Thursday
Linden-Kildare 40, Union Grove 30
Timpson 41, Shelbyville 25
South Grand Prairie 28, Mesquite 26
Friday
Tyler Legacy 40, Tyler High 28,
Tyler Grace Community 55, Beaumont Kelly 15,
Tyler All Saints at Dallas Covenant, canceled
Dallas Skyline at Lancaster, canceled
Odessa Permian 51, Mesquite Horn 10,
Plano West 28, North Mesquite 14,
Rockwall 60, Dallas Jesuit 38,
Southlake Carroll 72, Rockwall- Heath 57,
Longview 53, Marshall 21,
Justin Northwest 63, McKinney North 49,
Mount Pleasant 24, Sherman 7,
Mesquite Poteet 40, West Mesquite 14,
Wylie East 42, Irving Nimitz 18,
Cleburne 59, Jacksonville 8,
Pine Tree 63, Crandall 28,
Texas High 24, Denison 3,
Whitehouse 22, Royse City 20,
Henderson 29, Athens 0,
Lindale 52, Chapel Hill 6,
Palestine 42, Mabank 14,
Bullard 34, Van Alstyne 27,
Canton 20, Hillsboro 7,
Van 35, Liberty-Eylau 14,
Carthage 35, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 7,
Mineola 55, Bonham 23,
Mount Vernon 45, Commerce 20,
Winnsboro 56, Howe 7,
Atlanta 28, Sabine 14,
Gladewater 61, New Boston 16,
White Oak 34, Jefferson 33,
Groesbeck 68, Eustace 20,
Malakoff 77, Teague 0,
Coldspring-Oakhurst 48, Trinity 8,
Crockett 49, Elkhart 0,
Diboll 47, Huntington 0,
Blooming Grove 18, Edgewood 15,
Palmer 58, Corsicana Mildred 13,
Rice 50, Dallas Gateway Charter 13,
Troup 31, Arp 0,
Harmony 59, Grand Saline 7,
Winona 26, Quitman 6,
DeKalb 28, Prairiland 21,
Omaha Paul Pewitt 21, Hooks 20,
Paris Chisum 27, Redwater 22,
Elysian Fields 44, Harleton 20,
Hughes Springs 34, Ore City 6,
Queen City 20, New Diana 3,
Rivercrest 31, Celeste 20,
Wolfe City 13, Honey Grove 6,
Kerens 21, Dawson 13,
Hawkins 32, Beckville 6,
Carlisle def. Big Sandy, forfeit
Joaquin 26, Garrison 17,
San Augustine 49, Saratoga West Hardin 0,
Grapeland 50, Alto 28,
Jewett Leon 44, Centerville 14,
Normangee 54, Groveton 20,
Tenaha 41, Colmesneil 0,
Overton 35, Pineland West Sabine 29,
Union Hill 46, Saint Jo 29,
Fruitvale 48, Tyler HEAT 0,
Leverett’s Chapel 63, Oakwood 13,
Saturday
Nacogdoches at Saginaw Boswell, 2 p.m.
Hallsville at Frisco Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
Campbell at Trinidad, 6:30 p.m.
Cushing at Mount Enteprise, 7 p.m.