EAST TEXAS

WEEK 8

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Fairfield 27, Eustace 6

Groesbeck 51, Teague 41

Thursday, Oct. 15

Longview 51, Beaumont West Brook 28

Union Grove 33, Big Sandy 9

Shelbyville 33, Garrison 14

Dallas Skyline 34, Keller 32

Richardson 22, North Mesquite 6

Rockwall-Heath 56, McKinney North 14

Friday, Oct. 16

Pulaski Academy (Ark.) 50, Tyler Legacy 25

Mesquite Horn 41, Tyler 27

Dallas First Baptist 52, Bishop Gorman 34

Highland Park 46, Rockwall 18

McKinney 24, Sherman 14

Keller Timber Creek 27, West Mesquite 7

Magnolia 26, Lufkin 24

Lindale 35, Athens 16

Palestine 17, Henderson 8

Kilgore 45, Chapel Hill 38

Bullard 49, Brownsboro 21

Mexia 40, Van 28

Gilmer 41, Pittsburg 6

Pleasant Grove 56, North Lamar 0

Carthage 35, Jasper 18

Center 56, Shepherd 6

Rusk 37, Madisonville 29

Mount Vernon 17, Bonham 0, Forfeit

Commerce 49, Howe 0

Winnsboro 53, Emory Rains 48

Mineola 55, Pottsboro 49 OT

Tatum 44, Atlanta 20

Gladewater 51, Jefferson 13

White Oak 30, Sabine 11

Diboll 50, Palestine Westwood 7

Trinity 28, Huntington 15

Rice 52, Corsicana Mildred 42

Edgewood 50, Dallas Gateway Charter 12

Palmer 21, Scurry-Rosser 14

Harmony 24, Troup 19

Grand Saline 44, Quitman 0

West Rusk 42, Winona 0

Daingerfield 35, Redwater 10

Omaha Paul Pewitt 35, DeKalb 6

Hooks 49, Paris Chisum 12

Waskom 56, Queen City 7

Bogata Rivercrest 35, Alba-Golden 20

Como-Pickton 17, Celeste 7

Cooper 47, Honey Grove 14

Italy 51, Axtell 14

Dawson 23, Cayuga 0

Marlin 28, Kerens 14

Beckville 48, Linden-Kildare 6

Hawkins 37, Frankston 34

Joaquin 46, Saratoga West Hardin 0

Timpson 56, San Augustine 14

Jewett Leon 30, Alto 8

Centerville 26, Groveton 20

Normangee 64, Grapeland 22

Detroit 10, Clarksville 0

Maud 34, Cumby 14

Simms James Bowie 22, Quinlan Boles 18

Colmesneil 36, Cross Roads 12

Cushing 53, Overton 0

Lovelady 44, Pineland West Sabine 34

Tenaha 49, Mount Enterprise 0

Fruitvale 52, Campbell 25

Union Hill 46, Leverett’s Chapel 30

Trinidad 42, Longview HEAT 0

