08132020_tmt_news_van_8.jpg

Van Vandals line up to practice kicking the football at Wednesday morning’s practice at Van Memorial Stadium

 Ben Fenton/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Thursday, Aug. 20

Tenaha/Joaquin at New Diana, 5 p.m.

Linden-Kildare at Maud, 5 p.m.

Commerce at Paul Pewitt, 5 p.m.

Union Grove at New Boston, 5:30 p.m.

Spring Hill at Mount Vernon, 6 p.m.

Sabine/Waskom at Troup, 6 p.m.

Hooks at Hughes Springs, 6 p.m.

Ore City at Rivercrest, 6 p.m.

Beckville at Mount Enterprise, 6 p.m.

Frankston/Grapeland at Cushing, 6 p.m.

Elkhart at Arp, 6 p.m.

Athens at Canton, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburg at Chapel Hill, 6:45 p.m.

Kaufman at Kilgore, 7 p.m.

Lindale vs. Atlanta at Pine Tree, 7 p.m.

White Oak at West Rusk, 7 p.m.

Harmony at Tatum, 7 p.m.

DeKalb at Harleton, 7 p.m.

Carlisle at Alba-Golden, 7 p.m.

Mineola at Caddo Mills, 7 p.m.

Van at Grand Saline, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 21

Daingerfield at Gladewater, 6 p.m.

Lovelady at Timpson, 6 p.m.

Redwater at Queen City, 6 p.m.

Hemphill at Center, 6:30 p.m.

Terrell at Gilmer, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Tyler Legacy at Nacogdoches, 6 p.m.

Texas High at Longview, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 18

Tyler at Pine Tree, 7 p.m.

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

