 42, Electra 0
Ralls 76, Roscoe 6
SA Churchill 28, SA Northside Clark 7
SA Johnson 19, SA Northside Brandeis 7
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 17, SA Southwest 14
Seymour 69, Olney 0
Southlake Carroll 57, Byron Nelson 21
Spring Dekaney 49, Aldine MacArthur 7
Sunnyvale 28, Quinlan Ford 14
Taft 28, Skidmore-Tynan 13
Tomball 35, Klein Forest 6
^POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Houston Wheatley vs. Houston Scarborough, ccd.
Friday's Scores
A&M Consolidated 56, Rosenberg Lamar 0
Abbott 58, Coolidge 0
Abernathy 28, Lubbock Roosevelt 12
Abilene 27, Odessa Permian 25
Abilene Cooper 69, Granbury 7
Addison Trinity Christian 42, Bullard Brook Hill 0
Aldine Davis 41, Aldine 0
Aledo 37, Everman 0
Alief Hastings 19, Alvin 8
Alpha Omega 44, Logos Prep 8
Alvin Shadow Creek 34, Houston Strake Jesuit 14
Alvord 41, Tioga 7
Amarillo 57, Amarillo Caprock 3
Amarillo River Road 7, Muleshoe 0
Amherst 46, Cotton Center 0
Anahuac 22, Buna 14
Anderson-Shiro 42, Kountze 0
Andrews 56, San Angelo Lake View 27
Argyle 56, Terrell 19
Arlington 35, Grand Prairie 10
Arlington Bowie 19, Arlington Lamar 13
Arlington Grace Prep 26, Waco Reicher 6
Arlington Martin 11, South Grand Prairie 8
Arlington Seguin 43, Waco University 0
Arp 31, Winona 7
Atlanta 40, New Boston 20
Austin Hyde Park 62, Austin LASA 0
Austin Regents 55, Brownsville St. Joseph 0
Austin Royals 59, Bryan Christian Homeschool 14
Austin St. Michael 34, Boerne Geneva 12
Austin TSD 70, St Augustine 25
Austin Vandegrift 49, Round Rock McNeil 0
Austin Veritas 46, San Marcos Baptist Academy 28
Austin William Travis 42, Austin Navarro 6
Avalon 33, Milford 18
Azle 73, Saginaw 0
Ballinger 47, Ingram Moore 6
Balmorhea 76, Grandfalls-Royalty 0
Bangs 48, Sonora 14
Barbers Hill 38, Humble Kingwood Park 10
Baytown Christian 61, Lake Jackson Brazosport 33
Baytown Lee 28, Baytown Goose Creek 14
Beaumont United 26, Friendswood 16
Bells 49, Sadler S&S Consolidated 3
Bellville 67, Brookshire Royal 0
Belton 26, Copperas Cove 14
Benjamin 70, Chillicothe 30
Blanket 52, Sidney 28
Blum 52, Bynum 7
Boerne-Champion 27, Castroville Medina Valley 7
Boling 34, Hitchcock 14
Borden County 66, Whiteface 0
Brady 28, San Angelo Grape Creek 0
Brenham 47, Bastrop 3
Brock 49, Boyd 14
Brookesmith 60, Rising Star 8
Brownsville Hanna 20, San Benito 13
Brownsville Lopez 14, PSJA Memorial 8
Brownwood 47, Alvarado 14
Bruceville-Eddy 49, Moody 19
Bryan St. Joseph 65, Bellville Faith 8
Buda Hays 35, San Marcos 7
Buda Johnson def. SA McCollum, forfeit
Burnet def. Taylor, forfeit
Bushland 37, Dalhart 21
CC Calallen def. Alice, forfeit
CC Flour Bluff 34, Gregory-Portland 12
CC John Paul 34, Austin Brentwood 14
CC London def. Santa Gertrudis Academy, forfeit
CC Moody 33, CC Carroll 22
CC Tuloso-Midway 21, Beeville Jones 19
Caddo Mills 29, Nevada Community 11
Calvert 51, Chester 6
Canadian 73, Friona 14
Canton 42, Brownsboro 0
