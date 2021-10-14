(Kickoffs scheduled for 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Also subject to change)
Thursday, Oct. 14
District 8-5A Division I
New Caney 56, Conroe Caney Creek 0
District 11-3A Division II
Elysian Fields at New Diana
Harleton 19, Ore City 13
---
Friday, Oct. 15
District 10-6A
Tyler Legacy vs. Mesquite Horn at E.H. Hanby Stadium, Mesquite, 7 p.m.
Mesquite vs. North Mesquite at Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.
Dallas Skyline at Rockwall-Heath, 7 p.m.
Rockwall, bye
District 7-5A Division I
Wylie East at Tyler
Sherman at Longview
Dallas Highland Park at McKinney North
West Mesquite, bye
TAPPS District, Division II
McKinney Christian at Dallas Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas Bishop Dunne at Brook Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Grace Community, bye
TAPPS District 2, Division III
Dallas First Baptist at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.
All Saints at Waco Reicher, 7 p.m.
Dallas Covenant at Arlington Pantego, 7 p.m.
Arlington Grace Prep at Dallas Shelton, 7 p.m.
District 8-5A Division I
Cleveland at College Station, 7 p.m.
Waller at New Caney Porter, 7 p.m.
Magnolia West at Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Lufkin, bye
District 9-5A Division II
Mount Pleasant at Hallsville, 7 p.m.
Nacogdoches at Jacksonville
Whitehouse at Marshall
Texas High at Pine Tree
District 9-4A Division I
Athens at Lindale
Chapel Hill at Kilgore
Henderson at Palestine
Mabank, bye
District 6-4A Division II
Quinlan Ford at Wills Point
Sunnyvale at Nevada Community
Caddo Mills at Farmersville
District 7-4A Division II
Brownsboro at Bullard
Van at Mexia
Canton, bye
District 8-4A Division II
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau at Longview Spring Hill
Pittsburg at Gilmer
Texarkana Pleasant Grove at Paris North Lamar
District 10-4A Division II
Rusk at Madisonville
Center at Shepherd
Jasper at Carthage
District 5-3A Division I
Mineola at Pottsboro
Winnsboro at Emory Rains
Commerce at Howe
Bonham at Mount Vernon
District 6-3A Division I
White Oak at Sabine
Jefferson at Gladewater
Atlanta at Tatum
District 8-3A Division I
Malakoff at Teague
Fairfield at Kemp
Eustace at Groesbeck
District 9-3A Division I
Trinity at Huntington, 7 p.m.
Diboll at Palestine Westwood, 7 p.m.
Coldspring-Oakhurst at Elkhart
District 7-3A Division II
Palmer at Scurry-Rosser
Dallas Gateway at Edgewood
Rice at Corsicana Mildred
Blooming Grove, bye
District 9-3A Division II
Harmony at Troup
Grand Saline at Quitman
Winona at West Rusk
Arp, bye
District 10-3A Division II
Redwater at Daingerfield
Hooks at Paris Chisum
Omaha Paul Pewitt at De Kalb
Prairiland, bye
District 11-3A Division II
Queen City at Waskom
Hughes Springs, bye
District 6-2A Division I
Como-Pickton at Wolfe City
Bogata Rivercrest at Cooper
Honey Grove at Celeste
Alba-Golden, bye
District 8-2A Division I
Axtell at Dawson
Cayuga at Marlin
Kerens at Italy
District 9-2A Division I
Hawkins at Frankston
Union Grove at Big Sandy
Linden-Kildare at Beckville
Carlisle, bye
District 10-2A Division I
Timpson at San Augustine
Garrison at Shelbyville
Joaquin, bye
District 11-2A Division I
Groveton at Centerville, 7 p.m.
Alto at Jewett Leon, 7 p.m.
Grapeland at Normangee
District 9-2A Division II
Simms James Bowie at Quinlan Boles
Maud at Cumby
Clarksville at Detroit
District 11-2A Division II
Pineland West Sabine at Lovelady
Mount Enterprise at Tenaha
Cushing at Overton
Colmesneil at Cross Roads