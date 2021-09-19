District 10-6A
W L W L PF PA
District Overall
Rockwall 0 0 3 1 207 144
Tyler Legacy 0 0 2 2 145 167
Rockwall-Heath 0 0 2 2 181 182
Mesquite 0 0 2 2 94 107
North Mesquite 0 0 1 3 81 126
Mesquite Horn 0 0 0 3 53 107
Dallas Skyline 0 0 0 4 55 115
___
Last Week
Allen 49, Tyler Legacy 28
Tyler 34, Mesquite Horn 26
Keller 44, North Mesquite 10
Rockwall-Heath 70, McKinney North 35
Mesquite 49, Arlington 35
Dallas Highland Park 52, Rockwall 31
South Grand Prairie 35, Dallas Skyline 6
Friday's Games
Mesquite Horn vs. North Mesquite, Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.
Rockwall at Rockwall-Heath, 7 p.m.
Dallas Skyline vs. Mesquite at E.H. Hanby Stadium, Mesquite, 7 p.m.
Tyler Legacy, bye
---
District 7-5A Division I
W L W L PF PA
District Overall
Highland Park 0 0 3 1 129 113
Longview 0 0 3 1 91 81
Wylie East 0 0 2 1 68 70
Tyler 0 0 2 2 139 124
West Mesquite 0 0 2 2 145 115
Sherman 0 0 2 2 101 139
McKinney North 0 0 1 3 84 165
___
Last Week
Tyler 34, Mesquite Horn 26
Longview 24, Bryant, Ark. 21
Keller Timber Creek 40, West Mesquite 35
Rockwall-Heath 70, McKinney North 35
Dallas Highland Park 52, Rockwall 31
McKinney 57, Sherman 0
Thursday's Game
Longview vs. West Mesquite at Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
McKinney North at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.
Sherman at Wylie East, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas Highland Park, bye
---
District 8-5A Division I
W L W L PF PA
District Overall
College Station 2 0 4 0 191 131
Magnolia West 2 0 3 1 192 102
New Caney 1 0 3 0 111 48
Waller 1 1 2 1 109 45
Cleveland 1 1 2 2 82 99
Magnolia 1 1 2 2 63 83
Caney Creek 0 1 1 2 53 82
Lufkin 0 2 1 3 133 157
New Caney Porter 0 2 0 4 41 148
___
Last Week
College Station 45, New Caney Porter 3
Magnolia West 41, Cleveland 14
Waller 41, Conroe Caney Creek 14
Magnolia 27, Lufkin 21
Friday's Games
Magnolia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Magnolia West vs. Conroe Caney Creek at Buddy Moorhead Stadium, Conroe, 7 p.m.
New Caney at College Station, 7 p.m.
New Caney Porter at Lufkin, 7 p.m.
Dallas Highland Park, bye