Carrizo Springs 22, Pearsall 17
Carrollton Turner 13, Dallas Samuell 12
Carthage 51, Rusk 7
Cedar Hill 38, Mansfield Lake Ridge 14
Cedar Park 82, Austin Anderson 0
Cedar Park Summit 62, SA Atonement 6
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 38, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 24
Celina 40, Van Alstyne 9
Center 48, Madisonville 10
Centerville 38, Grapeland 34
Childress 48, Tulia 7
China Spring 70, Robinson 0
Christoval 43, Eldorado 20
Cibolo Steele 22, New Braunfels 21
Cisco 27, Coleman 0
Cleburne 76, Joshua 31
Clyde 33, Early 20
Coahoma 60, Big Lake Reagan County 0
Coldspring-Oakhurst 35, Palestine Westwood 31
Colleyville Heritage 48, N. Richland Hills Richland 42, OT
Columbus 51, Hempstead 26
Comanche 26, Millsap 15
Cooper 28, Honey Grove 6
Coppell 35, Plano 33
Corsicana 20, Forney 10
Crane 31, Alpine 28
Crawford 27, Bosqueville 20
Crosby 24, Dayton 0
Crowell 68, Paducah 50
Cuero 38, Navasota 21
Cumby 46, Clarksville 6
Cypress Creek 45, Cypress Ridge 28
Cypress Springs 35, Cypress Lakes 28
Daingerfield 49, Omaha Pewitt 17
Dallas Carter 34, Wilmer-Hutchins 30
Dallas Christian 76, McAllen Memorial 0
Dallas Covenant 37, Tyler Gorman 7
Dallas Jesuit 55, Richardson Pearce 34
Dallas Molina 21, Carrollton Smith 8
Dallas Parish Episcopal 35, FW All Saints 7
Dallas Skyline 27, Mesquite 14
Dallas Spruce 34, Dallas Conrad 8
Dallas Wilson 28, Dallas White 26
De Soto 42, Waxahachie 6
Decatur 35, Springtown 28
Deer Park 44, Pasadena Memorial 20
Denison 66, Prosper Rock Hill 14
Denton Guyer 55, McKinney 35
Denver City 33, Brownfield 13
Devine 63, Bandera 0
Deweyville 27, Evadale 6
Diboll 28, Crockett 7
Dime Box 64, Buckholts 37
Dripping Springs 48, New Braunfels Canyon 21
Dumas 48, Hereford 10
Duncanville 56, Waco 9
EP Andress 55, EP Bowie 0
EP Burges 42, EP Jefferson 0
EP Chapin 57, EP Hanks 36
EP Irvin 40, El Paso 0
EP Parkland 35, EP El Dorado 33
EP Riverside 37, Clint Mountain View 0
East Bernard 44, El Maton Tidehaven 14
East Chambers 45, Kirbyville 7
Eastland 55, Jacksboro 20
Edcouch-Elsa 34, Rio Grande City 28
Edgewood 27, Rice 24
Edna 38, Palacios 21
El Campo 42, Bay City 8
Elysian Fields def. Ore City, forfeit
Emory Rains def. Commerce, forfeit
FW Brewer 36, Crowley 14
FW Lake Country 61, FW Calvary 14
FW Nolan 44, Dallas Bishop Lynch 0
FW North Side 22, FW South Hills 20
FW Paschal 30, FW Chisholm Trail 22
FW Southwest 34, FW Trimble Tech 0
FW Southwest Christian 14, Fort Worth Christian 8
Falls City 42, Agua Dulce 7
Farmersville 48, Wills Point 21
Farwell 40, Stinnett West Texas 6
Ferris 20, Hillsboro 17
Fischer Canyon Lake 20, Fredericksburg 14
Flower Mound Coram Deo 62, Waco Vanguard 28
Forsan 56, Haskell 14
Fort Bend Christian 49, Victoria St. Joseph 8
Fort Bend Travis 35, Fort Bend Austin 7
Fort Davis 40, Marfa 19
Franklin 69, Buffalo 38
Frankston 45, Gladewater Union Grove 34
Fredericksburg Heritage 66, Bulverde Bracken 19
