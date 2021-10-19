(Games scheduled for 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Games and times subject to change)
Thursday, Oct. 21
District 10-6A
Mesquite Horn vs. Dallas Skyline at Forester Field, Dallas, 7 p.m.
District 7-5A Division I
West Mesquite at Wylie East, 7 p.m.
District 8-5A Division I
College Station vs. Conroe Caney Creek at Buddy Moorhead Stadium, Conroe, 7 p.m.
District 9-2A Division I
Frankston at Union Grove, 7 p.m.
---
Friday, Oct. 22
District 10-6A
North Mesquite at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.
Rockwall-Heath vs. Mesquite at E.H. Hanby Stadium, Mesquite
Rockwall, bye
District 7-5A Division I
Tyler at Dallas Highland Park
McKinney North at Sherman
Longview, bye
TAPPS District 2 Division II
Bullard Brook Hill at McKinney Christian
Dallas Christian at Tyler Grace Community
Dallas Bishop Dunne, bye
TAPPS District Division III
Dallas Shelton at Dallas First Baptist, 7 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at Dallas Covenant, 7 p.m.
Arlington Pantego Christian at Tyler All Saints, 7 p.m.
District 8-5A Division I
New Caney Porter at Magnolia West, 7 p.m.
New Caney at Waller, 7 p.m.
Lufkin at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
District 9-5A Division I
Jacksonville at Texas High
Marshall at Mount Pleasant
Pine Tree at Whitehouse
Hallsville at Nacogdoches
District 9-4A Division I
Palestine at Athens
Mabank at Chapel Hill
Kilgore at Henderson
Lindale, bye
District 6-4A Division II
Quinlan Ford at Sunnyvale
Nevada Community at Caddo Mills
Farmersville at Wills Point
District 7-4A Division II
Bullard at Van
Canton at Brownsboro
Mexia, bye
District 8-4A Division II
Spring Hill at Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Gilmer at Texarkana Liberty-Eylau
Paris North Lamar at Pittsburg
District 10-4A Division II
Shepherd at Jasper
Madisonville at Center
Carthage at Rusk
District 5-3A Division I
Mount Vernon at Winnsboro
Howe at Mineola
Emory Rains at Commerce
Pottsboro at Bonham
District 6-3A Division I
Tatum at Jefferson
Gladewater at White Oak
New Boston at Atlanta
Sabine, bye
District 8-3A Division I
Teague at Fairfield
Groesbeck at Malakoff
Kemp at Eustace
District 9-3A Division I
Elkhart at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Crockett at Diboll, 7 p.m.
Palestine Westwood at Coldspring-Oakhurst, 7 p.m.
Huntington, bye
District 7-3A Division II
Scurry-Rosser at Dallas Gateway Charter
Edgewood at Rice
Blooming Grove at Palmer
District 9-3A Division II
Arp at Winona
West Rusk at Harmony
Troup at Grand Saline
Quitman, bye
District 10-3A Division II
Prairiland at Redwater
Daingerfield at Omaha Paul Pewitt
De Kalb at Hooks
Paris Chisum
District 11-3A Division II
Waskom at Harleton
Ore City at Elysian Fields
Hughes Springs at Queen City
New Diana, bye
District 6-2A Division I
Celeste at Como-Pickton
Alba-Golden at Bogata Rivercrest
Cooper at Honey Grove
Wolfe City, bye
District 8-2A Division I
Dawson at Cayuga
Italy at Axtell
Marlins at Kerens
District 9-2A Division I
Carlisle at Hawkins
Big Sandy at Linden-Kildare
District 10-2A Division I
Shelbyville at Joaquin
San Augustine at Garrison
Timpson, bye
District 11-2A Division I
Normangee at Alto, 7 p.m.
Jewett Leon at Groveton, 7 p.m.
Centerville at Grapeland
District 11-2A Division II
Colmesneil at Pineland West Sabine, 7 p.m.
Lovelady at Mount Enterprise, 7 p.m.
Tenaha at Cushing, 7 p.m.
---
Saturday, Oct. 23
TAPPS District Division III
Waco Reicher at Arlington Grace Prep, 1:30 p.m.