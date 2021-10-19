Potts
Buy Now

Tyler High’s Makavion Potts (1) celebrates with his teammate Montrell Wade (7) after a 52-yard touchdown reception Friday night against Wylie East at CTMF Rose Stadium. Tyler won 48-10. The Lions play at Dallas Highland Park on Friday.

 Mark Martin/Tyler Morning Telegraph Freelance

(Games scheduled for 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Games and times subject to change)

Thursday, Oct. 21

District 10-6A

Mesquite Horn vs. Dallas Skyline at Forester Field, Dallas, 7 p.m.

District 7-5A Division I

West Mesquite at Wylie East, 7 p.m.

District 8-5A Division I

College Station vs. Conroe Caney Creek at Buddy Moorhead Stadium, Conroe, 7 p.m.

District 9-2A Division I

Frankston at Union Grove, 7 p.m.

---

Friday, Oct. 22

District 10-6A

North Mesquite at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.

Rockwall-Heath vs. Mesquite at E.H. Hanby Stadium, Mesquite

Rockwall, bye

District 7-5A Division I

Tyler at Dallas Highland Park

McKinney North at Sherman

Longview, bye

TAPPS District 2 Division II

Bullard Brook Hill at McKinney Christian

Dallas Christian at Tyler Grace Community

Dallas Bishop Dunne, bye

TAPPS District Division III

Dallas Shelton at Dallas First Baptist, 7 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Dallas Covenant, 7 p.m.

Arlington Pantego Christian at Tyler All Saints, 7 p.m.

District 8-5A Division I

New Caney Porter at Magnolia West, 7 p.m.

New Caney at Waller, 7 p.m.

Lufkin at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

District 9-5A Division I

Jacksonville at Texas High

Marshall at Mount Pleasant

Pine Tree at Whitehouse

Hallsville at Nacogdoches

District 9-4A Division I

Palestine at Athens

Mabank at Chapel Hill

Kilgore at Henderson

Lindale, bye

District 6-4A Division II

Quinlan Ford at Sunnyvale

Nevada Community at Caddo Mills

Farmersville at Wills Point

District 7-4A Division II

Bullard at Van

Canton at Brownsboro

Mexia, bye

District 8-4A Division II

Spring Hill at Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Gilmer at Texarkana Liberty-Eylau

Paris North Lamar at Pittsburg

District 10-4A Division II

Shepherd at Jasper

Madisonville at Center

Carthage at Rusk

District 5-3A Division I

Mount Vernon at Winnsboro

Howe at Mineola

Emory Rains at Commerce

Pottsboro at Bonham

District 6-3A Division I

Tatum at Jefferson

Gladewater at White Oak

New Boston at Atlanta

Sabine, bye

District 8-3A Division I

Teague at Fairfield

Groesbeck at Malakoff

Kemp at Eustace

District 9-3A Division I

Elkhart at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Crockett at Diboll, 7 p.m.

Palestine Westwood at Coldspring-Oakhurst, 7 p.m.

Huntington, bye

District 7-3A Division II

Scurry-Rosser at Dallas Gateway Charter

Edgewood at Rice

Blooming Grove at Palmer

District 9-3A Division II

Arp at Winona

West Rusk at Harmony

Troup at Grand Saline

Quitman, bye

District 10-3A Division II

Prairiland at Redwater

Daingerfield at Omaha Paul Pewitt

De Kalb at Hooks

Paris Chisum

District 11-3A Division II

Waskom at Harleton

Ore City at Elysian Fields

Hughes Springs at Queen City

New Diana, bye

District 6-2A Division I

Celeste at Como-Pickton 

Alba-Golden at Bogata Rivercrest

Cooper at Honey Grove

Wolfe City, bye

District 8-2A Division I

Dawson at Cayuga

Italy at Axtell

Marlins at Kerens

District 9-2A Division I

Carlisle at Hawkins

Big Sandy at Linden-Kildare

District 10-2A Division I

Shelbyville at Joaquin

San Augustine at Garrison

Timpson, bye

District 11-2A Division I

Normangee at Alto, 7 p.m.

Jewett Leon at Groveton, 7 p.m.

Centerville at Grapeland

District 11-2A Division II

Colmesneil at Pineland West Sabine, 7 p.m.

Lovelady at Mount Enterprise, 7 p.m.

Tenaha at Cushing, 7 p.m.

---

Saturday, Oct. 23

TAPPS District Division III

Waco Reicher at Arlington Grace Prep, 1:30 p.m.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.