Frisco 45, Frisco Lebanon Trail 15
Frisco Heritage 29, Denton 24
Frisco Liberty 63, Lake Dallas 21
Frisco Reedy 38, Frisco Independence 21
Galena Park North Shore 55, Beaumont West Brook 14
Garden City 52, TLC Midland 0
Garland Naaman Forest 24, Garland Lakeview Centennial 10
Garrison 32, San Augustine 15
Georgetown 37, Pflugerville Hendrickson 33
Georgetown East View 39, Bastrop Cedar Creek 0
Geronimo Navarro 24, Wimberley 22
Giddings 18, Smithville 15
Gilmer 35, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 14
Gladewater 31, White Oak 14
Glen Rose def. Venus, forfeit
Gordon 52, Three Way 6
Granger 18, Burton 12
Grapevine 74, Carrollton Creekview 0
Groom def. Hart, forfeit
Groveton 22, Jewett Leon 14
Gunter def. Blue Ridge, forfeit
Hallettsville 42, Yoakum 13
Haltom 31, Weatherford 10
Happy 62, Turkey Valley 28
Harlingen 21, McAllen Memorial 6
Harlingen South 44, Donna North 13
Hawkins 33, Price Carlisle 31
Hawley 21, Anson 20
Hemphill 62, Warren 16
Henrietta 49, Valley View 18
Hermleigh 62, Rotan 14
High Island 16, Sabine Pass 8
Holland 56, Rosebud-Lott 6
Holliday 15, Nocona 0
Hooks 28, De Kalb 7
Houston King 49, Humble Kingwood 14
Houston Second Baptist 49, Houston Lutheran South 0
Houston St. Thomas 35, SA Antonian 28
Huffman Hargrave 22, Splendora 7
Hughes Springs 44, Queen City 13
Hull-Daisetta 62, Burkeville 8
Humble Atascocita 66, Humble 0
Huntsville 36, Bryan Rudder 17
Idalou 56, Stanton 8
Iola 51, Milano 6
Italy 49, Cayuga 0
Jacksonville 59, Hallsville 44
Jasper 42, Shepherd 6
Jayton 46, Guthrie 0
Joaquin 32, Shelbyville 14
Jonesboro 48, Zephyr 0
Katy Seven Lakes 14, Katy Morton Ranch 13, OT
Katy Tompkins 28, Katy Taylor 0
Keller Central 21, Keller 17
Kennedale 56, FW Western Hills 7
Kerens 31, Axtell 0
Kerrville Tivy 17, Lockhart 3
Kilgore 35, Henderson 9
Killeen Harker Heights 35, Killeen Ellison 34
Klein Oak 26, Klein Collins 0
Knox City 55, Vernon Northside 4
La Feria 42, Kingsville King 14
La Grange 49, Gonzales 25
La Porte 23, Baytown Sterling 20
Ladonia Fannindel 53, Forestburg 6
Lago Vista 42, Comfort 21
Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 51, Fruitvale 6
Lake Belton 39, Jordan 21
Lake Travis 62, Austin High 20
Lake Worth 44, Burkburnett 14
Lamesa Klondike 48, Ackerly Sands 0
Lampasas 36, Austin LBJ 18
Laredo United 31, Laredo United South 3
League City Clear Creek 40, Clear Brook 7
Leakey 62, McDade 12
Leander Rouse 35, Elgin 21
Leonard 49, Lone Oak 20
Lewisville Hebron 35, Plano East 20
Lewisville Marcus 55, Lewisville Flower Mound 14
Lewisville The Colony 42, Frisco Centennial 24
Lexington 13, Florence 7
Liberty Hill 42, Austin Crockett 0
Linden-Kildare 52, Big Sandy 0
Livingston 21, Vidor 7
Llano 42, Blanco 26
Lometa 52, Evant 40
Longview 49, West Mesquite 24
Longview Pine Tree 24, Marshall 7
Loraine 48, Olfen 0
Lorena 28, Cameron Yoe 20
Lovelady 38, Mount Enterprise 0
