District 10-6A  

W L W L PF PA

District Overall 

Rockwall            0 0  3 1 207 144

Tyler Legacy      0 0  2 2 145 167

Rockwall-Heath  0 0  2 2 181 182

Mesquite            0 0  2 2   94 107

North Mesquite  0 0  1 3   81 126

Mesquite Horn   0 0  0 3   53 107

Dallas Skyline   0 0  0 4   55  115

___

Last Week

Allen 49, Tyler Legacy 28

Tyler 34, Mesquite Horn 26

Keller 44, North Mesquite 10

Rockwall-Heath 70, McKinney North 35

Mesquite 49, Arlington 35

Dallas Highland Park 52, Rockwall 31

South Grand Prairie 35, Dallas Skyline 6

Friday's Games

Mesquite Horn  vs. North Mesquite, Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

Rockwall at Rockwall-Heath, 7 p.m.

Dallas Skyline vs. Mesquite at E.H. Hanby Stadium, Mesquite, 7 p.m.

Tyler Legacy, bye

---

District 7-5A Division I

W L W L PF PA

District Overall 

Highland Park     0 0  3 1 129 113

Longview            0 0  3 1   91    81

Wylie East          0 0  2 1   68    70

Tyler                   0 0  2 2  139  124

West Mesquite   0 0  2 2  145  115

Sherman            0 0  2 2  101  139

McKinney North 0 0  1 3    84  165

___

Last Week

Tyler 34, Mesquite Horn 26

Longview 24, Bryant, Ark. 21

Keller Timber Creek 40, West Mesquite 35

Rockwall-Heath 70, McKinney North 35

Dallas Highland Park 52, Rockwall 31

McKinney 57, Sherman 0

Thursday's Game

Longview vs. West Mesquite at Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

McKinney North at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Sherman at Wylie East, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Highland Park, bye

---

District 8-5A Division I

W L W L PF PA

District Overall 

College Station    2  0  4 0 191  131

Magnolia West     2  0  3 1 192  102

New Caney          1 0   3 0  111    48

Waller                   1 1  2 1  109    45

Cleveland             1 1  2 2    82    99

Magnolia               1 1  2 2     63   83

Caney Creek         0 1  1 2     53   82

Lufkin                     0 2  1 3    133 157

New Caney Porter 0 2  0 4      41 148

___

Last Week

College Station 45, New Caney Porter 3

Magnolia West 41, Cleveland 14

Waller 41, Conroe Caney Creek 14

Magnolia 27, Lufkin 21

Friday's Games

Magnolia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Magnolia West vs. Conroe Caney Creek at Buddy Moorhead Stadium, Conroe, 7 p.m.

New Caney at College Station, 7 p.m.

New Caney Porter at Lufkin, 7 p.m.

Dallas Highland Park, bye

 
 

