The Rusk Eagles football team got to work during a Wednesday practice at Jim Swink Field to prepare for their upcoming season.

 Jessica T. Payne/Tyler Morning Telegraph

THURSDAY, AUG. 12

A-Golden at Quinlan Boles, TBA

Carlisle at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 13

Hallsville/Madisonville at Palestine, 6:30 p.m.

Spring Hill at West Point, 6:30 p.m.

Kilgore at Gilmer, 7:30 p.m.

Lindale at Carthage, 6:45 p.m.

Paris at Henderson, TBA

Van at Chapel Hill, 7 p.m.

Athens at Kaufman, 9:30 a.m.

Brownsboro at Gladewater, 6 p.m.

Waskom at Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Rusk at Tatum, 7 p.m.

Troup/Elysian Fields at Sabine, 6:15 p.m.

White Oak at Canton, 7 p.m.

Arp at Malakoff, 6 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Kemp at Lindale, 7 p.m.

Pittsburg at Harmony, 5 p.m.

Overton at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Mineola at Winona, TBA

Daingerfield at New Boston, 6 p.m.

Hughes Springs at Hooks, 6 p.m.

Quitman at Ore City, 6 p.m.

Harleton at Grand Saline, TBA

Winnsboro at New Diana, 6 p.m.

Beckville at Alto, 5 p.m.

Simms James Bowie at Big Sandy, 6 p.m.

Grace at Frankston, 6 p.m.

Clarksville/DeKalb at Rains, TBA

Tenaha vs. Kerens, TBA

Corrigan-Camden at Huntington, 7 p.m.

Diboll at Jasper, TBA

Elkhart at Centerville, 6 p.m.

Dallas Episcopal at Brook Hill, TBA

Fannindel, LC, ETCS at Union Hill, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 14

Linden-Kildare at Omaha Paul Pewitt, 9:30 a.m.

 
 