Lubbock Christian 36, Lubbock Trinity 6
Lubbock Cooper 17, Canyon Randall 7
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 64, Amarillo San Jacinto 42
Lueders-Avoca 51, Moran 0
Lufkin 38, New Caney Porter 23
Lyford 52, La Villa 6
Magnolia 65, Cleveland 12
Magnolia West 97, Conroe Caney Creek 0
Mansfield Timberview 46, Burleson 27
Manvel 49, Angleton 28
Marble Falls Faith 64, Concordia 14
Mathis 30, Goliad 29
Maud 30, Quinlan Boles 6
May 66, Baird 16
McCamey 55, Iraan 7
McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 46, Kennedale Fellowship 0
McKinney North 34, Tyler 24
McLean 64, Claude 54
Melissa 56, Carrollton Ranchview 16
Merkel 36, Dublin 15
Mesquite Poteet 58, Dallas Hillcrest 23
Miami 70, Lefors 24
Midland 26, Odessa 14
Midland Greenwood 17, Snyder 14
Midlothian Heritage 31, Waco La Vega 21
Miles 57, Menard 20
Mineola 70, Howe 7
Mission 51, Edinburg 7
Mission Sharyland 34, McAllen Rowe 24
Monahans 35, Pecos 19
Montgomery Lake Creek 39, Fulshear 7
Muenster Sacred Heart 24, FW Temple Christian 16
Nazareth 66, Kress 50
Needville 42, Freeport Brazosport 13
New Deal 48, Tahoka 0
New London West Rusk 42, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 12
New Waverly 40, Corrigan-Camden 27
Newcastle 30, Perrin-Whitt 18
Normangee 35, Alto 22
North Crowley 27, Saginaw Boswell 13
North Dallas 22, Dallas Pinkston 14
North Mesquite 23, Mesquite Horn 21
O'Donnell 54, Wellman-Union 0
Olton 58, Sanford-Fritch 28
Orange Grove 56, Aransas Pass 27
Orangefield 22, Bridge City 0
Ozona 55, Harper 20
PSJA 14, PSJA Southwest 13
PSJA North 48, Edinburg Economedes 21
Palestine 42, Athens 6
Palmer def. Blooming Grove, forfeit
Panhandle 62, Boys Ranch 0
Paradise 48, Peaster 14
Paris 35, Kaufman 21
Paris North Lamar 47, Pittsburg 6
Pasadena Rayburn 28, Pasadena Memorial 9
Pattonville Prairiland 31, Redwater 28
Pearland 42, Alief Elsik 13
Pearland Dawson 39, Alief Taylor 0
Penelope 44, Aquilla 12
Petrolia def. Era, forfeit
Pflugerville Connally 56, Gatesville 21
Pflugerville Weiss 63, Leander 34
Pilot Point 18, Ponder 13
Pineland West Sabine 48, Colmesneil 28
Plains 14, Seagraves 7
Plano Coram Deo 62, Waco Vanguard 28
Plano John Paul II 24, Midland Christian 13
Pleasanton 30, Uvalde 7
Port Arthur Memorial 35, Galveston Ball 21
Port Lavaca Calhoun 77, CC Miller 76
Port Neches-Groves 22, Nederland 21
Post 69, Floydada 0
Pottsboro def. Bonham, forfeit
Premont 42, Riviera Kaufer 0
Rankin 52, Lenorah Grady 0
Red Oak 45, Mansfield Legacy 21
Richardson 21, Irving Nimitz 12
Richardson Berkner 21, Irving 10
Richardson Lake Highlands 44, Irving MacArthur 19
Richland Springs def. Mullin, forfeit
Roby 67, Aspermont 34
Rockdale 44, Little River Academy 13
Rockport-Fulton 49, CC West Oso 0
Rocksprings 24, Junction 16
Rockwall 38, Rockwall-Heath 27
Rogers 59, Riesel 13
Round Rock 31, Hutto 7
SA Alamo Heights 28, Floresville 17
SA Castle Hills 79, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 33
SA Central Catholic 28, Houston St. Pius X 27
SA Christian 38, Austin St. Dominic Savio 21
SA Harlandale 32, Kyle Lehman 7
SA Northside Brennan 24, SA Northside Stevens 0
SA Northside Warren 41, SA Northside Jay 10
SA Reagan 66, LEE 0
SA Roosevelt 43, SA MacArthur 28
SA Wagner 54, SA East Central 7
Sabinal 37, Benavides 12
Sabinal 46, Benavides 12
Saint Jo 63, TLCA Arlington 0
San Angelo Central 35, Wolfforth Frenship 7
San Diego 50, Falfurrias 0
San Saba 47, De Leon 0
Sanger 34, Krum 26
Santa Anna 108, Lingleville 63
Scurry-Rosser 52, Dallas Gateway 8
Sealy 42, Sweeny 7
Seguin 47, SA Veterans Memorial 14
Seminole 20, Borger 7
Shallowater 52, Kermit 7
Sherman 45, Wylie East 7
Sierra Blanca 59, Sanderson 30
Silsbee 24, Hamshire-Fannett 2
Simms Bowie 30, Detroit 24
Sinton 35, Ingleside 6
Smithson Valley 34, Schertz Clemens 7
Smyer 38, Bovina 33
Snook 50, Bartlett 6
Spearman 63, Dimmitt 0
Spring 49, Aldine Eisenhower 2
Springlake-Earth 74, Petersburg 28
Stafford 27, West Columbia 17
Stamford def. Colorado City, forfeit
Stephenville 49, Waxahachie Life 13
Sterling City 38, Westbrook 28
Stratford 26, Gruver 12
Strawn 64, Gustine 0
Sudan 42, Ropesville Ropes 35
Sundown 30, Hale Center 0
Tatum 59, Jefferson 7
Temple 44, Bryan 7
Tenaha 36, Cushing 7
Texarkana Pleasant Grove def. Longview Spring Hill, forfeit
Texarkana Texas 42, Mount Pleasant 24
Texas City 31, Santa Fe 6
The Woodlands Christian 45, Frassati Catholic 13
Thorndale 21, Thrall 19
Throckmorton 50, Woodson 0
Timpson 63, Saratoga West Hardin 0
Tolar 24, Rio Vista 14
Tomball Concordia 43, Katy Pope John 13
Tomball Memorial 64, Klein Cain 49
Tomball Rosehill 31, Bryan Brazos Christian 21
Trent def. Abilene Texas Leadership, forfeit
Tribe Consolidated 48, Austin NYOS 0
Trinidad 34, Bowie Gold-Burg 22
Trinity 43, Elkhart 18
Troup 47, Grand Saline 0
Troy 21, Caldwell 6
Tuscola Jim Ned 75, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0
Tyler Chapel Hill def. Mabank, forfeit
Valley Mills def. Itasca, forfeit
Van 28, Bullard 18
Van Horn 52, Imperial Buena Vista 24
Van Vleck 40, Wallis Brazos 12
Van Vleck 40, Wallis Brazos 14
Vega 51, Booker 7
Veribest 62, Paint Rock 6
Victoria West 31, Victoria East 20
WF City View 46, Callisburg 8
WF Rider 53, Wichita Falls 17
Waco Connally 56, Gatesville 21
Waco Live Oak Classical 56, Denton Calvary 21
Waco Parkview Christian 68, Community Christian 38
Wall def. Breckenridge, forfeit
Waskom 49, Harleton 0
Water Valley 56, Eden 6
Wellington 42, Clarendon 22
West 31, Dallas Madison 7
West Orange-Stark 27, Liberty 7
Wheeler 36, Memphis 20
Whitehouse 35, Nacogdoches 17
Whitesboro 35, Austin Bowie 7
Whitesboro 35, Bowie 7
Whitharral 58, Lazbuddie 14
Wildorado def. Silverton, forfeit
Windthorst 47, Chico 0
Winnsboro 30, Mount Vernon 28
Winters 28, Goldthwaite 13
Woodville 35, Hardin 6
Yorktown 35, Louise 14
Zapata 34, Rio Grande City La Grulla 26